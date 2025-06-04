Paul Cudenec

Carson J. McAuley
14h

The biggest obstacle to getting opposing camps to recognize their ideological overlap (which is to say, the illusory nature of the left-right paradigm) is that much of the population, especially those most vociferous in their beliefs, simply do not engage with the topic on an ideological level. Their loyalties are secured, in effect, through little more than branding. Just as advertising executives no longer promote the value/efficiency/utility of their product but rather the image the consumer has of themselves as the owner of that product, the various factions of the political class secure adherents by offering them a way to reinforce their preexisting self-conceptions.

And that, regrettably, is a far greater obstacle to overcome.

Richard Bevan's avatar
Richard Bevan
14h

The right-left dichotomy benefits no one but the globalists. Whilst ordinary folk are distracted as they argue amongst themselves, the ZIM agenda marches on.

