The world out of kilter: being modern
The world out of kilter: being modern

To be modern is to accept that which you should refuse; to adapt to evil rather than to resist it. To be modern is to have been melted down and poured…
  
Paul Cudenec
10
The world out of kilter: occupation and zombification
The world out of kilter: occupation and zombification

The kind of society I long for is an organic one, in which people live in the way they see fit, guided by their own inclinations, the customs they have…
  
Paul Cudenec
14
Clarity and focus
Clarity and focus

At the end of 2022 I brought out a 100-page booklet entitled 'Enemies of the People: The Rothschilds and their corrupt global empire'. To be honest, I…
  
Paul Cudenec
23
The false red flag: a despotic dead end
The false red flag: a despotic dead end

We have seen how the Bolsheviks in Russia repressed the grassroots revolutionary movement and imposed a centralised authoritarian regime that declared…
  
Paul Cudenec
9
The false red flag: a repugnant racket
The false red flag: a repugnant racket

Anyone wishing to understand what lay behind the brutal political repression and totalitarian industrial slavery imposed by the Bolsheviks would do well…
  
Paul Cudenec
28
Organic Radicalism in Scotland
Organic Radicalism in Scotland

By way of half-way interlude in my serialised article 'The false red flag', I'd just like to announce a real-life event coming up. On Thursday May 30…
  
Paul Cudenec
3
The false red flag: industrial slavery
The false red flag: industrial slavery

Leo Tolstoy, with his dreams of a free Russian peasantry, had realised before his death in 1910 that the communists aimed to launch an assault on…
  
Paul Cudenec
18

March 2024

The false red flag: lies and repression
The false red flag: lies and repression

An authentic mood of revolt had been swelling up in Russia for some time before 1917, with a previous attempted revolution in 1905-06 violently…
  
Paul Cudenec
21
The false red flag: pseudo-resistance
The false red flag: pseudo-resistance

I have always had a rather uneasy relationship with the "socialist" and "communist" left. On the one hand I have been deeply inspired by many thinkers…
  
Paul Cudenec
20
Our Quest for Freedom: Defending
Our Quest for Freedom: Defending

[This is the final section of my essay Our Quest for Freedom] While the message advanced in the quotations from Mollison and Dervaes is appealing, it…
  
Paul Cudenec
5
Our Quest for Freedom: Building
Our Quest for Freedom: Building

[This is from my latest book Our Quest for Freedom and other essays] You don't necessarily need to have a written plan before you start building…
  
Paul Cudenec
6
Blair, Berlusconi and false flag terror
Blair, Berlusconi and false flag terror

I have been going on for years about Gladio, the NATO-organised terrorist network behind a glut of false flag attacks in the second half of the last…
  
Paul Cudenec
9
