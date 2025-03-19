How does it make you feel to know that the same people who five years ago assaulted the world with their Covid scamdemic are today committing genocide in Palestine?

And that once again their corporate media and political puppets are pushing their agenda, relaying their odious lies and intimidating those whose dare speak out against their crimes?

How can we deal with the fact that this same globalist entity is also using the pretext of “fighting climate change” to poison our food, steal our freedom, herd us towards its innovative and inclusive smart concentrations camps?

And that it is still deliberately manufacturing and prolonging bloody wars, demonically sacrificing countless young lives on all sides, in order to satisfy its relentless greed for control?

I know that there any many others out there whose guts are screaming out to them that we cannot allow this to continue, that we simply have to do everything we possibly can to stop this evil.

It is not a question of “politics”, of the “left” and “right” and “centre” with which they always distract and divide us, of the single issues and rigid sectarian positions in which they are happy to see us immerse ourselves, losing sight of the larger context.

What we clearly need today is an awakening on a scale far broader, and with an understanding far deeper, than anything humankind has ever witnessed before.

The peril facing us is so great, so insidious, that we have to tap into resources of strength, determination and courage that have until now remained dormant.

We need to shake off all the confusion and lethargy inflicted on us by the poisonous parasites and finally say “NO!” to their imposture.

This Great Rejection will have to weave together several great threads in a way that until now has not been achieved.

First, and most obviously, it will be against globalisation.

The only people in the world who want a World State are those who know they are going to be controlling it.

Top-down control of humankind on a global level – which already exists to a great extent, as we saw in 2020 – is entirely incompatible with any kind of genuine democracy.

A call for real democracy, for decisions to be made by – and thus in the interests of – the people rather than our self-appointed rulers, will therefore be central to our uprising.

Globalism is also a denial of the right to self-determination, another key ingredient of our alternative vision.

Indeed, this desire for self-determination, which is also necessarily a decentralisation from the global level, weaves in perfectly with the notion of real democracy. They are pretty much the same thing, in fact.

Closely connected to these is an opposition to Zionism, in the broad sense that I recently set out – the supremacism of one particular powerful ethno-religious group, in this case Jewish, denies both democracy and self-determination to everybody else in the world.

It has become a lot easier to speak of the Zionist nature of the global criminocracy since the end of 2023, when the myth of permanent Jewish victimhood was smashed into smithereens by the Israeli bombs falling on Gaza, but there are still long-imposed taboos to be swept away.

Of particular importance will be to separate, in the public mind, the criminal gang running the Zionist Global Mafia from the Jewish population as a whole, and the voices of dissident Jews will be crucial in making this distinction.

Rallying behind the banners of real democracy and self-determination will allow us to leave to the future more detailed decisions about the direction we want our society to take.

But our rejection will certainly have to embrace the repressive tools with which the global mafia hopes to further enslave us.

We will need to break the spell of techno-industrial “progress” and understand that the criminocrats have used the term to camouflage the advance of their own life-hating agenda.

All the assumptions with which they have indoctrinated us will evaporate, as we realise that quality is more important than mere quantity, value is more important than price, people more important than production.

This goes hand in hand with our rebellion against the power of money.

The crooked manipulation of money – usury – has been the foundation of the global mafia’s power.

The entity which creates money (as debt owed to itself!) effectively has an infinite supply of it and thus thinks it can buy everything and everyone in the world.

This is why our society reeks of corruption, from top to bottom.

We can climb out of this stinking mire by founding our outlook on rock-solid values beyond the reach of money – on moral and ethical principles, on humanity, on our belonging to nature, on love, truth and the cherishing of freedom.

When they threaten us with fines for challenging their narratives or try to bribe us to submit to their digital currency control matrix, we will be motivated by something worth so much more than their filthy lucre.

Overall, the greatest step forward we can take today is to see, with clarity, the big picture.

We have to acknowledge, and speak of, the horrible reality that the world has fallen under the control of the venal Zionist Global Mafia.

And we have to understand all the various areas in which we oppose its domination to be mere aspects of one massive and magnificent rejection of that entity.

We can draw great strength from knowing ourselves to be parts of an epoch-forming phenomenon.

This historic turning of humankind against our slavemasters does not yet have a name and that is probably a good thing, because words are so often used to limit, control and deceive.

But that does not mean that it is not real.

It has already been born and I can feel its presence tingling in my spine as I write.

Right now it is rising to its feet, looking around, identifying the enemy and getting ready to engage in battle.

[Audio version]

This article forms part of The Acorn 101, over on my Winter Oak site. As has become my custom, I share below some of the rest of the content.

The Owners and Controllers of Global Financial Capital

by Rusere Shoniwa

This article is the first in a series whose objective is to persuade you that no nation is sovereign. If that is the case, then how and to whom have nations ceded sovereignty?

I have chosen to begin answering that question by setting out a high-level history of the Bank for International Settlements. Thankfully, the hard work on that has been done by others. The service, such as it is, that I shall try to provide is to knit together some of that work in an easily digestible narrative (no pressure there!), and with enough persuasive evidence.

If you accept the line of thinking that no nation is sovereign, it must lead to a revised geopolitical paradigm that forces us to critically assess whether great powers are acting independently of global financial interests.

Crucially, it offers a new, and I believe much-needed, paradigm for futurists to engage with. Instead of uncritically accepting ‘multipolarity’, we should ask how real is multipolarity?

Is the showdown between the BRICS and NATO blocs a Punch and Judy show?

Or when examining the potential outcomes of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, instead of asking what NATO wants or what the Axis of Resistance wants, we could also ask, what do the Owners and Controllers of Global Financial Capital (OCGFC) want?

In a nutshell, the banking cartel, through their central banks, control the money supply, the interest rate, and the issuance of debt to governments. They therefore exercise enormous control over economic policy and the allocation of resources within an economy. They have the power to make or break countries with interest rate and currency manipulation, money supply expansion or contraction, and debt slavery.

This would be bad enough, but what if all the major central banks of the world got together and formed a central bank of central banks to coordinate their control of the entire global economy with absolutely no oversight by anyone other than themselves?

Well, they have, and that central bank of central banks is innocuously and misleadingly named the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Located in Basel, Switzerland, The BIS was established in January 1930 for three main reasons. The first, and ostensibly the most important, was to administer German reparations payments for the First World War. The second was to facilitate cooperation between central banks. The third was to act as a bank for central banks. [i] The second and third were the real reasons. The first was a pretext to get the project off the ground.

The bank’s key architects were Montagu Norman, who was governor of the Bank of England, and Hjalmar Schacht, president of the German Reichsbank. Its founding members were the central banks of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, a consortium of Japanese banks, and a consortium of US banks effectively representing the US Federal Reserve Bank.

By using its cartel member banks, the Fed was able to distance itself from the project, a political expediency that addressed the general antipathy in the US at that time to internationalism. The US banks were JP Morgan, First National Bank of New York, and the First National Bank of Chicago. [ii]

Norman commissioned the editor of The Economist, Walter Layton, to draft the BIS’s constitution, which was to guarantee the bank’s independence from politicians. When Layton reported back to Norman that he had failed to “work out some form of words that would place the bank beyond the reach of governments”, Norman responded peevishly, “Why do you insist it can’t be done?”

Layton’s excessively reasonable response was that he thought it was “the right of every democratic government to reserve its freedom of action”. In the end, he was defeated by Norman, who succeeded in establishing a constitution that to this day enshrines the bank’s absolute independence from governments and politicians. [iii]

Lebor notes in Tower of Basel that the Hague Convention “guaranteed that the BIS would be the world’s most privileged and legally protected bank. Its statutes, which remain in force to this day, essentially make the BIS untouchable.” Quoting article 10 of its charter:

“The Bank, its property and assets and all deposits and other funds entrusted to it shall be immune in time of peace and in time of war from any measure such as expropriation, requisition, seizure, confiscation, prohibition or restriction of gold or currency export or import, and any other similar measures.”[iv]

The BIS was thus founded by an international treaty sanctioned by national governments that wrote it a blank cheque. The BIS’s immunity has been tested and found to work very well. When Argentina went bust in 1991, a number of bond creditors sued the Argentine government for funds that its central bank had placed with the BIS, out of reach of creditors. Switzerland’s highest court upheld the BIS’s immunity from disclosing or releasing the funds. [v]

John Truman Wolfe, former US banker and investment advisor, sums up the BIS:

“The BIS is completely above the law. It is like a sovereign state. Its personnel have diplomatic immunity for their persons and papers. No taxes are levied on the bank or the personnel’s salaries. The grounds are sovereign, as are the buildings and offices. The Swiss government has no legal jurisdiction over the bank and no government agency or authority has oversight over its operations.” [vi]

Only a form of circular logic, or begging the question, can justify placing any institution above the law. Put more plainly, there is no justification for placing an institution above the law other than for the express purpose of legalising criminality.

[i] Adam Lebor, Tower of Basel: The Shadowy History of the Secret Bank that Runs the World, Public Affairs, New York, 2014, Ch 4, pg. 41.

[ii] Lebor, Introduction, xviii.

[iii] Lebor, Ch 1, pg. 14.

[iv] Lebor, Ch 2, pg. 20.

[v] Lebor, Ch 16, pg. 260, 261.

[vi] John Truman Wolfe, The Coming Financial Crisis: A Look Behind the Wizard’s Curtain, Lisa Hagan Books, 2016, Ch 2, pg. 41.

The above is an edited extract from a series of articles that can be found at A Plague on Both Houses.

Donald Trump and the Global Mafia

by Mees Baaijen

From the 1830’s on, the USA was groomed and financed by the British Rothschilds – leaders of the Global Mafia or Glafia – for its future role as the fourth hegemon of their world domination project.

During its now-ending course as criminal and genocidal world leader, the USA betrayed its European brothers many times – and many other people too, including its own.

Under Glafia’s financing and planning, US, UK and Zionist “elites”, acting as Glafia’s proxies, staged the World Wars, the Cold War, and recently, the Ukraine war, totaling hundreds of millions of victims.

Their nefarious activities even included the setup of the bogeymen for these protection rackets, like Communism, Hitler and Putin. More recent examples of Glafia’s fear-instilling and destructive protection rackets are CO 2 , HIV, nuclear war, Osama bin Laden, and Covid.

Trump’s turbulent theater marks the newest episode of this very same game. Far from being part of an anti-globalist conservative revolution as Dugin claims, his actions fit wonderfully well in Glafia’s domination plan for the 21st century.

Trump is accelerating (1) the transformation of the USA from a global to a regional power, so China, assisted by Russia, can be made Glafia’s fifth global hegemon; and (2) the rollout of the many decades old Global Digital Prison plan.

This control grid, tested and approved in China, is now being installed under a shiny new brand: Stargate! It even includes an mRNA “health gift” from Trump’s billionaire team to We, The People!

The above is the abstract of a full-length article, which can be read here.

Acorninfo

If anyone thinks that digital-prison projects like the “East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood” are really about environmentalism, they should ask themselves why this infrastructure was recently installed in the middle of the night, supported by an army of cops with drones and cameras. Smart city totalitarianism is being imposed on us. Report here and eye-witness account here.

* * *

“Between financial enslavement, entrapping the mind, and the illusions of this world, this dragon of a system ensures that it captures all available time we have”. Franklin O’Kanu writes on Breaking Free from the System.

* * *

“We are talking about a very dystopian future if we allow central banks to issue central bank digital currencies” warns WEF ‘Global Leader for Tomorrow’ turned whistleblower, economist Prof. Richard Werner. He adds that CBDCs would facilitate “a completely totalitarian system of such frightening proportions, it’s hard to imagine”.

* * *

“If both the West (Trump) and BRICS/Russia (Putin) follow similar ideological goals (e.g., UN 2030 policies), their conflict may be a managed dialectic rather than a genuine struggle. This suggests that the system controls both sides to maintain the illusion of choice while advancing the same core agenda”. So declares AI programme ChatGPT under interrogation from Chaos Navigator.

* * *

“Donald Trump will repeat the mantra ‘America first!’, but when you look down his list of funders, it seems like it might just be ‘Israel first!’. This is the verdict of rapper and journalist Lowkey of the man whose administration has approved $3 billion in US arms and equipment to Israel. Meanwhile “health” secretary Robert F. Kennedy has absurdly described opposition on US campuses to Israeli war crimes not only as “anti-semitism” but also as “a spiritual and moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history’s most deadly plagues”.

* * *

“The Old World Order is being quickly and methodically dismantled by the Trump Administration in the position of bulldozer leveling the road for the establishment of the technocratic and Israeli-conformist New World Order”. More sharp analysis from Moldovan dissident Iurie Rosca in an article entitled The “Golden Pager” as a Macabre Warning.

* * *

“Journalists working at Britain’s most prestigious newspapers and TV channels have expressed concern at pro-Israel bias inside their organisations”. Declassified UK hears from half a dozen current and former staff at the BBC, Sky, ITN, the Guardian and The Times, who disclose the extent of Zionist influence in their newsrooms.

* * *

Karishma Patel left her job as a BBC newsreader and journalist because of the UK state media outlet’s pro-Zionist bias. She writes: “As the old saying goes, the journalist’s job isn’t to report that it may or may not be raining. It’s to look outside and tell the public if it is. And let me tell you: there’s a storm”.

* * *

“One person, in a singular act, with zero budget, counters multi hundred million dollar Zionist propaganda machine. More and more of this will come. Make it an avalanche of truth and righteous rage”. Powerful words from Susan Abulhawa after a British protester forced media attention on resistance to the Zionist global mafia by spending 17 hours on the side of Big Ben in London, on Saturday March 8.

* * *

“Netanyahu’s funding for Hamas via Qatar enabled October 7 invasion, Shin Bet |Israeli intelligence] reveals. The Shin Bet also revealed that SIM cards and sensors along the border were activated ahead of time but were ignored”. Anti-semitic conspiracy theory? No, a report in The Jerusalem Post on March 4 2025.

* * *

Mark Carney, the new PM of Canada, was featured in our 2024 exposé of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, aka Chatham House, where he was at the time a president. We revealed that as well as having governed the central banks of England and Canada, he has had full-spectrum involvement with globalist institutions, including the Bilderberg Group and the World Economic Forum (WEF). Carney has also chaired the Basel-based Financial Stability Board and the Bank for International Settlements’ Committee on the Global Financial System. He is, in another words, a faithful lackey of the global mafia.

* * *

Campaigners in France are declaring victory in the long-running battle to stop the building of the A69 motorway between Toulouse and Castres, which has seen shocking levels of violence from the corporate-captured state. They say it is the latest in a series of hard-won grassroots wins against the industrialist machine, from Larzac to Notre-Dame des Landes and Sivens.

* * *

“Given the increasingly fascistic tendencies of Starmer’s government, particularly the open contempt being shown to anyone who is unable to work, particularly the disabled, it looks as though the drive to a ‘warfare’ state is already underway”. The Stirrer explains why real-life resistance is going to be the way ahead, wherever you live.

* * *

The Light Paper in the UK has just brought out an 8-page glossy booklet aimed at informing the public about the insidious UN/WEF “sustainable development” agenda. A bundle of 100 costs just £10, including postage, so we encourage Acorn readers to help spread this real-life info in their local area.

* * *

In an interview with The Light Paper, the Real Left’s Chris Rea criticises the failure of many in the “freedom” movement “to name the root cause of the resource and power inequality that made the Covid-1984 event possible, i.e. the debt-based monetary system created by the cartels who run fractional reserve central banking”.

* * *

The UK’s Real Left (formerly Left Lockdown Sceptics) have announced an all-day conference in central London on Saturday May 3 2025 on the theme of “Uniting the Pro-Freedom and Pro-Palestine Left”. Speakers lined up so far include former Labour MP Chris Williamson, anti-Zionist campaigner Yael Khan, researcher Temora Yuile, researcher/journalist Piers Robinson and our own Paul Cudenec.

* * *

“Mees Baaijen’s work is a reminder that we are not powerless, that the future is not predetermined. We have the agency to shape our own destiny both individually and collectively”. So says a rather mysterious, but very coherent, “artificial intelligence” podcast about our friend’s writing on Glafia, the global mafia. Well worth a listen!

* * *

“Romania, an EU member state, is officially disqualifying Presidential candidates because they are anti-EU or anti-NATO. It is not even hidden”. Craig Murray comments on the global mafia’s abandonment of even the pretence of “Western democracy”.

* * *

Acorn quote:

“I was not born to be forced. I will breathe after my own fashion. Let us see who is the strongest”. Henry David Thoreau.

(For many more like this, see the Winter Oak quotes for the day blog)