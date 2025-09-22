Paul Cudenec

The nauseating condescension and/or patronizing attitude of globalist organs such as UNESCO is on full display. I had no idea of the countless fatuous “World … Day”'s. Perhaps, a Pythonesque Ministry of Silly Names is in order.

“As part of the UN, it is, of course, committed to pushing the Sustainable Development Goals that provide the structure for this assault on human freedom.” — Love the “assault on human freedom” bit … what a perfectly apt characterization.

“There can be nothing authentic about culture determined by a “global agenda”!” — Exactly … “the global agenda for culture” is nothing if not oxymoronic.

““Evidence-Based Cultural Policies for Sustainable Development” — Ha! If it's anything like “evidence-based medicine”, that dog don't hunt.

“...its friends at Netflix will be on hand to talk about “The Power of Storytelling: Supporting Creativity and Economic Growth” — Which, translated to reality-speak might be “The Power of Propaganda and Narrative Control: Bullshitting for FedBux”.

Nailed it: “What they are suggesting here is that states have a duty to clamp down on any criticism of Israel and/or Zionism (“anti-semitism”) because, in their books, this amounts to a general threat to human rights! Utterly ridiculous!”

The “Addressing Anti-Semitism Through Education: Guidelines for Policymakers” booklet reads like an extended version of one of YouTube's nanny warnings.

“We learn from its French-language report on the event: “Teaching about the Holocaust, preventing genocides,...” — If that doesn't sting, nothing does.

Thank you Paul for your work. I shudder when I think of all the years I didn't see the agenda under the kumbaya. Even after I became a fan of rulerlessness, it still took a few years after that to really see it, somehow. I guess I was resistant to "go there" after all the previous years seeing people talk about the 1w govt etc and it sounding like kookery. Knowing you'll be seen by others as a right-wing paranoic. 2020 put paid to that!

But you see it when you see it, I guess. And hopefully many more are now seeing it and we can throw off this creepy blob and its endless control freak shadow bullshit. I can't wait to live in a more dignified world, the one we and the earth deserve.

