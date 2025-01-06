Juan Manuel Santos is a Colombian businessman and politician who was president of the South American country from 2010 to 2018.

He was trained, like so many of his kind, at the London School of Economics and Harvard. [251]

Santos worked in the heart of the empire for nine years as the chief of the Colombian delegation to the International Coffee Organization which was “set up in 1963 in London, under the auspices of the United Nations due to the economic importance of coffee” and “administers the International Coffee Agreement, an important instrument for development cooperation”. [252]

He was part of the WEF’s now-notorious Global Leaders for Tomorrow, class of 1993, alongside Tony Blair and, as we have seen, fellow Rockefeller Foundation trustee Gordon Brown. [253]

His family is a wealthy and influential one and from 1913 to 2007 they were the majority shareholders of El Tiempo, Colombia’s leading newspaper.

This was no doubt rather helpful in allowing Santos to become a deputy publisher and editorial writer for eight years at that same publication.

While there, the Rockefeller Foundation tells us, “he won the King of Spain Prize for Journalism for a series of chronicles that exposed the corruption of the Sandinista Revolution in Nicaragua”. [254]

Two bodies are behind the King of Spain prizes. [255]

The first is the Spanish international news agency EFE, created in 1939 under the Franco dictatorship by the generalisimo’s interior minister Ramón Serrano Súñer, a neofalangist known for his pro-Nazi stance during World War II, when he called for Spanish troops to be sent to fight along with Hitler’s Wehrmacht on the Russian front. [256]

The second is the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), whose goals include “the fostering of economic growth and contribution to the social, cultural, institutional and political progress in developing countries, specifically those with historical or cultural ties to Spain”. [257]

Intriguingly, AECID’s origins also lie with the Franco regime – it was founded in 1946 as the Institute of Hispanic Culture. [258]

Needless to say, Santos is very much a champion of that profitable global process known as “development”. [259]

“He was one of the initial promoters of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that became the world agenda in 2015 (he officially proposed them in the Rio+20 Summit in 2012)”, explains the Rockefeller Foundation. [260]

He was also co-founder of the Multidimensional Poverty Peer Network, whose aim seems to be not so much to tackle poverty as to measure it. [261]

This peculiar approach is shared by the World Bank, which says on its website: “The World Bank’s measure takes inspiration and guidance from other prominent global multidimensional measures, particularly the Multidimensional Poverty Index developed by the United Nations Development Programme and Oxford University”. [262]

Indeed, Santos’s MPPN is run by the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, “a research centre working on the multidimensional measurement of poverty and wellbeing”. [263][264]

This organisation makes it quite clear that its project is very much tied in with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals, declaring that “the global MPI and many national MPIs have been designed to align closely with 17 SDGs”. [265]

The SDG categories are the basis of “impact” investment, which aims to commodify and profit from poverty, as well as from ill health, discrimination, environmental degradation and other identified problems in need of privately-financed “solutions”.

As I have explained, a leading figure behind the impact scam is “Sir” Ronald Cohen, the UK businessman notorious for bankrolling the neoliberal New Labour governments of Tony Blair and Santos’s fellow Rockefeller Foundation trustee Gordon Brown. [266]

With this in mind, along with Santos and Blair’s shared WEF grooming, it is not totally surprising that Santos was the leading Spanish-language publicist of Blair’s “Third Way” political approach – notably in El Tiempo. [267]

Santos, who has been dubbed “Blair’s man in Bogota”, co-founded and led the Social Party of National Unity (Party of the U) which seems to have been a Colombian version of New Labour. [268][269]

His advocacy of a merger of socialism and capitalism, “using markets where possible and state where necessary” is in the fine tradition of public-private corporatism pioneered by Benito Mussolini. [270]

And just as Blair is now primarily remembered by the British public as a war criminal, so there is a dark side to Santos’s past.

While he was Colombia’s minister of defence, the army under his command murdered thousands of innocent civilians, while pretending they were guerrillas.

“Members of the military had poor or mentally impaired civilians lured to remote parts of the country with offers of work, killed them, and presented them to authorities as guerrilleros killed in battle, in an effort to inflate body counts and receive promotions or other benefits”. [271]

The peak of the slaughter has been identified as being between 2006 and 2009, the exact period at which Santos was in charge of the army. [272]

Moreover, once he became president, Santos attempted to block civil prosecution of the soldiers involved by backing “two pieces of legislation that combined could make cases still to be tried revert to military jurisdiction”, reported the Los Angeles Times in 2012.

“Human rights groups counter that such changes could impede justice and reduce the chances of determining from how high up in the military command the orders for such killings came”. [273]

But, in the same way that Blair’s war crimes over Iraq led seamlessly to him spending eight years as the global Establishment’s “Middle East peace envoy”, so, in 2016, was Santos named the sole recipient of that year’s Nobel Peace Prize. [274][275]

He then founded the Compaz Foundation, which “contributes to the construction of peace and reconciliation in Colombia… sharing the learning and knowledge around Colombia’s peace model”. [276]

He also chairs The Elders, a London-based group of “independent global leaders working together for peace, justice, human rights and a sustainable planet”, who are particularly concerned about “existential threats to humanity that require a collective response – the climate crisis, pandemics…” [277]

Various globalist organisations have reinforced the Santos narrative, as we can read in his profile on the Rockefeller Foundation site – not least his old friends at the WEF, who “presented him with an exceptional Global Statesman Award in recognition of his leadership and contribution to peace”. [278]

We also learn that Santos was awarded the Chatham House Prize in 2017 “in recognition of his role in formally ratifying a peace agreement with the FARC rebel group and bringing an end to the armed conflict in Colombia”.

And that he was bestowed the honour of appearing on the cover of Time magazine, also featuring twice on its list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Santos’s “peace” role has also led to him being awarded the Shalom Prize of the Latin American chapter of the World Jewish Congress.

He obligingly told the 2012 ceremony in Bogota, which was attended by World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder, that any “peace deal” with the Palestinians “had to include the recognition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people”. [279]

