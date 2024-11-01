People’s Choice – 20 x 32 inches (51 x 81 centimeters), Oil on Canvas, by Jordan Henderson

Nobody cares.

Nobody is on your side.

Nobody tells the truth.

Nobody will defend your freedom.

Nobody is truly independent.

Nobody will end the wars.

Nobody will stop arming Israel.

Nobody will restore power to the people.

Nobody will challenge the power of the central banks.

Nobody will stop the systematic theft of your collective wealth.

Nobody will defy the evil global criminocracy.

Vote for Nobody!