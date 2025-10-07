Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
3h

Brilliant from start to finish … as good as it gets!

“i. Hiding its own existence ” — How perfectly aligned with the famous "The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist" quote.

Choice: “We are taught to regard the relentless and disastrous deterioration in the quality of our lives as “progress”, an inevitable step on a marvellous journey to some ill-defined industrial utopia.”

And this: “The Occupation’s ongoing exploitation and enslavement is not carried out in a spontaneous and haphazard manner, but according to an intergenerational Big Plan. This involves ensuring that the infrastructure and mechanisms of the process are deeply embedded in the administration of the occupied societies, to the extent that they sit beyond the reach of democratic challenge or debate.”

“Anybody outside The Occupation’s cultural convoy is deemed not to exist.” — Zing!

“We also know that it would have no moral qualms in switching everywhere to the totalitarian mode of governance which it used in Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia.” — Fact!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul Cudenec
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
1h

Yes brother — the ZIM grows clearer by the day to the Wolf eye. What was once hidden in shadow now flickers in plain sight. The masses will feel it soon enough — maybe it’s the central sun turning up the current, maybe it’s the Great Remembering burning through the fog — either way, it’s glorious to watch the illusion crack. Awooo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Cudenec
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture