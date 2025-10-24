[Plus audio version]

All of us suffer, on a permanent basis, from the evil inflicted upon this world by the psychopaths in power. [1]

It is in the very air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, the society in which we are caged.

But most of us do not encounter members of the global mafia in our personal lives – they remain abstract, even slightly unreal, figures whom we merely read about.

This is not the case for Anneke Lucas, (pictured below) [2] a Belgian woman who, between the ages of six and eleven, was used as a sex slave by what she calls “the secret gang that forms the world’s elite, who put their own slaves and puppets in roles at the top of the global power structure of privilege and entitlement”. [3]

Her abusers were, she explains in her 2022 book Quest for Love: Memoir of a Child Sex Slave, “the most elite crowd in the country – aristocrats, famous politicians, doctors, judges, lawyers, top businessmen”. [4]

It cannot have been easy for her to speak about what happened, in view of “network rule number one: Never Challenge the Absolute Power of the Bosses”. [5]

She refers to threats from members of the network “reminding me that no matter where I might turn, if I were to even think about saying anything to anybody, it would always get back to them, because they have friends everywhere.

“Not only would I be punished or killed, but whomever I would talk to would also be punished or killed, and whatever happened to them would be my fault”. [6]

Lucas and I were born in the same year, 1963, and so, while reading her account of events happening in 1973 or 1974, I pictured who I was and what I was doing at that age and at that time.

And the contrast between my own unremarkable English suburban upbringing – protected by the basic decency of all the adults around me – and her experience is, well… simply mind-blowing.

If I had heard her account a decade ago, when she first went public, I am not sure I would have believed her, so far removed is what she describes from anything I have personally encountered or imagined.

But in the meantime I have, like so many of us, become aware of the vast scale of systematic child abuse in this wretched world and the way in which it forms part of the system’s control of politicians and other key individuals.

I have read all about Jimmy Savile (pictured below on the left) – that great friend of the current British monarch – as well as about Ted Heath, Greville Janner, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, with his links to that same monarch’s brother Andrew. I have also watched, and written about, the 2024 film Les Survivantes, which includes Lucas’s testimony. [7]

Her book begins with a trigger warning and, although I am not going to repeat the harrowing detail which made that necessary, I am now going to summarise the sheer horror of what she describes – if you would rather not know, maybe skip down to the paragraph after the picture of the monster…

Rape was, of course, at the centre of her ordeal.

What kind of world do we live in where an 11-year-old girl can have learned that “my entire value is based on my ability to get men to have sex with me”? [8]

Lucas writes: “I recall the hundreds of men who came into that little room with the dirty mattress in the mansion.

“And not one of the them said, ‘No. This is a child. I cannot do this. I came to this event but now I’m alone in a room with a child and I will not stoop to this’. Not one of them ever stopped himself”. [9]

Also shocking to me is that it was Lucas’s own mother who delivered her time and time again into the hands of these monsters – as well as once leaving her to starve for five days. [10]

Lucas also witnessed and endured extreme violence on a regular basis and provides photographic evidence of scars that still linger half a century on.

Her exploiters scared her into obedience by showing her the dead and mutilated body of a young woman. [11]

She watched a boy shot dead in a psychopathic “hunt”, [12] and saw the head of a young blonde girl who had been decapitated, for sport, by a “baron”. [13]

After she once complained of feeling hungry, she and other children were forced to eat the cooked body of a boy, “charred except for a few patches of stubbly blond hair”. [14]

She witnessed her little friend Wouter tortured to death – “he also had blond stubbly hair” – [15] in what she describes as a “ritual murder”. [16]

Tortured, nearly to death, on a blood-stained butcher’s block, [17] she was then forced to kill a younger girl. [18]

The depth of the damage this must have caused to Lucas’s psyche as a child is hard to conceive. Recalling how she felt at the time, she writes: “A sensation settles in me, of being in a lake of mud, drowning, surrounded by monsters trying to rip me apart”. [19]

“I am now in a big funnel, together with all the villainous, creepy, murderous thoughts flowing through the earth’s ether; I am swirling with all the dark entities feeding off these thoughts, taking over the bodies and minds of tragic humans diving into this dark, downward-spiraling stream”. [20]

“Everything that makes me human is lost to the beast. The beast has been set loose. The beast has free reign. The beast reigns”. [21]

Lucas explains that she was initially being groomed for a very specific role by an abuser whom, in the book at least, she only identifies as “a foreign, world-renowned VIP and global network Big Shot”. [22]

She adds: “The trauma inflicted during my training was designed to systematically kill off all my hopes and feelings, so that I would be dead inside and appear super grown up”. [23]

“The global Big Shot who was my owner sent me to spend weekends with a top German politician. He then had me report on the man’s weaknesses to give him an advantage in his business and government dealings with him”. [24]

Her “owner” had set out a “glamorous destiny” that he had in mind for her, Lucas says.

“He had spared no resources in meticulously preparing me to become his future celebrity slave, who would break the hearts of the world’s most powerful men, all while spying on them for him.

“Without a platform of my own, those powerful men would never notice me, so I was to become known in France as an actress and singer.

“He had described my future life of luxury in great detail. I would own the best cars and yachts and live in the best locations – in Paris and on the sunny seashores of the South of France.

“These promises were to be sealed with an induction ceremony that began with my performance for my owner and a select group of politicians, royals, billionaires and celebrities – the top tier of the global network”. [25]

However, Lucas adds, this ritual was to end in a killing. In other words, she had to commit a murder to seal the satanic deal.

She did so, she says, because she had absorbed the rules of the evil game.

“I know then as I do now that in the network there is no point in refusing to kill when you are ordered… attempting to save the victim by refusing, only ensures that the victim will suffer more”. [26]

“But the next time I saw the Big Shot – who felt that I was the luckiest girl alive to have crossed paths with him – I defied him. I was unwilling to pay the price, unwilling to sell my soul to the devil”. [27]

“However, when I broke with him, I was only rejected from the inner circle of the global network, not from the outer reaches, where the Belgians did their best to copy their role models with psychopathic traditions such as satanic ceremonies and exit rituals”. [28]

The prevalence of murder in these circles, along with all the child rape and torture, is obviously partly about controlling people.

Once somebody has a dark secret they are, if a prominent public figure, permanently vulnerable to blackmail.

And, if they are one of the slaves of the network like Lucas, they are made to feel that they too are guilty parties.

She explains that the abusers force children “to do repulsive things to make sure we will never know we are their victims, but are convinced we are perpetrators, just as bad as they are”. [29]

She says she often felt “dirty and ashamed”, [30] “guilty and worthless”, [31] with the psychopathic gaslighting from abusers like the “Big Shot” attempting to disable her inner moral compass.

“My refusal to go along with his plan and the glamorous future he had in store for me meant that I was vulgar and lowly…

“It would take many years to realize that my action, which proved to the Big Shot I was inferior, in fact proved that I had integrity”. [32]

This reminds me of the way in which those of us who speak out against the global mafia on a political level are subject to shaming attempts, with the use of terms like “conspiracy theory”, “hate speech” and “anti-semitism”.

Alongside her harrowing personal account, Lucas also condemns “the powerful psychopathic leaders who use their nearly limitless stolen resources to create the illusion that they are benign and benevolent”. [33]

She adds: “Casting a blinding spell, they manipulate politics and the media to hypnotize us into believing that their abuses do not exist, even as the signs and results of these abuses are everywhere”. [34]

These psychopaths have a “profound disdain and lack of respect for the rest of humanity”, she adds, and “normalizing pedophilia is part of a greater plan to centralize power and control people”. [35]

Lucas warns us of “Satanists, hidden in the top tiers of many secret and religious societies”. [36]

They are part of “a cult which turns everything on its head. Bad is good. Darkness is light. The worse one is, the better”. [37]

The identity and connections of key psychopaths described by Lucas is rather interesting.

The man who served the children a charred boy-corpse was businessman Michel Nihoul (1941-2019). [38]

It was also he who tortured Lucas, during which he distorted her face to make her look ugly, gloating: “There, pretty girl. Not so pretty now, are we?”. [39]

Reflects Lucas: “What a little kid he is! How can such pettiness, such smallness, exist in a grown man? To think of the ridiculous importance, the weight, to think of the power given to evil! O darkness! O Lucifer! Here it is, in all its glory, making fun of my face”. [40]

Nihoul (pictured) was arrested in 1996 as one of the defendants in the Dutroux case, the Belgian paedophile scandal – he featured prominently in all the victims’ testimonies. [41]

Lucas explains: “The case had sparked outrage and grief in the wake of the rescue of two girls from Marc Dutroux’s dungeon, and the subsequent discovery of four girls’ bodies in nearby locations on the grounds of properties owned by Dutroux.

“In 1996, Marc Dutroux told the press he was a small cog in a giant wheel and alluded to his protection by highly placed government officials”. [42]

Dutroux went to jail for life, but a whitewash was put in place regarding accomplices such as Nihoul and the network to which they belonged.

The corruption was obvious. For instance, the magistrate appointed to investigate Nihoul was the brother of the woman whom Nihoul chose as godmother to his son and had also acted as lawyer for his long-term girlfriend.

Lucas says this magistrate had, in addition, been appointed to his role thanks to “the extreme right-wing milieu of Michel Nihoul and friends”. [43]

Nihoul ended up spending less than two years behind bars for minor offences. [44]

Another abuser who plays a central role in Lucas’s account is a man she knew as Polo and describes as “a dead soul leading a deadly, deadening show”. [45]

She adds: “To one who knows no love, nothing seems real except him and his power…

“If he is not on top, then his grand persona, which makes him appear more lively than everyone else, collapses together with his whole cardboard world”. [46]

Polo (pictured) turns out to have been Paul Vanden Boeynants (1919-2001), popularly known in Belgium as VDB, who built a meat-processing empire and went on to be the country’s Prime Minister on two occasions.

Lucas notes: “From 1977 until 1979, he led the extreme right CEPIC organization, which was disbanded after conflicting interests were discovered with the fascist militant group Front de la Jeunesse”. [47]

The latter group was later to be implicated [48] in the Brabant massacres, described by historian Daniele Ganser as “a series of brutal and mysterious attacks carried out in the geographic area around Brussels called Brabant between 1983 and 1985 in which 28 people had died and many more were injured”. [49]

He adds: “The Brabant massacres range among the worst cases of terrorism that Western Europe has seen in the second half of the twentieth century… Brutality was their trademark”. [50]

Phil Davison of The Independent on Sunday reported in 1990: “It is now believed that the Brabant killings were part of a conspiracy to destabilise Belgium’s democratic regime, possibly to prepare for a right-wing coup d’état.

“If the object was to sow terror, the killers chose the perfect targets: Women, children and the elderly, cut down by rapid gunfire while wheeling their trolleys through a local supermarket”. [51]

The trail led back to elements within the Belgian security services and from there to US military intelligence and NATO’s Europe-wide “Gladio” network of false-flag terrorist groups.

The “deep state” [52] entity is ever enthusiastic in the wielding of terror to achieve its evil ends, particularly where there are innocents, such as children, to be sacrificed.

As Lucas says of her abusers: “In their eyes, innocence does not exist, not even in babies and children”. [53]

And we have all seen the psychopathic zeal with which the Zionist state, such a central part of this network, has murdered and maimed thousands upon thousands of innocent Palestinian children, while, in classic psychopathic style, attempting to transfer guilt on to those who condemn its slaughter.

There is a further link between the Belgian paedocriminal network and the Brabant terrorists, in the shape of Patrick Haemers (1952-1993), a young gangster who both abused and protected Lucas.

David Van de Steen, a boy whose parents and sister were killed, saw one of the gunmen’s masks come off and later made a definite match with a photo of Haemers. [54]

The fact that this lead was never followed up what by Van de Steen calls the “corrupt judicial system” [55] reflects the general whitewashing and cover-up which surrounded the massacres, as was later to be repeated with the child sex scandal.

Haemers (pictured) was jailed in 1989 for his role in a bizarre “kidnapping” of fellow abuse network member “Polo” Vanden Boeynants. [56]

Lucas reveals that he once told her: “I am a crook. I rob banks, money transports, post offices, anything. Sometimes I kill people. I like it”. [57]

And in 1974, taking his final leave of her, he advised: “Eventually you have to get out of the country. In the eighties you won’t want to be here, you’ll just have to trust me on that”. [58]

Haemers will never be able to explain why he made that remark. Lucas reports that in May 1993 he “allegedly committed suicide in his prison cell by hanging himself from a 4’3″ high [130 cm] radiator… No autopsy was performed, nor was anyone allowed to view the body”. [59]

Finally, I should mention that Lucas has now revealed in a video interview that the “Big Shot” who trained her to be a sex-slave spy was David Rockefeller (1915-2017). [60]

Confirming my own evaluation of the Rockefellers’ second-tier role in the single global mafia, [61] she adds that the American billionaire had to ask for permission to launch her on her planned showbiz career from someone evidently higher up in the psychopathic hierarchy.

This globalist godfather was “Sir” Evelyn de Rothschild (1931-2022), pictured here with another underling. [62]

In the final essay in this trilogy I will be drawing on the insights of both Lucas and Andrew M. Lobaczewski in discussing how we might go about ending the psychopathic cabal’s control of our world.

