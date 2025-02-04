Somebody commented on my article “The British population is under attack” that I had not made any mention of immigration.

The first point to make in response, I suppose, is that my definition of “the British population” includes immigrants and descendants of immigrants, who are as much affected by the threats I listed as anyone else and who often play an important role in resisting them, as The Stirrer recently pointed out.

Secondly, as a kind of declaration of personal interest, I should add that I have several friends, both in the UK and France, who are partly or wholly of non-European immigrant descent.

Thirdly, I would add that as an Englishman living in France I do not feel that my presence here constitutes any kind of attack on my host nation, but is rather a reflection of my deep love and respect for the French people, its country and its culture.

Having said all that, it is certainly true to say that moving large numbers of people from one part of the world to another does form part of the global mafia’s modus operandi.

One of the worst examples of this, alongside the horrors of the African slave trade, was the shipping of hordes of Europeans to America and Australasia, where they were used as human battering rams for the empire of Global Capital.

With the indigenous peoples cleared off the land, there was nothing in the way of it becoming a giant greenfield site ripe for profitable development opportunities and, in the case of North America, the construction of a brave new world where commerce was king and old customs and values could be swept away by the glorious advance of Progress.

Well, theoretically anyway, since it has become clear to me in recent years that many contemporary Americans are very attached to old-fashioned values, not least that of freedom from tyranny.

Perhaps that is why China is now considered a better bet as the foundation for a totalitarian New World Order?

Anything traditional or grassroots that speaks of social cohesion and cultural autonomy is despised by our overlords, who prefer rootless, disorientated and divided populations with no sense of history – the perfect prey for their propaganda and control.

So we could certainly see the successive waves of immigration into Europe after the Second World War, along with the “Americanisation” or “modernisation” of our society, as part of that cultural bulldozing.

But there is a big difference between these new arrivals and the “settlers” that took over Turtle Island and Down Under – and indeed those that have occupied Palestine.

They do not generally arrive convinced of the inferiority of the indigenous people and of their God-given right to massacre them and steal everything they have!

While there have obviously been problems over the decades, these immigrants have generally submitted quietly to their status in European society, often as cheap labour, undercutting what had become an expensive unionised workforce thanks to decades of hard social struggle.

Recent tensions regarding Muslims have largely been stoked by Zionist-funded pseudo-nationalists whose role is to facilitate divide-and-rule for the system and also to diminish solidarity with indigenous Muslims in the Middle East being wiped out by Jewish immigrant settlers.

I don’t suppose many folk of indigenous extraction in the USA, Canada, Australia or New Zealand want to send all white people back to Europe.

Likewise, we Europeans, while protecting and preserving our own distinctive cultures and traditions, have little choice but to recognise both the reality of the immigration that has already taken place and, importantly, the humanity of those who have come to live in our lands.

I do hope, though, that all this displacement comes to an end and we can settle once more into stable and culturally-cohesive societies.

This will be one of the big benefits from the collapse of the globalist system, which I continue to insist is not too far away now, if we keep up our resistance!

As centralised world power disintegrates, and returns increasingly to the local level, so will the wounds caused by all the dislocation begin to heal.

Communities, with their own specific land, climate and food sources, will begin to differentiate once again, developing their own habits and stories, which will in time become customs and myths.

Within two or three generations they will start to speak slightly differently, dress differently, see the world in slightly different ways.

Eventually they will be identifiable tribes or nations, distinct cultural entities, and the grim grey years of global cultural levelling will be nothing but a half-forgotten nightmare.