A lot of very clever people – economists, historians, sociologists and so on – spend their lives devising very clever theories about why our society is the way it is today.

But none of their analysis will ever get anywhere near to the truth if it ignores the forbidden insight that our societies are under occupation by a hostile external power.

Over the last few years I have demonstrated in undeniable and interlocking detail that we are now under the full-spectrum domination of what I first called the global criminocracy but have more lately been terming the zio-satanic imperialist mafia.

Everywhere that I have looked – from the Rockefeller Foundation to the WEF, from UNESCO to BRICS, from Nazism to Communism – I have found irrefutable evidence of control by ZIM and its judeo-supremacist networks.

Taking a step back from the detail, I would now like to provide an overview of how I see The Occupation as functioning.

i. Hiding its own existence

It is extremely important for ZIM that people do not know that its Occupation exists.

This is because only 0.2% of the world’s population is even Jewish – let alone Jewish supremacist (Zionist) – and obviously the remaining 99.8% (minus Christian Zionists but plus anti-Zionist Jews) would not consent to ZIM’s domination of their lives if they knew about it.

While various people will inevitably become aware of, and oppose, various aspects of The Occupation, it is crucial for ZIM that:

a. These people do not become aware of ZIM’s overall existence and role.

b. They do not unite with others opposed to different aspects of its activities in order to resist The Occupation as a whole.

Because ZIM controls the world’s money supply and thus has unlimited amounts of cash to throw around, via its vast labyrinthine network of banks, businesses, foundations, institutions, “think tanks” and NGOs, it has taken control of academia and publishing so as to create and maintain a falsified version of history that totally ignores its Occupation.

It also owns pretty much all the mainstream media and so any full exposure of its existence and activities can be prevented from achieving mass circulation.

But even if journalists were not kept in rein by the owners of their outlets, via their managers, they still probably would never refer to The Occupation.

This is because powerful taboos have been carefully erected to make people reluctant to even consider the existence of The Occupation, let alone talk or write about it.

This is partly a moral taboo in that anyone even hinting at the existence of The Occupation is regarded as a Bad Person – an “anti-semite” or a “Nazi”.

But it is also an intellectual taboo in that it is considered dim-witted and simplistic to identify one single tightly-knit criminal group as wielding global power.

The gullibility of those who swallow the official narrative is flipped around and projected on to those who “fall for” so-called “conspiracy theories”, particularly if these remind people of documents that have previously been shown to be forgeries (and which may well have been manufactured for that very discrediting purpose!).

Censorship is also used to silence exposure of The Occupation, with social media increasingly regarded as a major threat by our global overlords.

If taboos and censorship prove insufficient to prevent people from pointing a finger at The Occupation, the next line of defence is activated – ZIM’s agents (sayanim) go on the offensive and attack the person involved.

This may be invisibly, by the use of whispering campaigns to isolate the individual, or openly, by public denunciations of their “anti-semitism”.

If they are in paid employment, sayanim will be dispatched to launch complaints against them and seek to have them fired.

We have seen a lot of this in recent years, as the Gaza Genocide makes it impossible for many people of conscience to remain silent.

In the UK, for instance, academic David Miller and doctors Rahmeh Aladwan and Ellen Kriesels have been targeted in this way for calling out Jewish supremacism.

The next stage after that is legal warfare, whether in the form of private prosecutions or charges of “hate crime” made by occupied states, fronted by puppet “leaders” (in fact actors) more or less acceptable to the population in question.

As awareness of the reality of The Occupation spreads, ZIM’s agents are drawing up plans not just for more censorship of opinions and revelations that they consider a danger to their domination, but also for new laws to criminalise dissent.

ii. Misrepresenting The Occupation’s impact

An important historical achievement of The Occupation has been to distort – indeed to invert – general understanding of its impact on our lives.

Its activities in fact amount to pillage and plunder, desecration and destruction, exploitation and enslavement.

It regards human beings and nature alike as nothing but resources which it can use to increase its own wealth and power.

But it has managed to depict this horrific process, which has ripped a hole in the heart of humanity and our sacred world, as a positive thing!

We are taught to regard the relentless and disastrous deterioration in the quality of our lives as “progress”, an inevitable step on a marvellous journey to some ill-defined industrial utopia.

The crumbs of convenience and comfort meant to compensate us for the loss of free and healthy lives are elevated to the status of supreme benefits, inalienable rights even, which nobody in their right mind could wish to remove.

The construction of this myth of goodness around its industrial pillaging allows The Occupation to again paint any critics of the process as morally bad, as blockers and impeders of humankind’s self-fulfilment.

Having rendered us helplessly dependent on its demonic Technik, it likes to claim that life outside its industrial prison would be literally impossible, regardless of the fact that our ancestors lived and flourished in that way for hundreds of thousands of years.

iii. Imposing a system.

The Occupation’s ongoing exploitation and enslavement is not carried out in a spontaneous and haphazard manner, but according to an intergenerational Big Plan.

This involves ensuring that the infrastructure and mechanisms of the process are deeply embedded in the administration of the occupied societies, to the extent that they sit beyond the reach of democratic challenge or debate.

Founded on the lie that “economic growth” (the expansion of its own wealth and power) is a good and necessary thing, The Occupation has ensured that this “development” has become the backbone of our collective purpose, the “need” for which is written into the rules by which our societies operate.

I myself have written about The Occupation’s “modernisation” and “planning” machine, of which the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and their insidious impact slavery project, are merely the latest phase.

And for expert and detailed analysis of how this all-pervading systematic control has been set up, I heartily recommend the Escapekey blog.

iv. Destroying indigenous culture

The first task of any colonial force is to destroy the culture of the occupied people. Their sense of identity has to be shattered, their shared references destroyed, their awareness of having something important to defend ripped away from them.

The Occupation’s cultural war entails pouring derision on all that is authentic, traditional and grassroots – the promotion of generational splits has proved highly useful in that respect.

Feelings, social preferences, ethical stances and spiritualities belonging to the occupied population are systematically marginalised.

Through its control of centralised culture and communication, The Occupation seeks to replace these with an outlook conducive to its own agenda.

However, because indigenous ways of thinking and feeling are innate, they keep resurfacing with each new generation and The Occupation has to constantly reinforce its cultural indoctrination.

Every people, in every generation, throws up spokesmen and spokeswomen, bearers and renewers of its culture and its thinking.

The Occupation will do all it can to either corrupt or suppress these voices.

It does not want the indigenous population to follow its own moral compass, its own values, its own aesthetics, its own collective heart.

So it promotes and imposes its own “cultural” leaders, its own art and music, its own philosophers and ideologues, even its own “dissidents” and “rebels”.

These are the only people anybody has heard of. You choose your own personal favourites from amongst them.

Anybody outside The Occupation’s cultural convoy is deemed not to exist.

v. Resorting to sheer violence

In the last few years, and especially the last few months, there have been encouraging signs that all of this is not working as it used to.

Thanks to Covid and then Gaza, increasing numbers of people are noticing that they are living under The Occupation and daring to say so.

But when the natives get restless, colonial powers know only one response – they deploy sheer force to put us back in our place.

Violence has always been an essential part of The Occupation, alongside all the propaganda and gaslighting.

Whenever we see images of riot cops weighing into protesters protecting the countryside from destruction, calling for justice and freedom, or opposing genocide, we are watching the mercenary thugs of the colonial Occupation in action.

The Occupation loves violence, in fact.

It revels in the mass bloodshed of its manufactured wars and its false-flag terror attacks.

And we all know that it would not hesitate to launch a third world war to dispel growing opposition to its rule and to “reset” the world for the next phase of its Big Plan.

We also know that it would have no moral qualms in switching everywhere to the totalitarian mode of governance which it used in Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia.

We can well imagine the dawn raids, show trials and Gulags it could happily unleash against its opponents.

But if and when it feels forced to do so, this will mark a new phase in history.

The Occupation will have become visible to everyone.

The reality of its venal domination will be there for all to see.

And, as I noted at the start of this piece, this is the very last thing that The Occupation can allow to happen…

