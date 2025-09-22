[Plus audio version]

UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is a vast and sprawling agency with a 2024-25 budget of $685.4 million. [1]

On November 16 2025 it will be marking its 80th birthday, being part of the raft of international institutions set up at the end of the Second World War to construct the current global system.

The Paris-based organisation is said to channel its activities through five programme areas: education, natural sciences, social and human sciences, culture, and communication/information. [2]

It is today perhaps best known for its UNESCO World Heritage sites – at the time of writing these number 1,248. [3]

But, of course, the very name of this scheme, together with the associated World Heritage Convention and World Heritage Committee, points to the underlying agenda that UNESCO shares with its parent organisation – the building of a de facto world state.

The same is true of the various special “days” that UNESCO sees fit to invent and promote. [4]

It boasts a World Logic Day, a World Poetry Day, a World Art Day and a World Philosophy Day, along with a World Radio Day, a World Day for Audiovisual Heritage and a World Book and Copyright Day.

If its World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought seems a little dry, you might prefer its World Water Day, World Oceans Day or even World Tsunami Awareness Day.

UNESCO has a World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development and also a World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture, a World Portuguese Language Day, a World Day of Romani Language and a World Arabic Language Day.

There is a World AIDS Day, a World Environment Day, a World Olive Tree Day, a World Teachers’ Day, a World Science Day for Peace and Development and a World Futures Day.

And let’s not forget World Press Freedom Day, held in May each year “to promote freedom of expression and freedom of the press as a basic human right and as crucial components of any healthy, democratic and free society”. [5]

Like other globalist entities – such as the Ford Foundation [6] and the Commonwealth [7] – UNESCO uses a sugar-coated virtue-signalling language to hide its real role.

It apparently has the specific mandate of promoting “the free flow of ideas by images and words” and claims to work “to foster free, independent and pluralistic media in print, broadcast and online”. [8]

But the reality is quite the opposite, as we will see.

We can trace UNESCO’s nefarious current activities back to the late 1970s when it was promoting something it termed the “New World Information and Communication Order” or “New World Information Order” for short. [9]

This sparked controversy, with newspaper publishers and editors in the USA regarding it as “a dog-whistle for the use of government propaganda in the guise of information flow balance”. [10]

It’s worth noting that this was not necessarily just US government propaganda – UNESCO has recently been criticized for amplifying the Chinese Communist Party’s version of history and thereby side-lining ethnic minorities in China such as Uyghurs and Tibetans.

A human rights group said in 2023 that UNESCO was violating its own (fake) standards by ignoring the fact that the Chinese state was “destroying built heritage and desacralizing religious traditions” and “criminalizing grassroots cultural practices”. [11]

Anyone who has read my articles about China’s links to the global industrial-imperialist mafia, and also those about the reality behind communism, will better understand what UNESCO was doing here. [12]

And this same group’s claim that UNESCO was effectively condoning “strategic cultural cleansing” [13] very much chimes in with its recent positioning regarding events elsewhere in the world, which I will come to in due course.

UNESCO’s New World Information and Communication Order project led to the publication in 1980 of its Many Voices One World report (aka the MacBride Report), two of whose five main points were to “promote the creation of national communication policies to be coherent and lasting in the processes of development” and to “explore how the NWICO could be used to benefit a New International Economic Order (NIEO)”. [14]

Wikipedia explains that the aim was “to reduce obstacles to further peace and human development”. [15]

After years of immersion in this kind of doublespeak, I think we can safely translate this as meaning to reduce obstacles to a world state and the exploitation of human populations.

These “obstacles” include traditional cultures and ways of thinking across the world, which have to be swept away by the forces of globalisation, sometimes under the inverted and false flag of “protecting” them.

Many Voices One World paved the way for UNESCO to launch its International Programme for the Development of Communication.

This neo-imperialist programme “exists to strengthen the means of mass communication in developing countries, by increasing technical and human resources for the media, by developing community media and by modernising news agencies and broadcasting organizations”. [16]

At its November 1987 general conference in Paris, UNESCO called for the continuation of its “Communication in the Service of Man” plan in which it wrote of “fostering the development of infrastructures, the training of people and the strengthening of production and dissemination capacities in the developing countries”.

The goal was “the establishment of a new world information and communication order seen as an evolving and continuous process”. [17]

I see UNESCO as being the “public” equivalent of the “private” Ford Foundation, both using culture as their weapon in the global mafia’s broader push for a “New International Economic Order”.

As part of the UN, it is, of course, committed to pushing the Sustainable Development Goals that provide the structure for this assault on human freedom.

Wikipedia reports: “In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and United Nations-wide efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, the UNESCO reactivated in 2022 the cycle of MONDIACULT Conferences (World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development) whose first edition had been held in Mexico City in 1982”. [18]

The 2022 MONDIACULT conference was held again in Mexico, and a 2025 edition is planned for Barcelona from September 29 to October 1.

UNESCO’s description of MONDIACULT’s role confirms its own real mission – “Unleashing the power of culture to achieve sustainable development”. [19]

UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay declares: “MONDIACULT is a major event during which the 194 Member States of UNESCO work together to define the global agenda for culture”. [20]

There can be nothing authentic about culture determined by a “global agenda”!

Highlights of the Barcelona event will include a presentation on “Bridging Public-Private Finance for Development” by the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Métis Fund for Arts and Development. [21]

The European Commission and UNESCO will talk about “Evidence-Based Cultural Policies for Sustainable Development” and the Caribbean Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean will tell delegates about “Culture and Development in Latin America”.

There will be a “Talk-Concert: AI for Inclusive Cultural Creation” and a session on “Creative Cities, Sustainable Futures: Local Innovation for Global Impact Creative Cities”.

Impact. Yet again! [22]

And, just to underline the unsavoury truth that UNESCO is engaged in a cultural propaganda war to increase the power of global capital, its friends at Netflix will be on hand to talk about “The Power of Storytelling: Supporting Creativity and Economic Growth”. [23]

UNESCO’s soft “liberal” disguise, and neo-imperialist grooming of “developing” countries, has sometimes led to it being regarded as hostile to both the USA and Israel.

Says Wikipedia: “On 1 January 2019, Israel formally left UNESCO in pursuance of the US withdrawal over perceived continuous anti-Israel bias”. [24]

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told The Times of Israel: “UNESCO is the body that continually rewrites history, including by erasing the Jewish connection to Jerusalem…

“It is corrupted and manipulated by Israel’s enemies, and continually singles out the only Jewish state for condemnation. We are not going to be a member of an organization that deliberately acts against us”. [25]

But, behind the scenes, things look rather different and we can follow a 15-year thread that tells us everything we need to know about UNESCO’s real agenda and affiliations.

This begins on Friday March 27 2009, at UNESCO’s HQ at 7 Place de Fontenoy, Paris, close to the Eiffel Tower.

The agency was hosting the launch of the “Aladin” project by the Fondation pour la Mémoire de la Shoah (Foundation for the Memory of the Holocaust).

President of the Fondation, David de Rothschild, explained to those attending the event: “The Aladin project was born out of a staggering observation: the proliferation of denialism and anti-Semitism fuelled by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Faced with the tidal wave of denialism, amalgamations, and the trivialisation of the Holocaust, particularly stemming from certain limited but influential spheres of the Arab-Muslim world, we decided to respond by first addressing the lack of historically reliable information about the Holocaust, whether in Arabic, Persian, or Turkish”. [26]

On November 2 2017 UNESCO announced that it would be working with the World Jewish Congress “to develop a new interactive website on the history of the Holocaust”. [27]

It declared: “The platform will help counter messages of Holocaust denial and distortion that are circulating on the Internet and social media.

“The website will provide essential historical information about the Holocaust and its legacy, and in particular, the way that it continues to influence the modern world…

“At the heart of the website will be the ‘Educate A Friend’ feature, which will enable users to ‘nominate’ a friend to receive automatic emails containing information and facts”.

UNESCO warned of “the proliferation on social media of false information and hate-speech, including antisemitism and Holocaust denial”. [28]

There’s a familiar tone to all this!

On May 31 2018 UNESCO launched a publication called Addressing Anti-Semitism Through Education: Guidelines for Policymakers in collaboration with the Warsaw-based Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. [29]

This latter entity wrote about “the challenge of educating learners to resist contemporary anti-Semitism at a time when the issue is becoming ever more crucial around the world”.

It said the publication “provides policymakers with tools and guidance to ensure that education systems build the resilience of young people to anti-Semitic ideas and ideologies, violent extremism and all forms of intolerance and discrimination”. [30]

UNESCO added that it was “strongly committed to work on the prevention of violent extremism” as part of its “core mandate to promote global citizenship, a priority for the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda”. [31]

Global citizenship? Global enslavement, more like!

In the booklet, it warns: “If left unaddressed, all forms of anti-Semitism and intolerance undermine and pose a threat to democratic values and can feed violent extremism”. [32]

Democratic values. Right. Like in Gaza?

It claims: “Contemporary anti-Semitism often takes tacit, covert and coded forms, making it a complex and controversial phenomenon that has mutated over time”.

“The impact of contemporary anti-Semitism is not limited to Jewish people, individually or collectively.

“By cultivating ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice, anti-Semitism threatens the realization of all people’s human rights and the overall security of states where it occurs.

“The international community has long recognized that educators must play a central role in facilitating states’ compliance with their duties to protect, respect and fulfil human rights”. [33]

What they are suggesting here is that states have a duty to clamp down on any criticism of Israel and/or Zionism (“anti-semitism”) because, in their books, this amounts to a general threat to human rights! Utterly ridiculous!

The booklet further states: “Anti-Semitic defamation frequently manifests itself through a conspiratorial world view.

“For example, on both the political left and right, there are people who falsely claim that Jews planned the terrorist attacks in the United States on 11 September 2001”.

Falsely? Really?

“In many formulations, the ‘Jews’ or ‘Zionists’ are claimed to form a powerful, global cabal that manipulates the government, the media, banks, the entertainment industry and other institutions for malevolent purposes”.

Surely not!

Entering dangerous waters, the UNESCO booklet adds: “At its core, Holocaust denial is based on the falsehood that world Jewry is engaged in a global conspiracy to advance its own sinister agenda.

“For example, some Holocaust deniers blame Jews for masterminding the Holocaust in order to gain reparations. In some circles, deniers add that Jewish deception about the Holocaust buttresses Western support for the State of Israel”. [34]

In Leviathan’s hall of mirrors, inverted reflections are re-reflected and re-inverted until reality becomes almost impossible to discern.

Despite having promoted a “New World Information Order” in support of a “New International Economic Order”, UNESCO insists that articles mentioning the New World Order are part of this insidious anti-semitic misinformation, along with a certain “meme” declaring that “The Goyim Know”. [35]

In September 2018 UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay said in New York that schools were “ground zero in the fight against anti-Semitism and extremist violence”. [36]

And on November 19 2018 the UNESCO/World Jewish Congress website “to counter Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism” was duly launched. [37]

Present at the event at UNESCO’s Paris HQ, alongside Azoulay, were current Israeli president Isaac Herzog, World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder, his CEO Robert Singer, his commissioner for education and academia Jean de Gunzburg and, of course, David de Rothschild, here wearing his hat as governing board chair of the World Jewish Congress. [38]

UNESCO also welcomed representatives of more than 100 Jewish communities from across the world. [39]

Explains The Times of Israel: “The new site has been conceived to combat what UNESCO calls ‘increased hate and disinformation online’ on Jewish issues”. [40]

We learn from its French-language report on the event: “Teaching about the Holocaust, preventing genocides, and combating anti-Semitism through education are among the stated priorities of UNESCO”. [41]

Ah, is that so?

On January 26 2023 UNESCO hosted another big event at its Paris HQ – the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust. [42]

Welcoming guests such as Éric de Rothschild and a representative of the ultra-Zionist B’nai B’rith, Azoulay proudly related that UNESCO had been working with the American Jewish Committee, Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust museum and the Holocaust Memorial Museum in the USA. [43]

She stressed the importance of “fighting against hate and conspiracy theories”. [44]

So what did UNESCO do next?

In November 2023, it announced an “action plan to regulate social media platforms” for the entire world. [45]

Using what Wikispooks calls “Orwellian language”, it declared that “to protect access to information, we must regulate these platforms without delay”. [46]

UNESCO said its plan was a response to what it called “the intensification of disinformation and hate speech online”, which constituted “a major threat to stability and social cohesion”. [47]

Azoulay referred in her speech to a “quasi-industrial” output of what she predictably termed misinformation, hate speech and conspiracy theory.

And she even complained that this “anti-semitism” had been on the rise “for a month” – that is, since Israel had begun its mass-murdering assault on Gaza in October 2023! [48]

In UNESCO’s Guidelines for the Governance of Digital Platforms: Safeguarding freedom of expression and access to information through a multistakeholder approach, Azoulay claims that social media networks have “all too often become bubbles of isolation, cocoons of misinformation, which sometimes foster conspiracy theories and extreme violence”. [49]

Extreme violence? The usual zio-inversion.

She even had the gall to insist that in announcing this censorship UNESCO was remaining true to its mission of defending freedom of expression.

“Let us remain focused on our goal: combating hate speech and misinformation while preserving freedom of expression. This is not a contradiction”. [50]

Excusez-moi, Madame, but it most certainly is a contradiction, of the most hypocritical and totalitarian variety imaginable!

And you cannot change that by slyly redefining “hate speech” as opposing genocide and “misinformation” as any inconvenient truth that your two-faced UNESCO – and the zio-imperialist mafia of which it is so clearly a part – would rather keep hidden from us.

[Audio version]

[1] https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000387717/PDF/387717eng.pdf.multi

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UNESCO

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Heritage_Site

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UNESCO

[5] Ibid.

[6] Paul Cudenec, ‘The Ford Foundation: a fork-tongued global mafia front’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/09/01/the-ford-foundation-a-fork-tongued-global-mafia-front/

[7] Paul Cudenec, ‘Empire of hypocrisy’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2022/05/15/empire-of-hypocrisy/

[8] https://web.archive.org/web/20191210053749/https://en.unesco.org/themes/fostering-freedom-expression

[9] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_World_Information_and_Communication_Order

[10] Ibid.

[11] https://www.voanews.com/a/unesco-accused-of-complicity-in-china-s-treatment-of-uyghur-heritage-/6966959.html

[12] Paul Cudenec, ‘BRICS in the wall of global greed’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2023/07/17/brics-in-the-wall-of-global-greed/

‘China is Globalist, The Acorn 88, https://winteroak.org.uk/2023/11/01/the-acorn-88/

Paul Cudenec, ‘The false red flag’, Against the Dark Enslaving Empire! A condemnation of the global criminocratic conspiracy, pp. 67-111.

Paul Cudenec, ‘Communism and Industrial Imperialism’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/03/31/communism-and-industrial-imperialism/

[13] https://www.voanews.com/a/unesco-accused-of-complicity-in-china-s-treatment-of-uyghur-heritage-/6966959.html

[14] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_World_Information_and_Communication_Order

[15] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MacBride_report

[16] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Programme_for_the_Development_of_Communication

[17] Ibid.

[18] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UNESCO

[19] https://www.unesco.org/en/mondiacult

[20] Ibid.

[21] https://www.unesco.org/sites/default/files/medias/fichiers/2025/08/20250813_MONDIACULT%202025_Provisional%20Programme.pdf?hub=171169

[22] See Paul Cudenec, ‘Impact, Zimpact!, The Acorn 105.

[23] Ibid.

[24] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UNESCO

[25] https://web.archive.org/web/20191230161001/https://www.timesofisrael.com/69-years-after-joining-israel-formally-leaves-un-cultural-body/

[26] https://www.fondationshoah.org/sites/default/files/img/pdf/discours_aladin_d-de-rothschild.pdf

[27] https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/unesco-and-world-jewish-congress-cooperate-holocaust-education-website

[28] Ibid.

[29] https://www.osce.org/odihr/383089

https://www.osce.org/files/f/documents/8/0/383089_0.pdf

[30] https://www.osce.org/odihr/383089

[31] https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/preventing-anti-semitism-through-education-unesco-and-osce-launch-first-guide-education-community

[32] https://www.osce.org/files/f/documents/8/0/383089_0.pdf

[33] Ibid.

[34] Ibid.

[35] Ibid.

[36] https://vinnews.com/2018/09/23/new-york-unesco-chief-says-schools-must-fight-anti-semitism-and-extremism/

[37] https://www.timesofisrael.com/unesco-launches-holocaust-education-website-as-israel-mulls-leaving/

[38] https://www.timesofisrael.com/unesco-launches-holocaust-education-website-as-israel-mulls-leaving/

[39] https://fr.timesofisrael.com/lunesco-et-le-congres-juif-mondial-lancent-un-site-web-contre-le-negationnisme/

[40] https://www.timesofisrael.com/unesco-launches-holocaust-education-website-as-israel-mulls-leaving/

[41] https://fr.timesofisrael.com/lunesco-et-le-congres-juif-mondial-lancent-un-site-web-contre-le-negationnisme/ All translations from French are my own.

[42] https://www.unesco.org/en/event/international-day-commemoration-memory-victims-holocaust-2023

[43] https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000384368/PDF/384368mul.pdf.multi

[44] https://www.unesco.org/fr/articles/lunesco-rend-hommage-la-memoire-des-victimes-de-lholocauste-avec-le-temoignage-dune-rescapee-et-un

[45] https://wikispooks.com/wiki/UNESCO

[46] Ibid.

[47] https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/online-disinformation-unesco-unveils-action-plan-regulate-social-media-platforms

[48] https://www.unesco.org/sites/default/files/medias/fichiers/2023/11/20231106%20Confe%CC%81rence%20de%20presse%20Discours%20Audrey%20Azoulay.pdf

[49] https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000387339/PDF/387339eng.pdf.multi

[50] Ibid.