What can we do when our societies have been taken over by a gang of murderous psychopaths who, rather than stalking the corridors of power, should be confined in padded cells in high-security mental institutions?

The first step is to tear away the mask of respectability, even “superiority”, with which they hide their true character and agenda from the rest of us.

Says Anneke Lucas, whose book I presented in the second part [1] of this trilogy: “If we see the insanity of what is happening in the world, we have a duty to also see the insanity of those who are behind it”. [2]

“We regard these people as either better than us or as powerfully evil, but both of these viewpoints give them power, and hide their utter insanity”. [3]

“They do not deserve our trust, our confidence, our acceptance of their political savvy and expertise, or our admiration for their power and wealth – it is all smoke and mirrors”. [4]

Andrew M. Lobaczewski stresses, in the book on psychopaths that I have already described, [5] that such manipulative people have a need for self-concealment: “The pathological face must be hidden from the world somehow”. [6]

Lucas writes about her confrontation with “the very core of the addiction of all my perpetrators, the essence of the delusive nature of this realm, all that is false, all that which leads erring humans astray, everything power is about… all the traps set out in the world to pull humans down into the domain of Satan, away from God and truth and love”. [7]

She stresses: “We are now in a time in which there is dire need to connect with deeper truths, so that massive lies and hypocrisy can be exposed and collective healing can begin”. [8]

“Confronting personal trauma is synonymous with deprogramming from mass brainwashing”. [9]

Lobaczewski, for his part, says: “Mere awareness that one was subject to the influence of a mental deviant is in and of itself a crucial part of treatment”. [10]

And he argues that if enough people could go through this process, the whole sordid “political” show which we take for reality would be revealed as a trick to keep us under psychopathic control.

The labels and causes which distract and divide us would melt away into insignificance, he says.

“If such a ponerogenic union could be stripped of its ideology, nothing would remain except psychological and moral pathology, naked and unattractive”. [11]

People would eventually “become aware that one’s mind and common sense have been fooled by something which cannot fit into the normal human imagination”. [12]

In Lucas’s words: “If we can absorb the reality that many of the most rich and famous rape and kill children with impunity, how can we possibly continue arguing and vilifying each other over differences of opinion?” [13]

Lobaczewski’s proposal for making this reality visible is to develop ponerology – “a new scientific discipline which would study evil, discovering its factors of genesis, insufficiently understood properties, and weak spots, thereby outlining new possibilities to counteract the origin of human suffering”. [13]

He writes: “The bottom line is that we can only conquer this huge, contagious social cancer if we comprehend its essence and its etiological causes”. [14]

“Understanding the nature of macrosocial pathological phenomena permits us to find a healthy attitude and perspective toward them, thus assisting us in protecting our minds from being poisoned by their diseased contents and the influences of their propaganda”. [15]

This Great Awakening, says Lobaczewski, becomes much more possible during difficult periods in history.

He is thinking of events in his native Poland, suffering under a “communist” regime at the time, but the obvious parallel today is Covid and everything that has happened since.

He writes: “During ‘good’ times, the search for truth becomes uncomfortable because it reveals inconvenient facts. It is better to think about easier and more pleasant things”. [16]

“Those times which many people later recall as the ‘good old days’ thus provide fertile soil for future tragedy because of the progressive devolution of moral, intellectual, and personality values”. [17]

“Difficult and laborious times give rise to values which finally conquer evil and produce better times.

“The succinct and accurate analysis of phenomena, made possible thanks to the conquest of the expendable emotions and egotism characterizing self-satisfied people, opens the door to causative behavior, particularly in the areas of philosophical, psychological, and moral reflection; this tips the scale to the advantage of goodness”. [18]

“During such times, society reaches for historical sources in searching for the ancient causes of its misfortunes and for ways to improve its fate in the future…

“Such a great review of individual, social and historical world views in this search for meaning of life and history is a product of unhappy times and will help along the way back to happy ones”. [19]

Writing a few years before the collapse of the “communist” empire, he notes a “growing specific, practical knowledge about the governing reality within countries whose regimes are similar”. [20]

This awareness, he says, can help resistance to emerge on both an individual and a collective basis.

“Such processes shall, in the final analysis, produce a watershed situation, although it will probably not be a bloody counter-revolution”. [21]

A massive gulf opens up between the ruling clique and “the majority opposition”. [22]

“The achievement of absolute domination by pathocrats in the government of a country cannot be permanent since large sectors of the society become disaffected by such rule and eventually find some way of toppling it”. [23]

Part of the reason for any tyrannical system’s downfall will lie in its own weaknesses, which Lobaczewski’s ponerology aims to identify.

He states: “It is in close and careful observation, and only after time passes, that we become aware that the colossus has an Achilles heel after all”. [24]

“In a pathocracy, all leadership positions, (down to village headmen and community cooperative managers, not to mention the directors of police units, and special services police personnel, and activists in the pathocratic party) must be filled by individuals with corresponding psychological deviations, which are inherited as a rule”. [25]

When such controlled individuals are placed in positions of power and influence regardless of their intelligence and capabilities, this necessarily entails the exclusion of better-suited individuals.

Explains Lobaczewski: “Highly gifted people constitute a tiny percentage of each population, and those with the highest quotient of intelligence constitute only a few per thousand.

“In spite of this, however, the latter play such a significant role in collective life that any society attempting to prevent them from fulfilling their duty does so at its own peril”. [26]

Social pressure arises from this unnatural situation, with frustration on the part of the “downwardly-adjusted” gifted people and paranoia and fear on the part of the regime’s lackeys.

“Upwardly-adjusted people thus favor whip-cracking, totalitarian governments which would protect their positions”. [27]

“A whole series of countries is now dominated by conditions which have destroyed the structural forms worked out by history and replaced them with social systems inimical to creative functioning, systems which can only survive by means of force”. [28]

As the pressure grows, the ruling group becomes “progressively more pathological” and “its activities become even clumsier”, says Lobaczewski. [29]

“At this point, a society of normal people can easily threaten ponerological associations, even at macrosocial level”. [30]

“The time comes when the common masses of people want to live like human beings again and the system can no longer resist”. [31]

A great advantage enjoyed by the majority is that the psychopaths in power are not nearly as clever as they think they are.

Says Lobaczewski: “One of the first discoveries made by a society of normal people is that it is superior to the new rulers in intelligence and practical skills, no matter what geniuses they seek to appear to be”. [32].

“Since our intelligence is superior to theirs, we can recognize them and understand how they think and act”. [33]

The question of innate human nature lies at the heart of the regime’s fragility, in more ways than one.

For a start, the ruling mafia has to constantly work to suppress people’s human nature in order to make them obey its diktats and submit to its tyranny.

Lobaczewski says that its real agenda, although it never openly admits this, is “forcing human minds to incorporate pathological experiental methods and thought-patterns, and consequently accepting such rule”. [34]

“The pathological authorities are convinced that the appropriate pedagogical, indoctrinational, propaganda, and terrorist means can teach a person with a normal instinctive substratum, range of feelings and basic intelligence to think and feel according to their own different fashion”. [35]

This is traumatising for normal people, he says, and can have severe and deforming effects on their personality.

“Such a situation deprives the person of his natural rights: to practice his own mental hygiene, develop a sufficiently autonomous personality, and utilize his common sense”. [36]

Not only does this amount to “a kind of crime”, [37] albeit one unrecognised in any code of law, but it also cannot succeed in the long term.

“The entire effort produces results so very limited that it is reminiscent of the labors of Sisyphus…

“The authors and executors of this program are incapable of understanding that the decisive factor making their work difficult is the fundamental nature of normal human beings – the majority”. [38]

“Normal people cannot get rid of the characteristics with which the Homo sapiens species was endowed by its phylogenetic past.

“Such people will thus never stop feeling and perceiving psychological and socio-moral phenomena in much the same way their ancestors had been doing for hundreds of generations”. [39]

This is perhaps why contemporary psychopaths are so obsessed with transhumanism and “redefining what it means to be human”. [40]

Lobaczewski argues that an important feature of the psychopaths’ mentality is that they have been cut off from aspects of what he calls “man’s instinctive substratum” – “the wisdom of nature” within us. [41]

He says this contains “millions of years’ worth of bio-psychological development” [42] and has allowed “peoples throughout the centuries and civilizations to create concepts regarding human, social, and moral matters which share significant similarities”. [43]

What he is pointing to here is a behavioural and psychological foundation that most of us take for granted, the basic decency and humanity that we know exists in our hearts, despite all our faults, and that we naturally expect to find in others.

A more subtle effect of this shared psychology plays the role of linking us to society, he says.

“Nature has designed man to be social, a state of affairs encoded early, on the instinctual level of our species…

“Our existence is contingent upon necessary links with those who lived before, those who presently make up our society, and those who shall exist in the future.

“Our existence only assures meaning as a function of societal bonds; hedonistic isolation causes us to lose our selves”. [44]

This is what I call our withness, our awareness of belonging to larger human organisms, as well as to nature as a whole and indeed to the cosmos. [45]

This awareness has been deliberately stifled and forbidden by the system in what Lobaczewski identifies as its war against the very idea of human nature.

He points out, for instance, that the Soviet system, which he endured in Poland, repressed the fact that humans have “an instinctive endowment, i.e. something in common with the rest of the animal world”. [46]

“The prohibitions engulf depth psychology, the analysis of the human instinctive substratum, together with analysis of dreams”. [47]

“Lecturers may refer to research on identical twins, but only in a brief, cautious, and formal fashion. Considerations on this subject may, however, not be published in print”. [48]

Because the psychopaths’ defective minds are cut off from the collective soul of humanity, and from all our shared values, they cannot even see that human nature exists.

Writes Lobaczewski: “Our natural world of concepts – based upon species instincts – strikes the psychopath as a nearly incomprehensible convention with no justification in their own psychological experience”. [49]

The question of human nature thus becomes central to the war of ideas we must wage against the pathocracy.

We need to create our own vocabulary, says Lobaczewski, which “aims at depriving pathocratic circles of their name-controlling monopoly”. [50]

He adds: “Their predictable protests will merely prove that we are on the right track. Ideology thus regenerated regains the natural life and evolutionary capacity which pathologization has stifled”. [51]

We have to speak about the primacy of natural law, of a holistic and organic order that comes from below and does not need to be imposed by so-called “authority”.

We have to declare that this is possible because of the basic goodness of normal people, for all our flaws, and the general tendency for empathy and mutual aid that is part of our innate character.

When psychopaths claim that this does not exist, that human beings will do evil things unless their system has the power to restrain and control them, they are merely projecting their own deviant mentality on to the rest of us.

As Lucas remarks: “The hierarchic societal structure supports the stubborn superstition that we need authority figures to rule over us and that we should blindly trust government and its servants to decide what is best for us.

“Without those at the top needing to be there, and without us handing over our power to those who automatically abuse it, all injustices on earth would be instantly eradicated”. [52]

This organic flourishing would be founded on “natural common sense” [53] says Lobaczewski – on the values shared by all of us, of all nations and faiths, except the tiny psychopathic minority.

He stresses : “Whatever is valuable is conditioned and caused by the laws of nature acting upon the personalities of both individual human beings and collective societies”. [54]

Decentralisation will be a crucial feature of a future world freed from psychopathic control.

Lobaczewski writes: “In a vast spreading land containing hundreds of millions of people, individuals lack the support of a familiar homeland and feel powerless to exert an effect upon matters of high politics”. [55].

He says the ideal would be “countries whose populations number between ten and twenty million, and where personal bonds among citizens, and between citizens and their authorities, still safeguard correct psychological differentiation and natural relationships.

“Overly large countries should be divided into smaller organisms enjoying considerable autonomy, especially as regards cultural and economic matters; they could afford their citizens a feeling of homeland within which their personalities could develop and nurture”. [56]

These societies will have to guard against once more falling into the hands of psychopaths.

Understanding this danger is essential and Lobaczewski recommends that those with deviant characteristics should be barred “from any societal functions wherein the fate of other people would depend on their behavior”. [57]

“After all, psychologically normal people constitute both the great statistical majority and the real base of societal life in each community.

“According to natural law, they should thus be the ones to set the pace; moral law is derived from their nature. Power should be in the hands of normal people”. [58]

He imagines society being guided by values based on “an individual’s optimal self-realization within social life, which would simultaneously be for the good of the community”. [59]

Contemporary priorities, “such as the dynamics of economic development will thereupon prove secondary to these more general values”. [60]

“If these values were totally incorporated into humankind’s cultural heritage, they could sufficiently protect nations from the next era of errors and distortions”. [61]

A strong spiritual foundation will also be required for this healthy and organic society.

“Rediscovering the true, ancient, religious values strengthens us, showing us the meaning of life and history”, says Lobaczewski. [62]

And spiritual strength will, of course, also be needed in our struggle to end the reign of evil which currently has its murderous hands around the throat of humankind.

Lucas writes: “To counter the dark forces and the occult practices of my childhood perpetrators – especially those at the seat of world power who were surrendered to dark entities – I needed to turn to the greatest beings of light.

“The power of love they embody – and help us to recover within ourselves – is necessary to overcome the darkness threatening to overtake the globe”. [63]

She says that, after one particularly difficult experience, “I knew I could never suffer more, and as soon as I realized it, a spiritual force descended on me.

“I became aware of a higher power, always at work within me and without me. It was as if my suffering drew me closer to this force, more real than anything”. [64]

“Our task is to retrieve our innate power through personal connection with earth and the divine, and to break out of the massive indoctrination that has taught us to passively rely on temporal authorities”. [65]

I will finish this trilogy of essays by passing on the wise advice with which Lobaczewski concludes his book.

“Cherish assistance from the Universal Mind and know that Great Values often grow from Great Suffering”. [66]

