Red Pill Poet
Spot-on analysis.

“For the clever set, nature is just a construct used by reactionaries to justify “natural” social inequality — to suggest that we belong to it is, moreover, an assault on the individual’s absolute right to be whatever they want to be.” — e.g.: the freedom (encouragement even) to identify gender-wise with whatever fantasy strikes one's fancy.

Certainly worth repeating: “Our traditions, customs and beliefs had to be swept away, our profound attachment to nature removed, our authentic essence smothered, because these were all obstacles to the advance of the global empire of greed.

The walls that have been built around our thinking, and which continue to close in on us at an alarming rate, are a central element in the systematic long-term assault on our freedom.”

