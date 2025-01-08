Sport today is just another sector of big business – just another way of making money.

And, as I showed in my May 2024 article, ‘The Olympic agenda is profit and control’, it is also yet another means of pushing forward global imperialism and exploitation. [280]

The International Olympic Committee, which boasts its own WEF-style Young Leaders Programme, has explicitly stated that it works on “projects which use sport as a tool for development and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”. [281]

This is the context in which the Rockefeller Foundation’s board of trustees includes Adam Silver, commissioner of the USA’s National Basketball Association since 2014.

The Foundation enthuses: “Silver was named SportsBusiness Journal’s Executive of the Decade and has been ranked No. 1 on the publication’s annual list of the 50 Most Influential People in Sports Business.

“Silver presides over a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association, NBA G League and NBA 2K League.

“He is dedicated to growing basketball around the world, embracing innovation and new technologies”. [282]

The 2022-23 “Social Impact Report” from Silver’s organisation focuses on “NBA Cares and its Global Impact” – NBA Cares being a “global social responsibility programme”. [283]

There is a strongly imperialist tone to the NBA’s global vision, with Africa very much a focus, as it is for so many associates of the Rockefeller Foundation.

France, with its ongoing colonial influence there, is being used as an accomplice in the deployment of basketball to push the globalist agenda.

We learn: “Launched in Casablanca, Morocco and Lagos, Nigeria, Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience is a joint initiative of NBA Africa and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) focused on using basketball as a platform to promote social inclusion and support secondary school children to become changemakers in their communities.

“To date, the initiative has reached more than 50,000 youth through basketball and life skills programming”.

Life skills programming?

To reinforce the French angle, in 2023 Silver travelled to Paris to meet president Emmanuel Macron.

They agreed on the expansion of “youth programs” around basketball in France “and additional work toward growing the game in Africa, with both the league and France committing to further investments there including facilities capable of hosting Basketball Africa League games”.

Silver said Macron shared his belief that basketball can be “a global engine”. He added: “He’s very familiar with all our global plans, in Africa particularly”.

You bet!

Macron himself declared: “I am delighted and proud of the NBA’s choice to make France and Paris one of its privileged playgrounds in the world”.

He said the agreement reflected “the special and long-standing relationship that France has with the NBA” which operated “in support of our development policy in Africa”. [284]

“NBA Africa” has been set up to advance this development agenda in the continent, with offices in Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt. [285]

Its list of partners makes for some interesting reading. [286]

One is Africell, a US-owned mobile company, which has 12 million mobile subscribers in countries such as Gambia, Uganda, DRC and Sierra Leone and in 2021 secured a $105 million loan facility from a group of financiers led by London-based Gemcorp. [287]

A second NBA partner is Kenya’s Safaricom, another mobile phone business which, “backed by a $500 million investment from the United States’ Development Finance Corporation (DFC), is fronting a consortium that will build a new mobile network in Ethiopia, the most populous country in east Africa”. [288]

No doubt both of these firms and their funders – along with fellow NBA Africa partner Spotify, the music streaming business – are impatient to see the “electrification of Africa” as proposed by Silver’s Rockefeller Foundation colleague Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli.

Curiously enough, another NBA Africa partner is Stanbic bank, which is also a partner of the FATE Foundation which Nwuneli led.

Other partners are French cognac manufacturer Hennessy, for whom South Africa has become the world’s third-largest market – with the brand looking to make further inroads in Africa – and Maven Development, an Egypt-based affiliate of the American Riverwards Group. [289][290][291]

A further partner is Allianz, the world’s largest insurance company and the largest financial services company in Europe.

The German business was a major supporter of the Nazis, financially contributing to their growth before they came to power in 1933, and its director Kurt Schmitt became a minister in Hitler’s first cabinet. [292]

But everything is fine now, because after the war Allianz supported the creation of the International Commission on Holocaust Era Insurance Claims and became a founding member of the German foundation Remembrance, Responsibility and Future which has handed out billions of euros in compensation to victims of the Nazi regime. [293]

Known from its name in German as EVZ Foundation, this body cropped up in my research in 2023 because of its funding of networks smearing anti-system dissidents. [294]

NBA partner Allianz is today under fire for its backing of a contemporary holocaust, namely that being carried out by Israel.

In October 2024 protesters targeted 10 Allianz offices in the UK because of their links to the Zionist state’s biggest weapons firm, Elbit Systems. [295]

Palestine Action sprayed nine Allianz offices with red paint during the night and occupied its HQ in Guildford. [296]

A further NBA Africa partner is American multinational oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil.

Now what could its interest in Africa possibly be?

Along with its aiding and abetting of neo-colonialism in Africa and the Middle East, the NBA is also targeting the American population, boasting of involvement in “social impact programming focused on youth, education, food insecurity and inclusion” in Utah and generating $280 million in “economic impact” in Salt Lake City. [297]

The NBA is proud to be “in alignment with the United Nations Sport for Climate Action Framework” and wants to “inspire our fans and partners to minimize environmental impacts and drive broader progress”.

It is also interested in the usual intersectional-impact issues of “mental health”, “social justice” and “values of diversity, equality and inclusion”, having even launched the “National Basketball Social Justice Coalition”.

Its Social Impact Report tells us: “The NBA partnered with the United Nations and the Eradicate Hate Global Summit Sports Working Group to establish the UN & Eradicate Hate Global Summit Sports Working Group.

“The NBA is also a member of the ADL’s Sports Leadership Council, a partnership to promote social change and condemn discrimination in our society”. [298]

Let’s just pause there for a moment to register that they are referring here to the notorious Zionist organisation the Anti-Defamation League, which was formed by the pseudo-masonic B’nai B’rith in 1913.

Note the use in its logo of the ubiquitous globe symbol – or is it meant to be a basketball?

As journalist Jeffrey Blankfort explains, although the ADL claims to fight anti-semitism, its real purpose is “not defense of Jews, per se, but defense of Israel and the intimidation and public humiliation of its critics”. [299]

The NBA report continues: “The league is a founding member of the Shine A Light campaign addressing modern forms of antisemitism and using the powerful story of Hanukkah and the message that light can dispel darkness”. [300]

It is interesting to see that on its website Shine A Light describes itself as a “national initiative to spotlight modern day antisemitism, including anti-Zionism”. [301]

I would refer readers here to a passage from Jacob Cohen’s “fictional” account of Zionist influence on French society, particularly via B’nai B’rith.

As I wrote, he describes an advertising campaign featuring the slogan “Ensemble, éclairons le monde” – “Together, let’s light up the world” – with a photo of a Menorah (seven-branched candelabrum) and the name of the Jewish religious festival Hanukkah.

The purpose of this is explained thus: “Hanukkah must become a familiar notion. A universal message of peace, symbolising freedom and linked to the history of the Jewish people. The identification with Israel will happen naturally”. [302]

Turning back to the NBA, with its close links to former Rothschild banker Macron, its report continues: “In January 2023, the NBA family partnered with Zikaron Ba’Salon, an organization that encourages open discussion about the Holocaust, to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Holocaust survivor, Dr. Arnold Clevs, shared his journey through 12 concentration camps and his eventual immigration to the United States with more than 250 league and NBA team employees”. [303]

This is clearly an issue close to the heart of NBA commissioner and Rockefeller Foundation trustee Silver, who is Jewish.

In 2O22 he got very angry indeed with basketball star Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets for his “reckless decision” to post “deeply offensive antisemitic material”. [304]

Irving’s offence was to have tweeted a link to the 2018 movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which is based on Ronald Dalton’s book of the same name.

Although Irving and his club agreed to each donate $500,000 to “anti-hate groups”, Silver felt the sports star had not sufficiently taken the knee to the Jewish community.

He said: “While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize”.

NBC News noted that Irving was something of a serial offender: “It is not the first time Irving has come under fire for promoting conspiracy theories and misinformation”.

And, would you believe, he refused to get the Covid-19 jab, “in violation of city codes mandating the shot at the time”. [305]

The above article is an extract from my new 100-page booklet, The Single Global Mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation’s multiple links to Zionism and military-industrial-financial neo-imperialism, which can be downloaded free here for reading, safekeeping and the widest possible sharing.

