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There is, as we all know, a strong taboo in our society against expounding what are termed “conspiracy theories”, particularly when the conspiracy in question involves judeo-supremacism.

This deliberately fabricated taboo is increasingly being backed up by punitive disciplinary and judiciary measures, meaning that many individuals understandably steer clear of expressing such views (in public, at least) because they and their families cannot risk the possible consequences.

There are others, however, who are firmly convinced that “conspiracy theories” are unfounded and dangerous.

I would say that this tendency increases with the level of “education” (brainwashing) one has acquired.

These people imagine that they already know everything there is to know about the world and refuse outright to consider any information or analysis that does not fit in with their particular viewpoint, whether that be “scientific” (rigidly dogmatic) or “nuanced” (confused and self-contradictory).

Moreover, their sense of academic superiority leads them to regard “conspiracy theorists” as not merely wrong but also stupid.

They consider that we lack the intellectual capacity and/or application to understand the political, historical, cultural, sociological and economic mechanisms that they know have created the world we live in today.

To think that society has been deliberately pushed in certain directions by a particular group of secret plotters is, to them, an absurd and lazy reduction of thought.

The knowledge that we have gained from literally thousands of hours of reading and research is thus dismissed out of hand by individuals who, out of stubborn principle, refuse to investigate these matters for themselves.

What these people will never do, of course, is to consider the possibility that the “conspiracy theorists” are right. If they did, they might realise that from our point of view things look very different.

We, too, are interested in the big ideas – all the various social and economic forces that shape our world. But we are also interested in the workings behind the scenes, the hidden parts of history, the deliberate manipulation that always goes on in the corridors of power, out of sight of the public.

This means that our analysis is not a reduced one, as the conspiracy deniers like to think, but an enhanced one which adds another layer of complexity to the historical picture.

For us, the conspiracy deniers are both blind and deluded, looking down at those of us who have seen something that they themselves have not been astute, open or courageous enough to recognise, trapped as they are in their doubt-proof cage of smug intellectual certainty.

What they think of as their knowledge is in fact their stupidity.