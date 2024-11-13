In terms of what physically happened, the much-publicised events in Amsterdam last week don’t amount to much.

For those unaware, a bunch of Israeli football fans travelled to the Netherlands for a match, upset the locals and it all ended up in fisticuffs.

The extraordinary, and perhaps historically important, element to this is the way in which the incidents were subsequently presented.

The Israeli government and pro-Zionists everywhere depicted the street fighting, in which nobody was killed or even apparently badly hurt, as a “pogrom” comparable to Kristallnacht in 1930s Germany and heralding the threat of a new Holocaust.

This was the usual blatant inversion, of course, since it is Israel itself which is currently carrying out a Holocaust!

Leading the way with the rhetoric, as Sana Saeed reports, was Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, who claimed that “Jews on the streets of Amsterdam were hunted, chased, attacked and forced to hide from an antisemitic mob whose goal was to harm as many Jews as possible”.

Mainstream media, particularly the BBC, adopted the same line and so did the bunch of spineless politician-puppets sometimes laughably termed “world leaders“.

I was immediately reminded of those Covid scripts read out by TV presenters across the world, which exposed to so many the orchestrated “pandemic” psy-op.

Britain’s foreign minister David Lammy said: “I am horrified by last night’s antisemitic attacks on Israeli citizens in Amsterdam. My thoughts are with those injured, their families, and everyone affected.

“I utterly condemn these abhorrent acts of violence and stand with Israeli and Jewish people across the world”.

Justin Trudeau wrote of “a dark moment for our world — and one we have seen before” and declared: “My heart goes out to the victims, and the entire Jewish community today. Canada condemns this disgusting antisemitism”.

President Joe Biden’s X account declared: “The Antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam are despicable and echo dark moments in history when Jews were persecuted”.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, was apparently “outraged by last night’s vile attacks targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam”, announcing: “Antisemitism has absolutely no place in Europe. And we are determined to fight all forms of hatred”.

Dutch pro-Israel “patriot” Geert Wilders, the power behind the throne of the current government there, rolled out the full Zionist propaganda vocabulary when he posted: “A pogrom in the streets of #Amsterdam. We have become the Gaza of Europe. Muslims with Palestinian flags hunting down Jews. I will NOT accept that. NEVER. The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect the Israeli citizens. Never again”.

Even King Willem-Alexander got in on the act, revealing that he had contacted Israel’s President Herzog to tell him how “shocked” he and his wife had been.

“We must not look away from antisemitic behaviour on our streets. History has taught us how intimidation goes from bad to worse, with horrific consequences”.

This compilation of very similar statements from US Congress members, plus the funding they have received from the Zionist lobby, is most instructive.

In the following days, there was a wave of media fear-mongering about the “chilling return” of anti-semitism to Europe.

The astonishing thing is that this official narrative was not only a complete pack of lies, but very obviously such, as UK Column pointed out in their useful November 11 video report.

Maybe that ever-dwindling gullible section of the population that still trusts the media and politicians will have come away thinking a “pogrom” really took place, despite the obvious inappropriateness of the term to such minor violence.

But there was plenty of video footage and eye-witness accounts circulating on social media to show what a massive hoax it really was.

As Saeed points out, some of this even initially appeared in mainstream media, until orders presumably came from above.

“Sky News posted and deleted a video report on the racist Israeli mob’s instigation and violence — only to repost the report, with its content and copy edited to center the ‘antisemitism’ framing.

“In other words, a real-time manufacturing of a story to fit a specific narrative, despite all the evidence available. Few things have captured the intentional complicity of the news media, in the genocide of Palestinians, as transparently and poignantly as this”.

There was also footage circulating of a police spokesman in Amsterdam confirming that the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans had ripped down Palestinian flags from buildings, set Palestinian flags on fire and attacked a taxi.

Social media videos show Maccabi fans setting off flares and fireworks, chanting in Hebrew “olé, olé, let the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] win, we will fuck the Arabs”, and celebrating that there were apparently “no children” left in Gaza.

A Dutch teenage journalist documented the Tel Aviv hooligans carrying wooden planks and poles, running in packs across the city.

He also defied instructions by one of the Israelis to stop filming for his own “safety”.

The obvious mis-match between the words of the global ruling class and the reality on the streets of Amsterdam woke up many more people to the fact that something is badly wrong with our world.

Wrote Esheru Kwaku on X: “Yesterday a King, Presidents, Prime Ministers, media talking heads, so called journalists and broadcasters were instructed by Israeli officials to lie to their people and refer to the violent clashes in Amsterdam as a Pogrom and Kristallnacht. This doesn’t sit well with me”.

Said Kristel Merken-Hannemann: “It’s scary. It all seems so ‘in tune’ with one another. It feels like a script with buzzwords was used”.

Added HonkForPeace: “It might wake up the people who’ve had their fingers in their ears the whole time because this nonsense is so transparent it’s impossible to ignore the obvious disparity”.

And Kjell Anderson remarked: “I am starting to think Israel overplayed its hand with the ‘Amsterdam pogrom’ story.

“Yes, the uptake among politicians was swift and strong, but the people’s backlash once they realized the stories were false was incredibly damaging to Israel’s credibility and that of the media”.

The fact that Mossad agents were revealed to have accompanied the Israeli mob only confirmed suspicions that something very strange was being played out.

Council Estate Media seem close to the mark when they write: “Given the Mossad presence at the riots in Amsterdam, I think we can figure out what is going on: there is going to be a series of false flags.

“Israel is going to provoke trouble, probably at sporting events, and when there is an inevitable reaction, it will be used as an excuse to ban pro-Palestinian protests and silence criticism of Israel.

“We’ve already seen protest bans in Amsterdam, but the locals have so far defied them. We are going to need an awful lot of defiance because we will soon be told it’s necessary to introduce stronger ‘anti-Semitism laws’ to prevent imaginary ‘pogroms’.

“Suddenly, everyone who is speaking out about the extermination of civilians in northern Gaza and the escalation in Lebanon are going to find they are guilty of hate crimes. We’ve been heading in this direction for some time and we are reaching our inevitable destination”.

However, there is still a degree of confusion around the question of why the mainstream media and mainstream “leaders” across the world were all singing from the same hymn sheet.

One popular opinion is that it is because Israel is a close ally of the USA and the UK – “the West” therefore defends its own.

Another point of view that surfaces on social media on a regular basis is that is because “the Jews” run everything.

Half-truths can be more dangerous than complete lies, because they appear to be grounded in reality, and both of these explanations lead us badly off track.

Regarding the first statement, there is clearly something more going on here than Israel just being an ally of the USA and UK.

Media and politicians have never been noted for running to the defence of English football fans, whose notoriously bad behaviour abroad has not sunk to the depths of the Tel Aviv fans’. Why do so for Israelis?

Furthermore, blaming “the West” is to fuel the false narrative that everything will be made better once global power has switched into the hands of China, Russia and the BRICS “multi-polar” new world order.

Likewise, to blame “the Jews” is to aid Zionists in manufacturing their narrative about “rising anti-semitism”.

While too many Jews across the world do support Israel, many do not – and in any case the vast majority are busy leading their own personal lives, like everyone else, rather than ruling the world.

Indeed, one of the aims of “anti-semitism” scares is to frighten Jewish people into running for protection to Zionist institutions and even to emigrate to Israel, where they will be “safe” from the bogeyman.

The absurd lie about a “pogrom” in Amsterdam probably didn’t help much in that respect, though, as Jewish people whose families suffered in real pogroms were understandably offended, with others warning of a “weaponization of Jewish safety”.

The level of global co-ordination involved in the lies about Amsterdam, as with the lies about Covid and countless other issues, can only be understood when you have grasped that we are in fact ruled by a global mafia, a gigantic criminal empire.

This entity, the criminocracy, has been built up for more than 200 years by the Rothschild banking and industrial dynasty, as set out in Enemies of the People and in a new and very good presentation by the Lies are Unbekoming website.

Not only did these criminals take over or replace existing power structures and businesses – including the media – using all the tricks in the book, but they have also erected an infrastructure of top-down global control which features the central banks, the World Bank, the IMF, the UN, the WHO, the WEF, Chatham House, BRICS and endless other institutions pursuing the same agenda.

They were also, of course, instrumental in establishing the state of Israel, as I mentioned in a recent piece.

Although the Rothschilds present themselves as Jewish, I am not alone in perceiving something satanic in their utterly ruthless outlook and activities, which are incompatible with any kind of authentic religious faith.

Like the Israelis in Amsterdam, they seem to take a twisted pleasure in the death and suffering for which they are responsible.

Anyone who defends themselves against their gang, whether physically as in Amsterdam, or by means of the written word, is condemned by their army of mendacious monkeys as an “extremist”, “hate speaker” or “anti-semite”.

But that’s just gaslighting – as former Mossad agent Victor Ostrovsky has admitted – and in 2024, while Israel brutally slaughters Palestinians with seeming impunity, millions have wised up to it.

Having always succeeded in hiding their nefarious activities with endless fakery, the criminocrats have arrogantly gone too far.

They thought they could deploy their puppet politicians and controlled media to propagate a version of events in Amsterdam based on obvious and demonstrable lies, without anyone noticing!

Perceiving themselves as all-powerful, they have dropped their guard and exposed themselves to view.

The fog of deceit has cleared and the horrible truth about their corrupt and violent global domination is now there for all to see.

