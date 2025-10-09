Paul Cudenec

Most human beings are herd animals….we live in groups where individuals huddle closely together and feel contented and safe in their little pods and communities. We are very sheeplike and tend to follow the leaders of the herd….even our immunity to so called ‘disease’ is said to be ‘herd immunity’…… Most humans could not survive outside of their herd.

On the other hand SOME human beings, although generally participants within a herd, are also capable of survival in very small groups or even as individuals. The recent covid scam was used to collect data which clearly identified who belonged to which group.

As soon as the infrastructure is in place, Digital ID will be introduced worldwide and welcomed by the vast majority of herd-like humans…..the small groups and individuals who will resist will soon be brought into line by custom designed ‘incentives’ which will be akin to the ‘offers which cannot be refused’ variety…..

There will be some resistance of course, but world wide digital ID and government by AI is inevitable…in fact, it already exists. All we can do….as members of the ‘resistance’....is to become fully aware of our true nature as eternal spiritual beings and realise that these temporary inconveniences are products of a system which we ourselves have allowed to be created and can only be changed if we change ourselves.

Thanks again Paul, great work. Britain is comitting digital suicide and so is the rest of the world it seems.Here is a example from Vietnam:

E-ID Registration Guide for Foreign Residents in Vietnam

Alongside efforts to reduce bureaucracy and accelerate the digitalization of its administration, Vietnam’s government has introduced electronic identification (e-ID) accounts for all citizens and residents in Vietnam, including foreign residents with a permanent or temporary residence card.

This change has several important implications: All data on foreign temporary residents will be collected and stored in the digital identification and authentication system to improve efficiency for tax collection, social insurance, health insurance, residency, and changes to visa forms and residency.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) will launch a “50-day round-the-clock” campaign from July 1 to August 19, 2025, to issue Level 2 e-ID accounts to foreigners living in Vietnam. The system has been rolled out across 34 provinces and cities nationwide.

It is important to note that all foreigners acting as legal representatives for an enterprise in Vietnam must possess a Level 2 personal e-ID. As specific guidance for registering a Level 2 e-ID for this group is not yet available, those affected should closely monitor for any updates, particularly from the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), regarding future directives.

What are e-ID accounts for foreigners?

According to Vietnam’s laws, e-ID is information in the digital identification and authentication system that allows unique identification of an individual, agency, or organization. An e-ID account is used to log into and access features and utilities on the VNeID mobile application. E-ID account for individuals is divided into Level 1 and Level 2.

Level 1

A Level 1 e-ID account contains ID number, full name, date of birth, gender, nationality, photo, and number, symbol, date, month, year, document type, and place of issuance of the passport or international travel document.

It allows users to access, extract, and use information on e-ID and some features, services, and applications of the electronic identification and authentication system.

Level 2

Level 2 e-ID accounts contain all information from Level 1, with the addition of fingerprint biometrics. Holders of a Level 2 e-IDs can benefit from authenticating information for banking and rental agreements, accessing public services more easily, and storing electronic residence cards and other official documents through the VNeID mobile app.

Who is eligible for registration during the 50-day campaign?

During the 50-day campaign, all foreign individuals holding valid permanent or temporary residence cards are required to register for Level 2 e-ID. While Level 1 e-IDs can be applied for digitally through the VNeID app, Level 2 e-IDs must be applied for in person at the immigration management agency under the MPS or the provincial-level public security office.

How to obtain the Level 2 e-ID?

Check your eligibility

Those who wish to register for Level 2 e-IDs must have a valid temporary or permanent residence card as of July 1, 2025. This procedure is free of charge.

Application Procedures

Step 1: Visit an immigration management office under the Ministry of Public Security. The offices will receive applications during working days, from Monday to Friday, except on holidays, as per the law.

Step 2: Present the following information:

Passport + valid residence card; and

Completed Form TK01 (as per Decree No. 69/2024/ND‑CP).

Step 3: An officer will input your details into the system, capture your facial image and fingerprints, and verify them with the national immigration database. Your consent will be confirmed before the registration continues.

Step 4: The request is submitted to the electronic identity and authentication authority for account creation.

Step 5: You will receive the result of your registration via the VNeID app, your verified mobile number, or email.

Application processing time

Depending on specific cases, the processing time may vary. However, the statutory timeline is prescribed as follows:

Three working days if your photo/fingerprints are already in the national database; or

Seven working days otherwise.

Registrations for children

Foreign nationals under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a guardian or legal representative when presenting for Level 2 e-ID registration.

For children aged 6 to under 14, the guardian must use their own verified mobile number to complete the application on the child’s behalf.

https://www.vietnam-briefing.com/news/e-id-registration-guide-for-foreign-residents-in-vietnam.html/

EU

21 Jun 2023

Concerns raised over EU Digital ID Wallet’s impact on privacy and discrimination

A stakeholder coalition has criticized the current legal framework for the European Digital ID system in an open letter. They express concerns about the potential loss of anonymity and the ability for Big Tech to track individuals.

https://cadeproject.org/updates/concerns-raised-over-eu-digital-id-wallets-impact-on-privacy-and-discrimination/

IN the EU theyl'll start with the digital wallet i.e. your money. Once that is out of your physical hand you're already screwed.

For the time being the only advise i got is : keep cash at home and buy gold , buy a watertight container (aliexpress time capsule for example) and dig a hole deep enough. GPS for finding it atain ? You have to think that with the war mongering the GPS will not work. Digging a hole somewhere in the boonies is risking that there will be a huge concrete pole planted for the next poweplant that will service the new Prisons. Be creative, stay away from big cities and become more self reliant. Avoid people !

