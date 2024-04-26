Paul Cudenec
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The world out of kilter: being modern
To be modern is to accept that which you should refuse; to adapt to evil rather than to resist it. To be modern is to have been melted down and poured…
Apr 26
•
Paul Cudenec
42
Share this post
The world out of kilter: being modern
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
The world out of kilter: occupation and zombification
The kind of society I long for is an organic one, in which people live in the way they see fit, guided by their own inclinations, the customs they have…
Apr 22
•
Paul Cudenec
61
Share this post
The world out of kilter: occupation and zombification
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
Clarity and focus
At the end of 2022 I brought out a 100-page booklet entitled ‘Enemies of the People: The Rothschilds and their corrupt global empire‘. To be honest, I…
Apr 15
•
Paul Cudenec
69
Share this post
Clarity and focus
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
23
The false red flag: a despotic dead end
We have seen how the Bolsheviks in Russia repressed the grassroots revolutionary movement and imposed a centralised authoritarian regime that declared…
Apr 8
•
Paul Cudenec
37
Share this post
The false red flag: a despotic dead end
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
The false red flag: a repugnant racket
Anyone wishing to understand what lay behind the brutal political repression and totalitarian industrial slavery imposed by the Bolsheviks would do well…
Apr 5
•
Paul Cudenec
38
Share this post
The false red flag: a repugnant racket
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
28
Organic Radicalism in Scotland
By way of half-way interlude in my serialised article 'The false red flag', I'd just like to announce a real-life event coming up. On Thursday May 30…
Apr 3
•
Paul Cudenec
18
Share this post
Organic Radicalism in Scotland
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
The false red flag: industrial slavery
Leo Tolstoy, with his dreams of a free Russian peasantry, had realised before his death in 1910 that the communists aimed to launch an assault on…
Apr 1
•
Paul Cudenec
48
Share this post
The false red flag: industrial slavery
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
March 2024
The false red flag: lies and repression
An authentic mood of revolt had been swelling up in Russia for some time before 1917, with a previous attempted revolution in 1905-06 violently…
Mar 30
•
Paul Cudenec
27
Share this post
The false red flag: lies and repression
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
The false red flag: pseudo-resistance
I have always had a rather uneasy relationship with the “socialist” and “communist” left. On the one hand I have been deeply inspired by many thinkers…
Mar 28
•
Paul Cudenec
40
Share this post
The false red flag: pseudo-resistance
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
20
Our Quest for Freedom: Defending
[This is the final section of my essay Our Quest for Freedom] While the message advanced in the quotations from Mollison and Dervaes is appealing, it…
Mar 25
•
Paul Cudenec
21
Share this post
Our Quest for Freedom: Defending
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Our Quest for Freedom: Building
[This is from my latest book Our Quest for Freedom and other essays] You don’t necessarily need to have a written plan before you start building…
Mar 22
•
Paul Cudenec
22
Share this post
Our Quest for Freedom: Building
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Blair, Berlusconi and false flag terror
I have been going on for years about Gladio, the NATO-organised terrorist network behind a glut of false flag attacks in the second half of the last…
Mar 20
•
Paul Cudenec
33
Share this post
Blair, Berlusconi and false flag terror
paulcudenec.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
© 2024 Paul Cudenec
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts