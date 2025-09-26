Last weekend I spent a night in the heights of the Cévennes mountains, near to the source of the Vidourle.

As I gazed up at the great swathe of the Milky Way and marvelled at the sparkling infinity all around, my mind went back to other moments in my life.

I thought of the time (I was 21 years old) when my parents first moved out of the dense and polluted London suburbs into the green hills of Surrey.

I used to pause on my way home at night at the top of a footpath and lose myself in the majesty of a night sky that had never previously been properly visible to me.

I developed the trick of imagining that I was not looking up, but down – that I was about to plunge headlong into the vast cosmic well beneath me.

Another memory is of the many evenings I spent in a back garden in Worthing, Sussex, managing to find some inspiration in the moon and stars behind the racing clouds, despite the orange urban fug and the frequent rattling-past of trains.

It was on a holiday in rural France, nearly 20 years ago now, that the awe-inspiring nocturnal splendour inspired a burning thirst to drink this joy the whole year round.

Once living here, I took great pleasure in following the lunar rhythms – not something you can easily do in a street-lit and built-up urban cage.

I remember once telling a city-dwelling friend of mine that I had been watching the full moon rise.

“What do you mean, ‘rise’?” she replied. “The moon doesn’t rise, it’s just always there in the sky at night!”

The night sky is a revelation of reality.

A clear (and undefaced!) blue sky is beautiful to behold, for sure, but it remains an illusion – a curtain of refracted light that keeps us wrapped up in our own little world.

When that curtain is opened, we see the truth.

My metaphor here is that “modern” urban society, together with all the “education” and “culture” that goes along with it, makes it very difficult to grasp the truth or even to suspect that a greater truth is there to be grasped.

Our vision is reduced and sterile. Things have always been like this. They could never have been any different. They will always be this way.

We need to tear off this veil of ignorance, complacency and submission to an industrial slave-system that prevents us from knowing who we are and what we are capable of becoming.

The truth is there to be seen, if we would but seek it out.

[Audio version]

