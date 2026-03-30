Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
1dEdited

Quite the tale. One nation under ZIM!

“Dieudonné’s terrible crime? To have criticised those we are never allowed to criticise, by poking fun at Israelis and Zionists.” — I don't know Monsieur D., but I like him already!

“It was more like a cross between a squat party and an illegal rave, except that the audience, filing in carrying their folding chairs, were not from any particular cultural scene or age group.” — As one would expect of those bound by a love of the truth!

“A talented comedian, and his fans, had been criminalised for mocking, and standing up to, ...” — The mockery must be not just maintained but increased, as it's the one thing they can't abide.

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BigBuckle's avatar
BigBuckle
1d

Dieudonné’s courage & strength of character to keep going with his work in defiance of the ruling Mafia is inspiring.

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