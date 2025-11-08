by Paul Cudenec (who reads the article here)

Remembrance Sunday is nearly here again, with that annual rite of rank hypocrisy in London which sees a gang of besuited war criminals and genocide enablers shed crocodile tears for the victims of their System’s past wars.

Neil Oliver recently made some powerful observations on this subject which I won’t even attempt to match.

But I would like to insist on the utter duplicity involved in this staged state-propaganda event – and in all the other similar ceremonies that take place elsewhere.

Under the pretext of mourning the deaths of millions in their manufactured bloodbaths, our ruling clique is in fact glorifying war and even celebrating the industrial-scale butchery.

When they talk about the “ultimate sacrifice” made by young men in their wars, I wonder to whom or what these pawns were really being sacrificed.

Likewise, when the official jargon speaks of somebody “serving” – either in the military or in a governmental role – I wonder whom or what they are actually serving.

When they tell us of the great importance of maintaining the “Rule of Law” or “Law and Order”, whose Law, Rule and Order do they have in mind?

When a man has to wear a tie to do his job or appear before The Law, to whom or what does this rope around the neck symbolise chattel-like subservience?

When sportspeople “take the knee” – supposedly against racism – to whom or what are they effectively pledging obedience?

The aim of the ghastly Remembrance Sunday theatre is to give the impression that the whole nation is united – not just in sadness at war deaths or concern for the well-being of soldiers and their families, but in support of the System’s ongoing imperial conflicts.

The System has to top up this impression every year because it simply isn’t true, as I once found out personally.

When I still lived in England, my friends and I held open meetings, once every month, over a period of 15 years.

These events began under the banner of Worthing Eco-Action in 1998 and initially gathered people inspired by the anti-roads and anti-globalization movement that was in full swing back then, before the radical “left” got the order to cheerlead centralised global financial control rather than oppose it!

At some point in 2002 the meetings were subsumed into those of a broader campaign group called Worthing Against War, which also attracted mainstream “left” activists and people from the local mosque.

We eventually resumed the separate events under the deliberately vague title of Worthing Alliance.

In its final years, up until 2013, this had become a very broad group, prefiguring in many ways the “freedom movement” that emerged during the Covid years.

As well as the core of anarchistically inclined individuals, and those with no party allegiance, there was a member of the Green Party, a Liberal Democrat, a couple of Labour Party members and some people from UKIP.

Anyway, when Worthing started hosting an annual celebration of Armed Forces Day (launched across the country in 2009), I announced at our meeting that I had written an anti-war leaflet that I was going to hand out outside this event.

One other person from the group volunteered to come with me – it was quite brave of her because we both expected to be at the very least verbally abused by military veterans and their supporters.

But, as it turned out on the day, people took the fliers politely and we encountered no aggression.

Then one of the organisers appeared and asked us if we would like a cup of tea.

He explained to us that a lot of his fellow armed forces veterans were very much against the wars into which Britain was constantly being dragged by its puppet “leaders” and in fact agreed with what we were saying.

This man came to the next meeting of Worthing Alliance and was a regular and enthusiastic participant until the end.

I would say that this is the reality that the system has to hide with all its pomp and poppies.

Remember, the vast majority of British people opposed our involvement in the Iraq War and I would say that the vast majority know full well that such conflicts are not fought in the interests of the country but in those of a global criminal mafia.

Years ago, I wrote a song/poem about Remembrance Sunday called ‘They all wear their poppies with pride’, which can still be found on Indymedia UK.

In recent years I have set out an analysis of the reality behind wars in three articles: ‘A Crime Against Humanity: The Great Reset of 1914-1918’, ‘Wars, resets and the global criminocracy’ and ‘Adolf Hitler and the zio-imperialist mafia’, which is a book review.

I have also just written and posted a new song on the subject, entitled ‘Old Soldier’.

Here are the lyrics and below them is the video with the actual music, for those select few with a taste for my DIY folk efforts…

Old soldier, old soldier

Oh why d’you wear that frown?

Old soldier, old soldier

What news has brought you down?

Oh young man, dear young man

For decades now I’ve been

Disheartened and dejected

By the things that I have seen

Old soldier, old soldier

Oh won’t you tell me more?

Old soldier, old soldier

A hero of the war!

Oh young man, dear young man

No glory did I see

Just months and years of suffering

And mindless butchery

Old soldier, old soldier

Stay quiet then if you must

But I’ll always remember that

Your cause was oh-so just

Oh young man, dear young man

Such trust shines in your eyes

But all of their fine words were just

A stinking heap of lies

They told us, enrolled us

To fight for liberty

But all that controlled us

Was venal usury

They piled up vast profits

While others paid the price

The millions who were slaughtered

In their devilish sacrifice

Old soldier, old soldier

Please say it isn’t so

Our country is at war again

And I intend to go

Oh young man, dear young man

If you want to do what’s right

The bankers are the bleeders that

You really ought to fight!

[Audio version]