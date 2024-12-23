Rockefeller Foundation trustee Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli is president/CEO of the ONE Campaign. [182]

This organisation promotes development and “economic opportunities” in Africa and the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It was co-founded in 2004 by Irish pop star Bono, American politician Bobby Shriver and influencer Jamie Drummond – a long-term promoter of the UNSDGs – with the backing of a coalition of NGOs. [183][184]

ONE’s principal funding comes from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, but other donors include Bloomberg LP, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Cargill, Ford Foundation, Open Society Foundations, Coca-Cola and, of course, The Rockefeller Foundation. [185]

During the Covid years, it was involved, alongside UNICEF, the WHO and TikTok, in “helping combat the spread of misinformation about CoVID-19 vaccines – using the #MythOrVax hashtag and fun filter”. [186]

ONE has also been heavily involved in pushing for the use of US taxpayers’ money to “electrify Africa”, declaring: “Helping sub-Saharan Africa increase modern electricity access will save lives, boost education, alleviate extreme poverty and accelerate growth”. [187]

“Save lives”. Sounds familiar!

In 2013, US president Barack Obama announced the “Power Africa” plan – a new $7 billion commitment to the energy sector in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, and Tanzania, with a further $9 billion in commitments from the private sector, including General Electric, Heirs Holdings, Symbion Power, Aldwych International, Harith General Partners, and Husk Power Systems. [188]

So, in short, Nwuneli’s ONE is a propaganda and lobbying device for the global mafia’s industrial-imperialist agenda.

It is hardly a surprise to note that she is a product of the Harvard Business School and began her career at McKinsey & Company’s Chicago office.

Nor indeed that she is on the board of the Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum. [189]

Nwuneli returned to her native Africa in 2000 to work as the pioneer executive director of the FATE Foundation, “Nigeria’s foremost business incubator and accelerator program” which aims “to harness the high potential entrepreneurship culture of Nigerians to spur job creation, economic development and social impact”. [190]

It was created in March 2000 by Fola Adeola, a founder of GTBank, which is now Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc. [191]

It may be just a coincidence that the Rothschilds had an entity called Morgan Guaranty Trust of New York which was involved in their WW1 profiteering and in funding the Bolsheviks in Russia. [192][193]

The founder is African and the faces of the organisation’s directors are all black, after all, so it would seem ridiculous to many people to suggest they could be part of that empire.

But when you take a look at the past and present partners and donors of the FATE Foundation, a number of telling names crop up – JPMorganChase Foundation, Citi Foundation, Deloitte, KPMG, The Coca Cola Foundation, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Google, The World Bank… [194]

Another listed partner, less well known, is Stanbic IBTC, which is “a member of Standard Bank who operates in more than 20 countries in Africa and abroad. Its worldwide presence consists of an integrated suite of end-to-end wealth management services and banking solutions”. [195]

A book on the history of Standard Bank reveals that it was originally registered as the “Standard Bank of British South Africa, Limited” as part of the rush to exploit diamond fields. [196]

One of the prominent men working for it was “Sir” Lewis Michell, a former minister of Cape Colony, who was “a Director of the British South Africa Company, and one of the Rhodes Trustees”. [197]

Elsewhere we read: “In 1889, Cecil Rhodes chartered the British South Africa Company in London to seize control of what is now Zimbabwe and Zambia; he renamed the colonised land Rhodesia”. [198]

Carroll Quigley explains that Rhodes “feverishly exploited the diamond and goldfields of South Africa” and rose to be prime minister of Cape Colony. [199]

One journalist described him as “the first of the new dynasty of money-kings which has been evolved in these later days as the real rulers of the modern world”. [200]

Write authors Gerry Docherty and Jim Macgregor: “Backed by Rothschild funding, Cecil Rhodes bought out many small mining concerns, rapidly gained monopoly control and became intrinsically linked to the powerful House of Rothschild.

“Although Rhodes was credited with transforming the De Beers Consolidated Mines into the world’s biggest diamond supplier, his success was largely due to the financial backing of Lord Natty Rothschild, who held more shares in the company than Rhodes himself.

“Rothschild backed Rhodes not only in his mining ventures but on the issues of British race supremacy and expansion of the Empire.

“Neither had any qualms about the use of force against African tribes in their relentless drive to increase British dominance in Africa”. [201]

The fact that the Rockefeller Foundation’s Nwuneli is today on the board of Stanbic IBTC Group only confirms that she serves as a conveniently African face for the same old ruthless imperial invaders. [202]

Now, of course, the exploitation takes a different form. Nwuneli is also on the board of the Bridgespan Group, which declares: “We help impact investors generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return. We help philanthropists unlock significantly more capital for high-impact social change centered in equity”. [203]

For those who are not aware, “impact” investment, to be built on the “electrification of Africa” and the imperial infrastructure of the UNSDGS, is, as explained in a special section of the Winter Oak site, a new form of digital slavery. [204]

The above article is an extract from my new 100-page booklet, The Single Global Mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation’s multiple links to Zionism and military-industrial-financial neo-imperialism, which can be downloaded free here for reading, safekeeping and the widest possible sharing.

