As I have been explaining for some time now, our contemporary world is in the grip of a Rothschild-dominated criminocracy, which I have termed the Zionist single global mafia.

Some readers have questioned, however, whether “Zionist” is the most accurate label to attach to this entity, referring as it does to the specific question of the Israeli state.

It is certainly true that the financial-industrial power to which I am pointing goes much further back in history than the moves to create a Jewish settler colony in Palestine.

The Rothschilds, who played such a central role in that process, most visibly via the Balfour Declaration, were not even initially very interested in the idea.

Likewise, the Jewish financial imperialism for so long dominated by the Rothschilds predates that particular dynasty’s involvement by many centuries.

Indeed, when Jews first arrived in England nearly a thousand years ago, it was as the money-lending wing of the Norman Conquest of 1066, the notorious imposition of the “Norman Yoke”.

Explains English Heritage: “The early Norman kings needed to borrow money to build castles and secure their kingdom, but money-lending was forbidden to Christians.

“It was, however, permitted to Jews. These French-speaking Jews were protected by the Crown, and in time established communities in most of the principal cities of England”. [1]

Inevitably, this role in enabling a repressive foreign occupation of England, together with other factors, sparked hostility among the native population, and Jews were officially banished from the country.

Later, both the English Revolution under Oliver Cromwell and the “Glorious Revolution” of 1688 were covertly financed by European Jews seeking to re-establish influence over the country. [2]

But despite certain historical continuities, it is not correct to crudely refer to those running today’s financial-industrial global empire as “the Jews”.

For a start, Jewish people are no more a monolithic entity than are “the Americans” or “the British”.

While most of them unfortunately seem to support Israel, even in its genocidal Gaza landgrab, they have been subject to a lifetime of Zionist propaganda dehumanising Palestinians and sanctifying their own people.

Their cheerleading for Israeli war crimes is of the same nature as the brainwashed American or British public’s cheerleading for “their” warmongering interventions.

Likewise, one can imagine that many misguided Jewish people take pride in the economic, social and cultural power wielded by their tribe, in the same way that misguided British people were proud of an empire on which the sun never set.

However, outlooks can change over time, particularly when people become aware of the moral depravity of the entity they have been supporting, and the fear of losing the diaspora is one which permanently haunts the Zionist ruling clique.

Moreover, there are of course many Jewish people who speak out against Zionism and the global mafia as a whole, including like-minded dissidents such as Mark Josephs and David Rovics. [3][4]

No matter how small this critical minority may be, its very existence means that referring to the global mafia as “the Jews” is both inaccurate and entirely counter-constructive, serving only the purposes of Zionism by herding all Jews into its camp.

So what term, then, can we use to acknowledge the strong Jewish element to the globalist mafia – so evident, for instance, at the WEF’s annual Davos gathering – without falling into the trap of lumping together Jews as a whole? [5]

I would suggest that the answer lies in vastly broadening our definition of “Zionist”, in the same way that the Zionists have vastly broadened their definition of “anti-semitic” to suit their agenda.

It would look something like this.

Revised 2025 Definition of ‘Zionist‘

i. A follower of the ethno-cultural nationalist movement that emerged in the late 19th century and aimed to establish a national home for the Jewish people.

ii. A person who today defends or champions the Israeli state.

iii. A person not resident in that state who nevertheless prioritises its interests over those of the country in which he or she resides.

iv. A person who maintains that Jewish people have the moral or historical right to occupy Palestine.

v. A believer in Jewish exceptionalism and/or supremacism.

vi. A person who defines opposition to Jewish exceptionalism or supremacism as “anti-semitism”.

vii. A person or group deliberately exploiting their Jewish identity and/or connections in order to advance their own economic or political interests at the expense of the public as a whole.

viii. A practitioner or promoter of so-called “Jewish philanthropy”.

ix. A person who considers it acceptable or even commendable for the Jewish 0.2% of the world’s population to wield disproportionate economic, cultural or social influence over the 99.8% non-Jewish majority.

x. A person who seeks to classify any criticism of activity dominated by Jews (such as banking, mass media or property development) as an “anti-semitic trope”.

xi. A person who seeks to censor criticism of the activities of certain Jewish people or families (such as the Rothschilds) on the basis that this is necessarily anti-semitic.

xii. A person who claims that any suggestion of a group of very rich and powerful people secretly controlling the world, whether or not a Jewish dimension is mentioned, is effectively anti-semitic.

xiii. A person unable or unwilling to explain why the suggestion, per se, of a secret group controlling the world should automatically be deemed anti-semitic.

xiv. A person who frequently warns of anti-semitism while not accepting the reality of Jewish prejudice against non-Jews.

xv. A person who insists that the deaths of Jews in Nazi-controlled Europe in the 1940s represents a totally unique historical event to which no other can ever be compared without committing an anti-semitic hate crime.

xvi. A person attempting to establish the events of October 7, 2023, as a lesser but similar “Holocaust”, any questioning of which should be regarded as anti-semitic “denialism”.

xvii. A person seeking to instrumentalise historical Jewish suffering in order to justify, promote or advance a contemporary agenda or project.

xviii. A person who claims that anti-Zionism, or indeed this current broader definition of Zionism, amounts to anti-semitism.

Having set this out, I now feel free to continue to refer to the single global mafia as Zionist.

