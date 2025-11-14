I would like to announce the publication of my latest book, ZIM Unzipped: Investigating and Opposing the Zio-Satanic Imperialist Mafia.

It may seem surprising that I am bringing out another tome so soon after the publication, in September 2025, of Our Sacred World.

I should explain that the content of that slim volume was envisaged as a specific project, on a specific theme – I see it as being in the line of books such as The Stifled Soul of Humankind (2014), Forms of Freedom (2015), Nature, Essence and Anarchy (2016) and The Withway (2022).

This book belongs rather in the thread of the essay collections which I have been publishing regularly in recent years – Fascism Rebranded (2021), The Great Racket (2023), Converging Against the Criminocrats (2023), Our Quest for Freedom (2024), Against the Dark Enslaving Empire! (2024) and The Global Gang (2025).

In separating out the pieces I wrote for Our Sacred World from my more general writing output, I am also, of course, sharpening the focus of this current tome.

That is not to say that there is no thematic overlap – in particular, the essay about the 17th century Invisible College would have been a very suitable addition to these pages, had it not already formed part of another book, providing as it does some key historical background to the situation in which we find ourselves today.

With regard to the title and contents of this work, I would like to emphasise that my description of the current global domination of the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM, is not some kind of theory that I have devised.

It is, rather, the unavoidable conclusion to which I have been forced to come after years of very detailed research.

Furthermore, this description of reality cannot be plausibly termed “anti-semitic” – the motivation behind my work is to unearth the forces behind the unspeakable evil being conducted against most of humankind and I cannot be held culpable for what I have found to be the truth, ill-viewed though it may generally be to relay it, owing to the pervasive influence of those same forces.

As I write in Ignore the gaslighting – ZIM is real, published online on April 14 2025: “It is not my fault that the world is dominated by ZIM!”

I know that the notion of one entity, one single network, having such a degree of worldwide control does not seem possible to some.

What people perhaps forget is that this has not come about overnight, but has been carefully put into place over centuries as part of an intergenerational plan.

The result is a stupefying full-spectrum capture not just of our institutions and governments, but also of our cultures, our philosophies, our very understanding of reality.

Such an interlocking and multi-layered system of control over our society and our minds would take many lifetimes to fully discover and describe.

But these essays, written between March and October 2025, continue my personal efforts to shed light on various aspects that happen to come to my attention.

The most significant damage being caused by ZIM’s control is, for me, the relentless advance of its industrial pillage of our world.

I have noticed that this is one area where those who generally share my perspectives can sometimes differ.

This is strange, since anyone paying attention to the global mafia’s project can hardly have failed to notice that it very much revolves around “development” (as in the UN Sustainable Development Goals) and industrial acceleration (as in the Fourth Industrial Revolution promoted by the WEF).

I observe in A world defiled (September 10 2025): “Every time I write about what industrialism is and why we need to turn our backs on it, readers reply with mitigating remarks, insisting that it has its good aspects, that we can turn it into a positive tool, that there would be great suffering and death if we ever decided to ditch it”.

But I feel the dark malice of this advance aesthetically, instinctively, viscerally and spiritually.

“I set out to lose myself in the divine beauty of the living world, only to find that it has been defiled by roads, or railways, or pylons, or supermarkets, or industrial sites, or housing estates”.

This is expressed in poetic fashion in Our stolen lives (May 27 2025):

Where once there gushed streams and lay meadows

Where once there sprung life wild and free

There now looms the grid of control and deceit

The death camp of concrete and steel

I explain in The Occupation (October 7 2025): “Founded on the lie that ‘economic growth’ (the expansion of its own wealth and power) is a good and necessary thing, The Occupation has ensured that this ‘development’ has become the backbone of our collective purpose, the ‘need’ for which is written into the rules by which our societies operate”.

And I insist in A world defiled: “I know, from the depth of my grieving heart, that industrialism represents nothing less than the advance of life-destroying evil”.

The flesh-churning cogs of the Death Machine are kept turning by a way of thinking that hides from us the sheer unnaturalness of contemporary society, as well as the identity of the forces behind this civilizational abomination.

I remark in The night sky and the truth (September 26 2025): “‘Modern’ urban society, together with all the ‘education’ and ‘culture’ that goes along with it, makes it very difficult to grasp the truth or even to suspect that a greater truth is there to be grasped.

“Our vision is reduced and sterile. Things have always been like this. They could never have been any different. They will always be this way”.

Part of the deliberate limitation of our thinking capacity involves the use of little ideological boxes in which to keep the slave population separated and distracted.

I state in The folk against the power! (June 4 2025): “The question of overcoming the left-right divide is a key one for those like me who have never fitted neatly into either box of control.

“There is nothing I would like to see more than the convergence of the best minds and ideas from both classifications – and neither! – into an authentic new resistance to the global system”.

Andrew M. Lobaczewski has described how false-flag “ideologies” are constructed by The psychopaths in power (October 22 2025) to hide the true intent of their regimes.

I note in my summary of his work: “In general, because psychopaths are gifted with low cunning, rather than with high intelligence or creativity, their favoured method is to identify an existing set of beliefs and then turn it round into a vehicle for their own power”.

One such historically-hijacked entity described by Lobaczewski is the Church – and this analysis is shared by Christian philosopher Jacques Ellul, as I set out in Christianity and the forces of evil (October 1 2025).

Ellul says that Mammon corrupted the Church (of all denominations) by making it focus on its finances at the expense of its faith and that “the evil powers are turning Earth into a Hell”.

But political ideologies are the most obvious vehicles for the psychopaths.

Lobaczewski’s conclusion that the “communist” regime he endured in Poland represented “a full-blown condition of macrosocial evil” is echoed in Karl Marx and the throb of evil (May 20 2025).

Looking at the book Marx and Satan by Richard Wurmbrand, I relate how the youthful Marx wrote worrying statements such as “I shall howl gigantic curses on mankind” and “See this sword? The prince of darkness sold it to me”.

The evil of “communism” is nicely tied to the evil of industrialism in Communism and industrial imperialism (March 31 2025).

Drawing on the work of Greek writer Kostas Papaïoannou, I show how the Soviet system was nothing but a blatant and brutal imposition of a modern feudal system under the false flag of “socialism”.

Another notorious ideological front deployed by the global psychopaths was Fascism/Nazism.

Adolf Hitler and the zio-imperialist mafia (May 8 2025) is a review of a crucially important book by Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd entitled Two World Wars and Hitler.

I introduce the piece by saying: “If I had to name one revelation that would rock to its foundations the conventional understanding of recent history, it would be that Adolf Hitler was a tool of the same criminocratic cabal that today runs Britain, the USA, Israel and just about everywhere else”.

Like Soviet communism, Nazism served as a means of forcing industrialist acceleration on to a population, dispensing with all that inconvenient democratic delay.

This “modernisation” is always all about destroying traditional culture and self-sufficiency to ensure that everyone is totally dependent on, and controlled by, the psychopaths.

In The Big Plan and the Great Gaslighting (April 9 2025), I examine those involved in pushing this agenda in the UK in the 1930s and discover very strong Zionist links.

The “think tank” Political and Economic Planning (PEP) was headed by Zionist businessman Israel Moses Sieff of retailer Marks & Spencer (pictured below right), who had deep connections to the USSR.

And, further joining the pseudo-ideological dots, I reveal in Financiers, Fabians and Fascists (September 13 2025) that one PEP member pushing the same industrial totalitarianism was British Union of Fascists leader “Sir” Oswald Mosley (pictured above left).

Not only did ZIM create both Soviet communism and fascism for its own insidious purposes, but it also made good use of the polarity of their supposed opposition.

The horrors of “communism” served to build “anti-communism”, first in the form of fascism and then in a Cold War context, just as the horrors of fascism allowed the construction of an “anti-fascism” that helped lure idealistic young people into ZIM’s “communist” orbit.

I explore some of this subterfuge and deceit in A deep state of denial (June 10 2025).

There I focus on Victor Rothschild, who has been described as “a super-agent, sabotaging every Western intelligence initiative for 20 years after the war”.

I write: “The key question for me is for whom exactly Rothschild was a ‘super-agent’”.

In The old binary bounce routine (June 13 2025), I mention a number of political groupings which have been used as Trojan Horses by ZIM, including parts of the contemporary “freedom” movement.

And I ask: “When on earth are people finally going to stop falling for these devilish but now-obvious tricks?”

Further light is shed on such matters in a couple of essays based largely on Frances Stonor Saunders’ book Who Paid the Piper? The CIA and the Cultural Cold War.

In ZIM’s Cold War on our culture, Part I (September 5 2025), I write: “The voice of the people, which should have been expressed organically through native writers and political leaders, was stifled and replaced by a manufactured, corrupted and foreign-controlled cultural ‘elite’.

“The aim was to prevent any authentic opposition to the global zio-imperialist industrial system from arising and flourishing…

“Central to this was an assault on the indigenous European culture and value systems which risked getting in the way of the push for centralised global control”.

Then in Fake anti-communists: ZIM’s Cold War on our culture, Part II (September 8 2025) I examine a number of important “anti-communists” – in fact communists “turned upside down” – and discover a remarkable density of Zionist affiliations.

The principal fake front behind which the criminocracy hides today is that of democracy, philanthropy, inclusivity and sustainability.

The rainbow-coloured smiley mask with which it conceals its sneering psychopathic features is, frankly, laughable.

The very name of The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is a joke, as I explain in Lifting the lid on a bankster stink tank (July 5 2025), an investigation into the activities and connections of recent chairs of its board of trustees.

In The Ford Foundation: a fork-tongued global mafia front (September 1 2025), I cite Wikipedia’s unquestioning statement that this entity “decisively advocates and supports the reduction of poverty and injustice among other values including the maintenance of democratic values, promoting engagement with other nations, and sustaining human progress and achievement at home and abroad”.

This is total nonsense, of course, and I go on to demonstrate that it is very much a tool of ZIM’s murderous and profoundly anti-democratic deep state.

When the Ford Foundation itself claims to be “working with visionaries on the frontlines of social change worldwide” it touches on an important aspect of ZIM’s deceit.

It presents the “change” that it is always telling us about as being necessarily a good thing, whereas in fact it itself admits that it is really pursuing “global governance” – in other words a tyrannical world state under its own control.

ZIM’s project is thus pure imperialism – it regards the whole of humankind, outside its narrow clique, as mere “human capital” to be exploited for its own benefit.

This is nowhere more obvious than in the little-understood phenomenon I describe in Impact, Zimpact! (August 27 2025).

I explain: “Impact investment is totally reliant on the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – whose ‘acceleration’ has been officially pushed by ZIM’s WEF proxy since 2019.

“These define the fake-moral ‘social’ aims in which big money will be invested, and from which even bigger profits are expected to be made, and act as the structure of a digitalised global concentration camp”.

Digital ID, being rolled out simultaneously all over the world (currently under the name BritCard in the UK) is to be followed by digital currencies and Chinese-style “social credit” control.

In BritCard: a passport to digital slavery (June 30 2025), I comment: “When it says that BritCard would be a step towards a digital system that is ‘comprehensive’, we can read totalitarian”.

It is not some kind of coincidence that the two main men pushing BritCard, Tony Blair and Keir Starmer, are both close to the Rothschilds, those ZIM godfathers.

Neither is it a coincidence that, as I reveal in The power behind the personalities (March 3 2025), Mark Suzman, the man who really runs the Gates Foundation, is “quite clearly part of the management team of the zio-imperialist industrial mafia”.

Whatever rock of global power I lift up, I discover the same nest of ZIM allegiances – I have never come across an exception.

This means that I can see it all now (July 2 2025): “This modern world is a giant industrial prison-camp, run by, and in the interests of, a tiny group of zio-satanic bankster-billionaires”.

This truth is not an easy one to communicate in our contemporary society and in The Parable of Emperor Zigazagazoga (March 7, 2025) I try to do so by means of a fairytale.

I finish by declaring: “In times of terrible tyranny, fiction is often the most effective means of communicating fact, although ultimately the plain truth will have to be spoken out loud. I sense we are now approaching that point”.

In the following piece, Zionism: the bigger picture (March 12 2025), I argue that in order to most effectively counter the entity oppressing us, and all its propaganda, we need to broaden our definition of what we mean by “Zionist”.

One of my expanded definitions of this label is “a person who defines opposition to Jewish exceptionalism or supremacism as ‘anti-semitism’”.

As I go on to recount in London meeting 2025: a most controversial conference (May 13 2025) I personally came face to face with this phenomenon at an event in the UK capital.

I remark: “I can’t help thinking that this self-righteous and all-too-common denunciation of all identification of, and opposition to, Jewish supremacism as ‘anti-semitic’ is itself very much a reflection of the supremacism in question”.

Those of us who denounce ZIM and its power do not, of course, simply face verbal attacks.

I report in Zio-totalitarianism on the march (May 29 2025) that its agents are “rushing to pass new laws to enable them to silence, fine or imprison anyone who dares to expose their corrupt domination of our society”.

In Paris in 2025 the European Leadership Network (Elnet) held what it proudly describes as “Europe’s premier biennial pro-Israel conference”, which declared that “rampant antisemitism and anti-Israel hate are spreading like never before, and European countries along with the US are at the forefront of these insidious attacks”.

Worldwide outrage at the genocide in Gaza is thus instrumentalised to claim a rise in so-called “anti-semitism” which justifies repressing criticism of those who carried out the slaughter!

In Silencing so-called anti-semites: UNESCO’s war on the truth (September 22 2025) I reveal the hypocritical role played in this repression by a UN agency which claims it works “to foster free, independent and pluralistic media in print, broadcast and online”.

UNESCO, which works closely with openly Zionist bodies, talks of “the intensification of disinformation and hate speech online”, which is “a major threat to stability and social cohesion” – presumably they really mean that the emergence of the truth is a threat to ZIM’s global control.

Genocide is evil, enslavement is evil, totalitarianism is evil, industrial destruction is evil.

There is a Satanic tinge to everything connected to the criminocracy, including recurrent connections to systematic child abuse.

In A grotesque spectacle of lies and abuse (March 26 2025), I write about Xavier Poussard’s work on French president Emmanuel Macron, a “former” Rothschild employee, and his other half Brigitte.

And I note: “The book reveals multiple links between Macron’s milieu and paedocriminality, to an extent that cannot easily be explained by mere coincidence”.

In The reign of the beast (October 24 2025) I quote Anneke Lucas when she writes of the ruling psychopaths: “Casting a blinding spell, they manipulate politics and the media to hypnotize us into believing that their abuses do not exist, even as the signs and results of these abuses are everywhere”.

They have a “profound disdain and lack of respect for the rest of humanity”, she adds, and “normalizing pedophilia is part of a greater plan to centralize power and control people”.

So what can we do to bring ZIM’s psychopathic rule to an end?

In Breaking the evil spell (October 27 2025), I suggest, agreeing with Lobaczewski, that we need to wage a spiritually-inspired war of ideas sourced from an understanding of human nature, natural law and the innate decency of the majority of the world’s population.

And I say in Rising to our feet (March 19, 2025): “We can draw great strength from knowing ourselves to be parts of an epoch-forming phenomenon.

“This historic turning of humankind against our slavemasters does not yet have a name and that is probably a good thing, because words are so often used to limit, control and deceive.

“But that does not mean that it is not real. It has already been born and I can feel its presence tingling in my spine as I write”.

[Audio version]

The book can be downloaded for free here (I advise doing so straight away in case of future censorship) or purchased as a physical copy here.