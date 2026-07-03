When knowledge is stupidity
[Plus audio version]
There is, as we all know, a strong taboo in our society against expounding what are termed “conspiracy theories”, particularly when the conspiracy in question involves judeo-supremacism.
This deliberately fabricated taboo is increasingly being backed up by punitive disciplinary and judiciary measures, meaning that many individuals understandably steer clear of expressing such views (in public, at least) because they and their families cannot risk the possible consequences.
There are others, however, who are firmly convinced that “conspiracy theories” are unfounded and dangerous.
I would say that this tendency increases with the level of “education” (brainwashing) one has acquired.
These people imagine that they already know everything there is to know about the world and refuse outright to consider any information or analysis that does not fit in with their particular viewpoint, whether that be “scientific” (rigidly dogmatic) or “nuanced” (confused and self-contradictory).
Moreover, their sense of academic superiority leads them to regard “conspiracy theorists” as not merely wrong but also stupid.
They consider that we lack the intellectual capacity and/or application to understand the political, historical, cultural, sociological and economic mechanisms that they know have created the world we live in today.
To think that society has been deliberately pushed in certain directions by a particular group of secret plotters is, to them, an absurd and lazy reduction of thought.
The knowledge that we have gained from literally thousands of hours of reading and research is thus dismissed out of hand by individuals who, out of stubborn principle, refuse to investigate these matters for themselves.
What these people will never do, of course, is to consider the possibility that the “conspiracy theorists” are right. If they did, they might realise that from our point of view things look very different.
We, too, are interested in the big ideas – all the various social and economic forces that shape our world. But we are also interested in the workings behind the scenes, the hidden parts of history, the deliberate manipulation that always goes on in the corridors of power, out of sight of the public.
This means that our analysis is not a reduced one, as the conspiracy deniers like to think, but an enhanced one which adds another layer of complexity to the historical picture.
For us, the conspiracy deniers are both blind and deluded, looking down at those of us who have seen something that they themselves have not been astute, open or courageous enough to recognise, trapped as they are in their doubt-proof cage of smug intellectual certainty.
What they think of as their knowledge is in fact their stupidity.
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Absolutely spot-on !
Just the other day, elaborating on a comment a reader had made with regards to my poem “Unlike”, I commented as follows: “It has been my experience that the "educated" are MORE (and often FAR MORE) "gullible and brainwashed" than "those without pieces of paper on their walls", "education" having been largely reduced to a test of, and an exercise in, compliance/obedience and mindless/robotic regurgitation.
I assume that this is common knowledge to the red-pilled individual.”
I have said it before — and will say it again — that the difference between myself (and doubtless you, enlightened reader), and the average normie is that I/you/we know almost all of what they know, PLUS the truth, which we've sought and often found. They, on the other hand, know only what's been drilled into them, and know little or nothing of the truth that is largely discoverable but which they've been trained to steer clear of at all costs.
Which is to say, that we have two pictures and have decided which is the more accurate, while they have but one ... yet insist that IT is the most accurate. THAT is an astonishing level of stupidity/willful blindness.
Absolutely right and concise summary of the most widespread human disease called stupidity and nativity of herd thinking. Don't cross the line of societal "norms" and you are safe and may even prosper without making intellectual and mental effort. Do as you told, in plain words. Go against the zeitgeists "norms" and brain washing machinery and you are dismissed regardless of depth an seriousness of your hard earned and well researched truth. What's "normal" anyway? Thank you Paul for your relentless digging and excavating of deeply buried true meaning of human spirit. Gives real meaning to the definition of dignity and integrity.