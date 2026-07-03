Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
1d

Absolutely spot-on !

Just the other day, elaborating on a comment a reader had made with regards to my poem “Unlike”, I commented as follows: “It has been my experience that the "educated" are MORE (and often FAR MORE) "gullible and brainwashed" than "those without pieces of paper on their walls", "education" having been largely reduced to a test of, and an exercise in, compliance/obedience and mindless/robotic regurgitation.

I assume that this is common knowledge to the red-pilled individual.”

I have said it before — and will say it again — that the difference between myself (and doubtless you, enlightened reader), and the average normie is that I/you/we know almost all of what they know, PLUS the truth, which we've sought and often found. They, on the other hand, know only what's been drilled into them, and know little or nothing of the truth that is largely discoverable but which they've been trained to steer clear of at all costs.

Which is to say, that we have two pictures and have decided which is the more accurate, while they have but one ... yet insist that IT is the most accurate. THAT is an astonishing level of stupidity/willful blindness.

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Robert K's avatar
Robert K
1d

Absolutely right and concise summary of the most widespread human disease called stupidity and nativity of herd thinking. Don't cross the line of societal "norms" and you are safe and may even prosper without making intellectual and mental effort. Do as you told, in plain words. Go against the zeitgeists "norms" and brain washing machinery and you are dismissed regardless of depth an seriousness of your hard earned and well researched truth. What's "normal" anyway? Thank you Paul for your relentless digging and excavating of deeply buried true meaning of human spirit. Gives real meaning to the definition of dignity and integrity.

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