I have long been fascinated by the way in which the dominant system tries to restrict our thinking on so many levels.

We are always told that we should count ourselves lucky to live in “free” and “democratic” modern societies which do not police our thoughts and self-expression in the manner of the Soviet Union or Nazi Germany.

But, in fact, even to question the reality of this “democracy” is a thought that is forbidden by our supposedly democratic society!

In Against the Dark Enslaving Empire, I quoted academic Samuel Piccolo’s claim in a 2024 book on “far-right Newspeak” that “when people no longer believe they live in a liberal democracy, they no longer act as if they do — or care whether its principles live or die”. [1]

When we untangle this typically convoluted argument, we see that the real problem is that people are increasingly seeing through the façade of so-called democracy.

Obviously, the system’s defenders cannot frame it that way, because this would be to draw attention to the subversive suggestion that our “democracy” may be fake.

So instead, with the usual inversion, they flip the issue on its head and insist that anyone complaining of the absence of real democracy is a threat to democracy!

At the core of this twisted technique is the fact that their version of “democracy” is a total misrepresentation — it is just a label they use to validate their corrupt and rigged system — and yet because most people do not realise this, the propagandists can get away with using the term to suggest that it is ethically reprehensible for us to challenge their illegitimate and criminal domination of our societies.

You can always tell when you are getting close to issues of central importance for the ruling system when it starts to use the language of moral shaming to attack dissidents.

During Covid, defenders of truth and freedom could not be presented simply as questioners of official narratives, but had to be condemned as dangerous threats to the community, putting lives at risk.

If you are suspicious about the industrial, financial and administrative infrastructure that has been built around “climate change”, then you are not considered merely sceptical or unconvinced, but guilty of “climate denial” — the term deliberately evoking the “Holocaust denial” which is a criminal offence here in France.

Criticism of Israel, which of course has been very widespread since it embarked upon a literal genocide, has been branded “anti-semitic” and the wearing of pro-Palestine t-shirts treated as “terrorism”.

Again, we see that familiar inversion. The real moral offence lies with the Israeli state carrying out the mass slaughter and with the Zionist lackeys aiding and abetting them.

It is utterly absurd, in these circumstances, to try to use the usual moral shaming technique against those standing up for decency and humanity, but still our rulers insist on doing so, simply, I suppose, because that is what they always do.

I sometimes feel as if my own worldview is the exact opposite of that of the global mafia, because it seems that each one of my most strongly-held beliefs is considered by its thought-police to be heresy.

The system’s rigid dogma has totally saturated the thought of certain sections of our societies — particularly those who have gone through the most conditioning (“education”) and those who have adopted the virtue-signalling groupthink of the so-called “left”.

When I was still hanging around with anarchists sharing that outlook, I found that it was impossible to talk about people’s innate qualities without being suspected of being a “reactionary” or a “racist”, impossible to invoke spirituality without being accused of the terrible sin of mysticism or of supporting repressive religions, impossible to talk about what really lies behind the abstract concept of “capitalism” without being called a “conspiracy theorist”.

For the clever set, nature is just a construct used by reactionaries to justify “natural” social inequality — to suggest that we belong to it is, moreover, an assault on the individual’s absolute right to be whatever they want to be.

The broader “modern” and “rational” outlook is, of course, not confined to the “left” and has been at the centre of our culture for so long that it no doubt seems self-evidently correct to most people, at least in the “developed” world.

But I have always felt that it is a mind-prison and that beneath its smooth certainties a great underground ocean of real consciousness is battling to rise up and break free.

This ocean, I would say, is the energy of life itself — the spirit of life, the soul of the living cosmos. It should be surging up through all of us, enchanting our lives, spraying us with the vital joy of being present here and now and, at the same time, with the deep knowledge of our belonging to the great eternal Mystery.

But its flow has been blocked from reaching us by those who seek to reduce and exploit us.

We find ourselves born and raised in desert-dry mental boxes of calculation, control and conformity within a global system built on measurement and mathematics, on method and manipulation, on machinery and money.

For a long time I viewed the stunted state of modern thinking and being as the result of industrial society, the consequence of hundreds of years of soul-stifling “progress” and “development”.

But now I see that it is the other way round — our thinking and being had to be reduced in this way in order for us to accept the slavery that was planned for us.

Our traditions, customs and beliefs had to be swept away, our profound attachment to nature removed, our authentic essence smothered, because these were all obstacles to the advance of the global empire of greed.

The walls that have been built around our thinking, and which continue to close in on us at an alarming rate, are a central element in the systematic long-term assault on our freedom.

Without this psychological, intellectual and spiritual confinement we simply would not accept the debased existence imposed on us by our industrial overlords.

The content of Our Sacred World: Enjoyed, Denied and Found Again was originally published online during the summer of 2025 as a series of essays.

It consists, as the title suggests, of three parts. Firstly, I explore the way that our full belonging to the universal organism has traditionally been recognised and celebrated.

Secondly, I discuss the manner in which our lives have been disenchanted — and, crucially, how this was a deliberate and hostile act.

Thirdly, I look at ways in which we could bring the magic back into our world and encourage that ocean of spiritual vitality to break through the concrete defences of the life-denying slave-system.

The book begins with a short piece that was not originally intended to form part of the project, but to which I occasionally refer in the “official” chapters and which, I realised with hindsight, raises important issues which I go on to address later.

Chapter 0, as I have labelled it, can therefore be seen as an anecdotal preamble to the rest of this volume.

