The question of overcoming the left-right divide is a key one for those like me who have never fitted neatly into either box of control.

There is nothing I would like to see more than the convergence of the best minds and ideas from both classifications – and neither! – into an authentic new resistance to the global system.

I have been given more food for thought in this respect by reading a book about Russian literature, culture and politics by Peter Kropotkin, first published in 1905. [1]

This presents some striking parallels with the current situation.

Kropotkin explains that from the 1840s to the 1860s, Russian political thinkers were largely divided into two schools, the “Westerners” and the “Slavophiles”.

The former sound very much like the contemporary “left”, with their total faith in the machineries of “progress” and central state control, along with their disdain for the traditional culture of their own country.

Kropotkin says that the great bulk of these “Westerners” maintained “that everything which has happened in Western Europe in the course of her evolution – such as the depopulation of the villages, the horrors of freshly developing capitalism (revealed in England by the Parliamentary Commissions of the forties), the powers of bureaucracy which had developed in France and so on – must necessarily be repeated in Russia as well: they were unavoidable laws of evolution. This was the opinion of the rank-and-file ‘Westerner'”. [2]

Meanwhile, the opposing “Slavophile” side included many that Kropotkin describes as “reactionaries pure and simple”. [3]

Worse than this was that their conservatism was misplaced, being based on institutions that had nothing to do with the traditional Russia they claimed to defend.

Kropotkin explains: “At a time when the real history of Russia had hardly begun to be deciphered, they did not even suspect that the federalist principle had prevailed in Russia down to the Mongol invasion; that the authority of the Moscow Tsars was of a relatively late creation (fifteenth, sixteenth, and seventeenth centuries); and that autocracy was not at all an inheritance of old Russia, but was chiefly the work of that same Peter [the Great] whom they execrated for having violently introduced Western habits of life.

“Few of them realised also that the religion of the great mass of the Russian people was not the religion which is professed by the official ‘Orthodox’ Church, but a thousand varieties of ‘Dissent’.

“They thus imagined that they represented the ideals of the Russian people, while in reality they represented the ideals of the Russian State and the Moscow Church, which are of a mixed Byzantine, Latin, and Mongolian origin”. [4]

This limited political traditionalism reminds me of those on the “right” in my native country who remain attached to the Royal Family, to the Church of England, to “parliamentary democracy”, to the glorification of war and all the jingoistic mythology surrounding Winston Churchill and Britain “ruling the waves”.

They are relating not to the real traditions of those isles and their peoples, but to symbols of their longstanding oppression and manipulation.

The good news from Kropotkin, though, is that, on both the “sides” he identifies, there were some who were able to escape from these political dead-ends.

He describes “the more intelligent and better educated representatives” of the “Westerner” school as being under the influence of “advanced European thought”. [5]

They therefore argued that Russia could take her own path into the modern era and that it would be “the greatest political mistake to go on destroying her village community, to favour the concentration of the land in the hands of a landed aristocracy, and to let the political life of so immense and varied a territory be concentrated in the hands of a central governing body, in accordance with the Prussian or the Napoleonic ideals of political centralisation – especially now that the powers of capitalism are so great”. [6]

Meanwhile, not all who defended the Russian way of life – including “manners of country life, folk-songs, traditions, and folk-dress” [7] – fell into the trap he described.

Kropotkin writes: “It must be owned that through their best representatives the Slavophiles powerfully contributed towards the creation of a school of history and law which put historical studies in Russia on a true foundation, by making a sharp distinction between the history and the law of the Russian State and the history and the law of the Russian people.

“They brought into evidence the federalistic character of early Russian history.

“They destroyed the legend, promoted by Karamzin, of an uninterrupted transmission of royal power, that was supposed to have taken place for a thousand years, from the times of the Norman Rurik till to-day.

“They brought into evidence the violent means by which the princes of Moscow crushed the independent city-republics of the pre-Mongolian period, and gradually, with the aid of the Mongol Khans, became the Tsars of Russia; and they told (especially Byelyaeff in his History of the Peasants in Russia) the gruesome tale of the growth of serfdom from the seventeenth century, under the Moscow Tsars.

“Besides, it is mainly to the Slavophiles that we owe the recognition of the fact that two different codes exist in Russia – the Code of the Empire, which is the code of the educated classes, and the Common Law, which is widely different from the former, and very often preferable, in its conceptions of land-ownership, inheritance, etc.

“It is the law which prevails among the peasants, its details varying in different provinces”. [8]

Furthermore, Kropotkin explains how from the period when serfdom was being abolished in Russia (1857-1863), the binary division between the two political outlooks broke down, “the most advanced socialistic Westerners, like Tchernyshevskiy, joining hands with the advanced Slavophiles in their desire to maintain the really fundamental institutions of the Russian peasants: the village community, the common law, and the federalistic principles; while the more advanced Slavophiles made substantial concessions as regard the ‘Western’ ideals embodied in the Declaration of Independence and the Declaration of the Rights of Man”. [9]

He concludes: “At present the struggle between the Westerners and the Slavophiles has come to an end.

“The main struggle goes on between the defenders of autocracy and those of freedom; the defenders of capital and those of labour; the defenders of centralisation and bureaucracy and those of the republican federalistic principle, municipal independence, and the independence of the village community”. [10]

I would say that this kind of realignment is exactly what we need today!

We have been educated – that is to say conditioned – not to see underlying similarities between certain political ideas classified as being on “opposing” sides of the political divide.

“Power to the people!” is, for instance, an archetypal “left-wing” slogan.

But it is also what nationalists – automatically labelled “right-wing” – are demanding when they say that it is the people of a specific country, rather than transnational interests or institutions, that should be able to decide how that place is run and what its future looks like.

When you consider that today the repressive authorities denying power to “the people” (as seen by the “left”) or “the people of country X” (as expressed by nationalists) are the same international power networks, then the difference between the two rebel causes reveals itself as one of emphasis and terminology rather than of substance.

This is why the Establishment is always warning us about the dangers of “populism” and of “extremist” convergences between what it calls the “far left” and the “far right”.

It always tries to present any such coming-together as sinister, sometimes using the term “red-brown” to imply that this is an alliance between authoritarian communists and Nazis.

But this is its usual manipulative inversion of the truth.

We know today that both the Soviet and Hitlerian regimes were in fact put in place by the system itself, by the Rothschildian zio-imperialist mafia, ZIM. [11]

Like the convergence described by Kropotkin, our resistance is in the name of the people, of local autonomies and communities, and is specifically in opposition to the kind of totalitarian industrial-military centralised state regimes favoured by ZIM.

It is a movement from below – a righteous uprising to reclaim our independence, our self-determination and our freedom!

