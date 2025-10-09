[Audio version]

The totalitarianism of the Covid years was starting to fade in some people’s memories, as life in the UK and elsewhere seemed to go back to “normal”.

But then, in 2025, the British state announced it was about to impose “mandatory” digital ID on the population, without which they would not be able to work.

The arrogant duplicity behind the roll-out has been jaw-dropping.

The name “Britcard”, for instance, is meant to resonate with feelings of national pride and suggest that it is all about proving how British you are in the face of all those illegal immigrants that somehow keep sneaking into the country.

But the authorities are laughing in the faces of what they consider to be a hopelessly gullible public - the “Brit” in fact stands for “Biometric Registration Identification Tracking”.

And it is not the specific British response to a specific British problem that it is being sold as.

As Jason Bassler points out, new digital ID laws have been lined up and pushed through all across the world in the last three months, from Mexico to Thailand, from Switzerland to Papua New Guinea.

When we also consider that digital ID forms a central plank of the WEF’s global-control agenda, it becomes all too clear what is happening here.

The Covid scam was just the starting pistol for a worldwide transition from pseudo-democratic into full-out techno-totalitarian mode, the process hailed in 2020 by both Klaus Schwab and “King” Charles as The Great Reset.

Oracle Films comments: “Through initiatives like the Digital Impact Alliance, the Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and the United Nations, along with partners such as USAID and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office are building the digital identity infrastructure.

“The Gates Foundation has committed $200 million to ‘Digital Public Infrastructure’ (DPI) focusing on systems like MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform), adopted by 11 countries.

“US tech giant Oracle runs more than half of the UK central government’s financial and planning software, including the Department for Work & Pensions, Ministry of Justice, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Cabinet Office, Home Office, HM Treasury, and Ministry of Defence.

“In summary then: the big foundations are building the digital identity infrastructure. Palantir provides the surveillance and enforcement capabilities. The WEF, now led by BlackRock’s Larry Fink, coordinates the global governance framework”.

I pointed to the identity of those behind this latest assault on our freedom in my June 2025 article “BritCard: a passport to digital slavery“.

Both Keir Starmer, whose government has been tasked with imposing digital ID on the British people, and Tony Blair, who has been pushing for it for decades, are notoriously close to the Rothschilds and their zio-satanic imperialist mafia.

Investigative journalist Jody McIntyre has since underlined this reality with an excellent series of X threads.

He writes: “The war criminal Blair is the architect of Britcard. His rise to power was bankrolled by Michael Levy, later nicknamed ‘Lord Cashpoint’. Levy raised over £100 million for Labour. And Blair first met Levy at a dinner party hosted by Israeli embassy officer Gideon Meir”.

These genocidal zio-monsters care nothing for the British people and their opinions.

So it was that when 2.7 million people signed an online petition calling for the digital ID scheme to be halted, the occupied state’s response was to state baldly that, no, it would be going ahead.

In the face of such blatant contempt, one can only hope that the people of Britain stand firm by refusing to comply and by coming together in numbers to reject the path to digital tyranny.

Calling for a mass non-compliance protest at Marble Arch, central London, from 1pm on Saturday October 18, freedom campaigner Fiona Rose Diamond warns: “Imagine a life lived under relentless surveillance, permissioned gateways, systems that log, rank & revoke.

“One switch could cut your pay, your care, your travel, your voice. Their goal is simple: total control”.

This article was part of the latest Acorn bulletin over at the Winter Oak site. Below I am sharing some of the rest of the content, beginning with contributions by fellow dissidents Robin Monotti and Red Pill Poet.

What the Sustainable Development Goals really mean for humanity

by Robin Monotti

Zero Poverty

UBI’s, Centralised Banking, IMF / World Bank, CBDC’s Zero Hunger

Fake Meat, GMO’s, Eat Insects Good Health/Well-being

Mass Injections, “Vaccine Passports” , Codex Alimentarius, Masks, State monitoring, Limit or eliminate access to natural remedies Good Education

State controlled propaganda from birth. Ignorance of basic information to support independence from the system Gender Equality

Transgenderism, Population Control, Breakdown of the family Clean Water and Sanitation

State control of water supply and chemicals added (e.g. fluoride) Affordable and Clean Energy

SMART grid, SMART metres, Peak Pricing, Electric Cars, raising gas/ energy prices, Green Taxes Decent Work and Economic Growth

Mega-corporations, Crash Economies, Control of means of production , Destroy small businesses-PART 4 Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

Restrictions on travel, closure of airports, 15 min cities Reduce Inequality within and between countries

Crash economies, CBDC’S, UBI Safe + Sustainable Human Settlements + Cities

15 mins cities, ULEZ, Big Brother surveillance, Digital ID’s, 5g Responsible Consumption and Production

Limits on consumption (including via CBDC’s), Taxes Stop Climate Change

Climate Lockdowns, carbon taxes, control via CBDC’S, control on travel Sustainable Use of Life Below Water

Control of oceans + mineral rights, GMO’S Sustainable Use of Life On Land

Control of land + mineral rights, GMO’S Peace, Justice, Inclusion and Strong Institutions

Remove rights of individual, use of CBDC’s, “Online Safety Bills”, Hate Speech Laws, Social isolation Global Partnerships

Remove national sovereignty, WEF, Civil Society, Corporatocracy, NGO’s

Never Again/Never

by Red Pill Poet

1 Never Again We thought we’d always known what was meant by Never Again till it was made plain as day that we didn’t and as it turns out we weren’t even close. As it swiftly degraded from sacred admonition to seriously sickening joke and world-class-gaslighting slogan only the blind failed to notice how of those who basked in the notion of being god’s chosen people so many seemed yoked to some biblical evil; failed to notice that to Zionist Jews Never Again seemed to mean they could righteously claim the twisted privilege to cry out in pain even as their cherished ethnic-cleansing-based inherently terrorist ethno-supremacist state was casually engaged in unspeakable evil as it perpetrated straight-up genocide not merely without shame and for all to see but with stunningly undisguised pride and at times a darker-still soul-searing glee. Keenly aware that the image of Ultimate Victim might nicely serve as a stay-out-of-prison ticket to committing the ultimate crime it only made sense that at the malevolence-drenched end of the day of all cards the H card was the one the devil had patiently been waiting to play. 2 Never In light of their staggering talent for denying deflecting and projecting — on top of their affinity for all-round duplicity — never believe the deceivers’ words. Never let them tell you that you didn’t hear what you heard that what happened never did and you didn’t see what you saw regardless of how hard they insist that of all groups of humans they’re closest to god. Believe what was seen was heard and confirmed; believe what occurred believe what took place; what witnesses witnessed and reporters recorded before they were killed by the criminal state — killed in cold blood for bravely reporting the undistorted mind-frying facts to an uncaring world too scared to bear witness to the hideous acts of an off-the-charts darkness remorselessly cast by a vast moral sickness. Never doubt what you saw what you heard; never doubt what occurred what took place — the things you saw and heard happened despite how often they’re denied or dismissed by Zionist liars who lie straight to your face. Never believe the deceivers or let the censors tell you what is and what isn’t; what was and wasn’t what did and didn’t. Never! And never apologize for telling the truth; for condemning the methodical slaughter of demonically traumatized elders and youth sons and daughters fathers and mothers; for bearing witness to the psychopathic business of slaying those blatantly painted as nothing but sub-human others.

Acorninfo

“It is no longer enough in my opinion to say the UK is under the influence of the Zionist movement, it is subsumed”, writes independent journalist Vanessa Beeley. She adds: “The Zionist shadow state is eating the UK from within, consuming ‘democracy’ and trashing the electorate under the crushing wheels of ethno-supremacy and impunity from accountability. The so-called British regime creaks under the weight of its own hegemonic facade while its spawn return to feed on the corpse of any pretensions of humanity”.

* * *

“The Zionist lobby is powerful. Finance, media, culture, medicine, judiciary, they have influence in every corner. They whisper in shadows, smear your name, use policies, regulations, and institutions to destroy you. They rarely confront you face to face”. Podcaster Doc Malik spells out a dire reality that can no longer be ignored, referring to his own personal experience.

* * *

“We have been enslaved. But once the slaves realise that there are more of us than there are of them, inevitably a revolt happens and that’s happening right now”. Candace Owens tells Neil Oliver about the imminent downfall of the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM.

* * *

“If there’s one issue that can unite the so-called left and right – I think a false dichotomy in the first place but nevertheless people buy into it so I guess it’s real – it is anti-Zionism”. So says Michael Rectenwald, founder of the new Anti-Zionist America Political Action Committee (AZAPAC), in an important interview with Hrvoje Morić of Geopolitics and Empire.

* * *

A very good X thread from GenXGirl provides “a timeline of a sophisticated, well-funded and deliberately opaque influence operation conducted by Israel and its allies within the US to target conservatives”. She continues: “Polling data shows Israel has permanently lost the American left and they are losing the American right, particularly young conservatives. Israel’s campaign seeks to recast criticism of a foreign nation’s policy as a form of bigotry, weaponize faith, and co-opt American institutions, all while systematically evading the laws designed to protect the American public from such foreign propaganda”.

* * *

“We were supposed to think it was a friendly meal with Charlie Kirk – it actually turned out Charlie Kirk was getting screamed at by Zionist maniacs frothing at the mouth about his shifting views”. Max Blumenthal in an interview with Nima R. Alkhorshid.

* * *

In the face of continuing public outrage at the Gaza Genocide, the ZIM-controlled British state has announced new policing laws aimed at criminalising protests of which it does not approve. The Ministry of Truth, aka the Home Office, announced on Sunday October 5 2025: “The right to protest must be protected. But repeated large protests are leaving communities feeling unsafe. This cannot continue. Police will have new powers to instruct organisers to hold events elsewhere or risk arrest – protecting communities and police resources”. War is peace, genocide is self-defence and banning protests is protecting the right to protest!

* * *

ZIM’s total control of UK politics is not, of course, confined to Keir Starmer’s ruling Labour Party. At the “opposition” Conservative Party’s conference, leader Kemi Badenoch delivered what Brian Gerrish described on Monday October 6, in a particularly excellent episode of UK Column News, as a “lecture” in support of Zionism. Badenoch declared that “extremism has gone unchecked” and, almost unbelievably, added: “You see it manifest in the shameful behaviour on the streets of our cities, protests which are in fact carnivals of hatred directed at the Jewish homeland”.

* * *

“From Rome to Milan, Bologna to Genoa, Livorno to Naples, Turin to Florence, Bari to Palermo, and over 60 more cities across Italy — workers are massively rising in solidarity with Palestine, demanding an immediate end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza”, declared one X post. The Italian public’s response to Israel’s war crimes has been highly impressive, not least the evolution of the popular chant of siamo tutti antifascisti into siamo tutti antisionisti. Anti-Fascism is, today, necessarily anti-Zionist.

* * *

“I grew up in The Netherlands” writes Mouin Rabbani. “During my youth it was easily the most pro-Israeli country in Europe. Yet on Sunday, as confirmed by the police, a quarter of a million Dutch citizens, of all backgrounds, of all stripes and colours, turned out to draw a ‘Red Line’ against the Gaza Genocide. I never anticipated I would witness such scenes during my lifetime, and am genuinely humbled. Israel has irreversibly lost the Dutch public, and future Dutch governments will find it increasingly difficult to hold the line on behalf of the genocidal apartheid regime. We are living in a different world, and it will become a better one”.

* * *

“We all need to make some small, personal sacrifices and changes in our lives, so that we are no longer serving or supporting the state and its corporate and banking masters, in as many ways as we can manage, as soon as we can”. Some good advice from The Light paper as it urges us to say no to the digital prison camp into which we are being herded.

* * *

Rusere Shoniwa has written an interesting essay about the importance of individual freedom within any healthy functioning community, arguing that if we all insisted on just two human rights – bodily autonomy and privacy – “we could reject the New World Order”.

* * *

Acorn quote:

“The ‘logic of production’ is neither the logic of life nor that of society. It is a small and subservient part of both. The destructive forces unleashed by it cannot be brought under control, unless the ‘logic of production’ itself is brought under control – so that destructive forces cease to be unleashed”.

E.F. Schumacher, Small is Beautiful

(For many more like this, see the Winter Oak quotes for the day blog)