The totalitarianism of the Covid years was starting to fade in some people’s memories, as life in the UK and elsewhere seemed to go back to “normal”.
But then, in 2025, the British state announced it was about to impose “mandatory” digital ID on the population, without which they would not be able to work.
The arrogant duplicity behind the roll-out has been jaw-dropping.
The name “Britcard”, for instance, is meant to resonate with feelings of national pride and suggest that it is all about proving how British you are in the face of all those illegal immigrants that somehow keep sneaking into the country.
But the authorities are laughing in the faces of what they consider to be a hopelessly gullible public - the “Brit” in fact stands for “Biometric Registration Identification Tracking”.
And it is not the specific British response to a specific British problem that it is being sold as.
As Jason Bassler points out, new digital ID laws have been lined up and pushed through all across the world in the last three months, from Mexico to Thailand, from Switzerland to Papua New Guinea.
When we also consider that digital ID forms a central plank of the WEF’s global-control agenda, it becomes all too clear what is happening here.
The Covid scam was just the starting pistol for a worldwide transition from pseudo-democratic into full-out techno-totalitarian mode, the process hailed in 2020 by both Klaus Schwab and “King” Charles as The Great Reset.
Oracle Films comments: “Through initiatives like the Digital Impact Alliance, the Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and the United Nations, along with partners such as USAID and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office are building the digital identity infrastructure.
“The Gates Foundation has committed $200 million to ‘Digital Public Infrastructure’ (DPI) focusing on systems like MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform), adopted by 11 countries.
“US tech giant Oracle runs more than half of the UK central government’s financial and planning software, including the Department for Work & Pensions, Ministry of Justice, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Cabinet Office, Home Office, HM Treasury, and Ministry of Defence.
“In summary then: the big foundations are building the digital identity infrastructure. Palantir provides the surveillance and enforcement capabilities. The WEF, now led by BlackRock’s Larry Fink, coordinates the global governance framework”.
I pointed to the identity of those behind this latest assault on our freedom in my June 2025 article “BritCard: a passport to digital slavery“.
Both Keir Starmer, whose government has been tasked with imposing digital ID on the British people, and Tony Blair, who has been pushing for it for decades, are notoriously close to the Rothschilds and their zio-satanic imperialist mafia.
Investigative journalist Jody McIntyre has since underlined this reality with an excellent series of X threads.
He writes: “The war criminal Blair is the architect of Britcard. His rise to power was bankrolled by Michael Levy, later nicknamed ‘Lord Cashpoint’. Levy raised over £100 million for Labour. And Blair first met Levy at a dinner party hosted by Israeli embassy officer Gideon Meir”.
These genocidal zio-monsters care nothing for the British people and their opinions.
So it was that when 2.7 million people signed an online petition calling for the digital ID scheme to be halted, the occupied state’s response was to state baldly that, no, it would be going ahead.
In the face of such blatant contempt, one can only hope that the people of Britain stand firm by refusing to comply and by coming together in numbers to reject the path to digital tyranny.
Calling for a mass non-compliance protest at Marble Arch, central London, from 1pm on Saturday October 18, freedom campaigner Fiona Rose Diamond warns: “Imagine a life lived under relentless surveillance, permissioned gateways, systems that log, rank & revoke.
“One switch could cut your pay, your care, your travel, your voice. Their goal is simple: total control”.
This article was part of the latest Acorn bulletin over at the Winter Oak site. Below I am sharing some of the rest of the content, beginning with contributions by fellow dissidents Robin Monotti and Red Pill Poet.
What the Sustainable Development Goals really mean for humanity
Zero Poverty
UBI’s, Centralised Banking, IMF / World Bank, CBDC’s
Zero Hunger
Fake Meat, GMO’s, Eat Insects
Good Health/Well-being
Mass Injections, “Vaccine Passports” , Codex Alimentarius, Masks, State monitoring, Limit or eliminate access to natural remedies
Good Education
State controlled propaganda from birth. Ignorance of basic information to support independence from the system
Gender Equality
Transgenderism, Population Control, Breakdown of the family
Clean Water and Sanitation
State control of water supply and chemicals added (e.g. fluoride)
Affordable and Clean Energy
SMART grid, SMART metres, Peak Pricing, Electric Cars, raising gas/ energy prices, Green Taxes
Decent Work and Economic Growth
Mega-corporations, Crash Economies, Control of means of production , Destroy small businesses-PART 4
Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure
Restrictions on travel, closure of airports, 15 min cities
Reduce Inequality within and between countries
Crash economies, CBDC’S, UBI
Safe + Sustainable Human Settlements + Cities
15 mins cities, ULEZ, Big Brother surveillance, Digital ID’s, 5g
Responsible Consumption and Production
Limits on consumption (including via CBDC’s), Taxes
Stop Climate Change
Climate Lockdowns, carbon taxes, control via CBDC’S, control on travel
Sustainable Use of Life Below Water
Control of oceans + mineral rights, GMO’S
Sustainable Use of Life On Land
Control of land + mineral rights, GMO’S
Peace, Justice, Inclusion and Strong Institutions
Remove rights of individual, use of CBDC’s, “Online Safety Bills”, Hate Speech Laws, Social isolation
Global Partnerships
Remove national sovereignty, WEF, Civil Society, Corporatocracy, NGO’s
Never Again/Never
1 Never Again
We thought we’d always known
what was meant by Never Again
till it was made plain as day that we didn’t
and as it turns out we weren’t even close.
As it swiftly degraded from sacred admonition
to seriously sickening joke
and world-class-gaslighting slogan
only the blind failed to notice
how of those who basked in the notion
of being god’s chosen people
so many seemed yoked to some biblical evil;
failed to notice that to Zionist Jews
Never Again seemed to mean
they could righteously claim
the twisted privilege to cry out in pain
even as their cherished ethnic-cleansing-based
inherently terrorist ethno-supremacist state
was casually engaged in unspeakable evil
as it perpetrated straight-up genocide
not merely without shame and for all to see
but with stunningly undisguised pride
and at times a darker-still soul-searing glee.
Keenly aware that the image of Ultimate Victim
might nicely serve as a stay-out-of-prison ticket
to committing the ultimate crime
it only made sense
that at the malevolence-drenched end of the day
of all cards the H card was the one
the devil had patiently been waiting to play.
2 Never
In light of their staggering talent
for denying deflecting and projecting
— on top of their affinity for all-round duplicity —
never believe the deceivers’ words.
Never let them tell you
that you didn’t hear what you heard
that what happened never did
and you didn’t see what you saw
regardless of how hard they insist
that of all groups of humans they’re closest to god.
Believe what was seen was heard and confirmed;
believe what occurred believe what took place;
what witnesses witnessed and reporters recorded
before they were killed by the criminal state
— killed in cold blood for bravely reporting
the undistorted mind-frying facts
to an uncaring world too scared to bear witness
to the hideous acts of an off-the-charts darkness
remorselessly cast by a vast moral sickness.
Never doubt what you saw what you heard;
never doubt what occurred what took place
— the things you saw and heard happened
despite how often they’re denied or dismissed
by Zionist liars who lie straight to your face.
Never believe the deceivers
or let the censors tell you what is and what isn’t;
what was and wasn’t what did and didn’t. Never!
And never apologize for telling the truth;
for condemning the methodical slaughter
of demonically traumatized elders and youth
sons and daughters fathers and mothers;
for bearing witness to the psychopathic business
of slaying those blatantly painted
as nothing but sub-human others.
Acorninfo
“It is no longer enough in my opinion to say the UK is under the influence of the Zionist movement, it is subsumed”, writes independent journalist Vanessa Beeley. She adds: “The Zionist shadow state is eating the UK from within, consuming ‘democracy’ and trashing the electorate under the crushing wheels of ethno-supremacy and impunity from accountability. The so-called British regime creaks under the weight of its own hegemonic facade while its spawn return to feed on the corpse of any pretensions of humanity”.
* * *
“The Zionist lobby is powerful. Finance, media, culture, medicine, judiciary, they have influence in every corner. They whisper in shadows, smear your name, use policies, regulations, and institutions to destroy you. They rarely confront you face to face”. Podcaster Doc Malik spells out a dire reality that can no longer be ignored, referring to his own personal experience.
* * *
“We have been enslaved. But once the slaves realise that there are more of us than there are of them, inevitably a revolt happens and that’s happening right now”. Candace Owens tells Neil Oliver about the imminent downfall of the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM.
* * *
“If there’s one issue that can unite the so-called left and right – I think a false dichotomy in the first place but nevertheless people buy into it so I guess it’s real – it is anti-Zionism”. So says Michael Rectenwald, founder of the new Anti-Zionist America Political Action Committee (AZAPAC), in an important interview with Hrvoje Morić of Geopolitics and Empire.
* * *
A very good X thread from GenXGirl provides “a timeline of a sophisticated, well-funded and deliberately opaque influence operation conducted by Israel and its allies within the US to target conservatives”. She continues: “Polling data shows Israel has permanently lost the American left and they are losing the American right, particularly young conservatives. Israel’s campaign seeks to recast criticism of a foreign nation’s policy as a form of bigotry, weaponize faith, and co-opt American institutions, all while systematically evading the laws designed to protect the American public from such foreign propaganda”.
* * *
“We were supposed to think it was a friendly meal with Charlie Kirk – it actually turned out Charlie Kirk was getting screamed at by Zionist maniacs frothing at the mouth about his shifting views”. Max Blumenthal in an interview with Nima R. Alkhorshid.
* * *
In the face of continuing public outrage at the Gaza Genocide, the ZIM-controlled British state has announced new policing laws aimed at criminalising protests of which it does not approve. The Ministry of Truth, aka the Home Office, announced on Sunday October 5 2025: “The right to protest must be protected. But repeated large protests are leaving communities feeling unsafe. This cannot continue. Police will have new powers to instruct organisers to hold events elsewhere or risk arrest – protecting communities and police resources”. War is peace, genocide is self-defence and banning protests is protecting the right to protest!
* * *
ZIM’s total control of UK politics is not, of course, confined to Keir Starmer’s ruling Labour Party. At the “opposition” Conservative Party’s conference, leader Kemi Badenoch delivered what Brian Gerrish described on Monday October 6, in a particularly excellent episode of UK Column News, as a “lecture” in support of Zionism. Badenoch declared that “extremism has gone unchecked” and, almost unbelievably, added: “You see it manifest in the shameful behaviour on the streets of our cities, protests which are in fact carnivals of hatred directed at the Jewish homeland”.
* * *
“From Rome to Milan, Bologna to Genoa, Livorno to Naples, Turin to Florence, Bari to Palermo, and over 60 more cities across Italy — workers are massively rising in solidarity with Palestine, demanding an immediate end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza”, declared one X post. The Italian public’s response to Israel’s war crimes has been highly impressive, not least the evolution of the popular chant of siamo tutti antifascisti into siamo tutti antisionisti. Anti-Fascism is, today, necessarily anti-Zionist.
* * *
“I grew up in The Netherlands” writes Mouin Rabbani. “During my youth it was easily the most pro-Israeli country in Europe. Yet on Sunday, as confirmed by the police, a quarter of a million Dutch citizens, of all backgrounds, of all stripes and colours, turned out to draw a ‘Red Line’ against the Gaza Genocide. I never anticipated I would witness such scenes during my lifetime, and am genuinely humbled. Israel has irreversibly lost the Dutch public, and future Dutch governments will find it increasingly difficult to hold the line on behalf of the genocidal apartheid regime. We are living in a different world, and it will become a better one”.
* * *
“We all need to make some small, personal sacrifices and changes in our lives, so that we are no longer serving or supporting the state and its corporate and banking masters, in as many ways as we can manage, as soon as we can”. Some good advice from The Light paper as it urges us to say no to the digital prison camp into which we are being herded.
* * *
Rusere Shoniwa has written an interesting essay about the importance of individual freedom within any healthy functioning community, arguing that if we all insisted on just two human rights – bodily autonomy and privacy – “we could reject the New World Order”.
* * *
“The ‘logic of production’ is neither the logic of life nor that of society. It is a small and subservient part of both. The destructive forces unleashed by it cannot be brought under control, unless the ‘logic of production’ itself is brought under control – so that destructive forces cease to be unleashed”.
E.F. Schumacher, Small is Beautiful
(For many more like this, see the Winter Oak quotes for the day blog)
Most human beings are herd animals….we live in groups where individuals huddle closely together and feel contented and safe in their little pods and communities. We are very sheeplike and tend to follow the leaders of the herd….even our immunity to so called ‘disease’ is said to be ‘herd immunity’…… Most humans could not survive outside of their herd.
On the other hand SOME human beings, although generally participants within a herd, are also capable of survival in very small groups or even as individuals. The recent covid scam was used to collect data which clearly identified who belonged to which group.
As soon as the infrastructure is in place, Digital ID will be introduced worldwide and welcomed by the vast majority of herd-like humans…..the small groups and individuals who will resist will soon be brought into line by custom designed ‘incentives’ which will be akin to the ‘offers which cannot be refused’ variety…..
There will be some resistance of course, but world wide digital ID and government by AI is inevitable…in fact, it already exists. All we can do….as members of the ‘resistance’....is to become fully aware of our true nature as eternal spiritual beings and realise that these temporary inconveniences are products of a system which we ourselves have allowed to be created and can only be changed if we change ourselves.
For the time being the only advise i got is : keep cash at home and buy gold , buy a watertight container (aliexpress time capsule for example) and dig a hole deep enough. GPS for finding it atain ? You have to think that with the war mongering the GPS will not work. Digging a hole somewhere in the boonies is risking that there will be a huge concrete pole planted for the next poweplant that will service the new Prisons. Be creative, stay away from big cities and become more self reliant. Avoid people !