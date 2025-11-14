Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Discussion about this post

Red Pill Poet
2d

Combined, these collected essays form what is perhaps as important a big-picture book as there is. So grateful to have been along for the eye-opening ride. Thanks!

Love this bit: “ What people perhaps forget is that this has not come about overnight, but has been carefully put into place over centuries as part of an intergenerational plan. The result is a stupefying full-spectrum capture not just of our institutions and governments, but also of our cultures, our philosophies, our very understanding of reality.”

“Whatever rock of global power I lift up, I discover the same nest of ZIM allegiances – I have never come across an exception.” — This really says it all, doesn't it?

In the unforgettable words of Israeli historian and Holocaust survivor, Israel Shahak: “The Nazis made me afraid of being Jewish and the Zionists made me ashamed of being Jewish.”

The Cosmic Onion
2d

Paul, this is razor-sharp work and it matches what many of us have tracked in the field for decades.

ZIM isn’t a theory — it’s the crime scene that keeps revealing itself no matter which corridor you walk down. Bloodline empire, industrial acceleration, culture capture, ontology hijack — it all points to the same operator network. You’re right to say it didn’t happen overnight. This is intergenerational engineering, centuries-deep, built through infiltration rather than conquest.

Where your writing really hits is the part most people still refuse to see:

industrialism isn’t progress — it’s the weapon system.

The roads, towers, grids, pylons, smart cities, sustainability schemes — they’re all components of the same machine, and ZIM is the logic running under the hood.

What I would add from my own wolf’s perch is this:

Yes, the machine is global. Yes, it’s ruthless. But it’s also fragile.

Predators always overplay their hand, and ZIM is cracking under the weight of its own acceleration. Full-spectrum control requires perfect coherence — and they lost that years ago.

Your new book is a needed exposure.

The more the mind-field sees the architecture, the faster the grid dissolves.

—RIB

© 2025 Paul Cudenec
