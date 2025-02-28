In the latest part of my retrospective essay on ten years of The Acorn, which I edit, I look back on its content in 2021. The online document covering the entire decade can be found here.

“The bad guys are winning” warned Peter Hotez on the Nature website in the USA in the spring of 2021.

By this, the propagandist meant that citizens across the world were successfully seeing off the full tyranny that the global mafia had hoped to impose under cover of “Covid”.

Hotez, the proud recipient of a B’nai B’rith “distinguished achievement award“, called for “a high-level counteroffensive” against the “peril” of people wising up to what was going on, describing those of us concerned about the Covid jab to be “new destructive forces” involved in “anti-science” and comparable to “global threats such as terrorism, cyber attacks and nuclear armament”!

As The Acorn remarked: “A year after the start of the Covid crisis, the fault lines of major social conflict are becoming apparent.

“On the one side, authorities are ramping up the repression as they seek to push us all permanently into their New Normal of techno-fascist global slavery.

“On the other side, as the Great Reset agenda becomes more widely noticed and understood, resistance is growing, albeit largely under the radar of corporate media subservient to the dictatorship”.

A big focus of that Acorn year was a series of massive demonstrations in London.

Overseas observers were noting “increasing signs that the British public are growing frustrated with the constraint” and seeing that there was “palpable restlessness among members of the public”.

After the enormous June 27 demo in the UK capital we cited a report by Joanna Sharp in the Off-Guardian explaining that these demonstrators were a million miles away from the usual stereotypes.

“It is hard to generalise about age, but the majority seemed over thirty, though many with their children; both young and early teens. In terms of class and ethnicity, they are the most diverse human gatherings I have ever seen, and probably the most representative of the UK population.

“The powerful know that anti-lockdown resistance is equivalent to the French Yellow Vests. They are not protesting for abstract political reasons, they are fighting – peacefully for now – for their lives, their livelihoods, for their children and grandchildren – and they are not going away”.

We noted: “The Freedom March was ignored, minimised or maligned by the mainstream media, whose subservience to the official agenda has reached surreal depths”.

We reported on resistance and state repression in the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, France, Australia, New Zealand, Lebanon, Canada and the USA as well as in Germany, Portugal, Sweden, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Ireland, Bulgaria and Serbia.

In Romania thousands of protesters took to the streets of Bucharest, chanting “Freedom!” and “Down with the mask,” and bearing the message “Say no to forced vaccination!”

In Warsaw, Poland, protesters, mostly without masks, carried banners with slogans like “Stop compulsory vaccination”, “Stop the plandemic” and “Stop genetic therapy”.

Police used stun guns and tear gas against the freedom campaigners. A government minister said it was “scandalous” that they had defied Covid rules and talked of “zero tolerance” of such dissent in future.

On a contrasting note, we wrote: “A festive element is also becoming increasingly apparent, as the movement overspills traditional ‘political’ forms and turns into a deeply-felt revolt of life against the Great Reset transhumanist death-cult.

“This spirit of resistance is very encouraging, whether it takes the form of a street party in New York, a supermarket rave in the Netherlands, or the ‘Still Standing For Culture’ initiative in Belgium which is set to defy restrictions and reopen 150 venues”.

In France, the carnival flavour to the defiance of totalitarianism came with unauthorised pro-freedom festivities in places such as Marseilles and Les Vans in Ardèche (I was at that one!).

There were also flashmob performances of the song Danser Encore by HK et Les Saltimbanks (who had performed at Les Vans), a defiant anthem of freedom and joie de vivre, which spread further afield to Réunion, the French-ruled island in the Indian Ocean, Brussels (with the actual band), Switzerland, Barcelona, Madrid, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy.

As the year went on, there were growing protests against the vaccine passports that were now being imposed, such as in Brussels, across Italy, where it was called the “green pass”, and notably all over France, as I detailed in a series of on-the-spot reports on the Winter Oak site.

In November we reported: “In Rotterdam, Netherlands, angry protests against vaccine passports broke out”.

We said revolt also flared up in the Dutch capital, The Hague, where surveillance cameras were pulled down and smashed by a jubilant crowd and the unrest then spread to Leeuwarden, Groningen and Enschede.

“The same day a vast crowd assembled across the border in Brussels, Belgium, and so-called ‘violence’ occurred as people stood up to the local hired enforcers of brutal global authoritarianism.

“The weekend saw a remarkable and unprecedented show of opposition to the Great Reset tyranny, in countless countries across the world.

“There were particularly impressive turn-outs in Australia, where more than mere ‘thousands’ took to the streets. Reports suggest that there were 500,000 or more in Melbourne, which has endured the worst levels of repression, at least 300,000 in Sydney, 250,000 or more in Perth, 150,000 in Brisbane, 100,000 in Adelaide and 30,000 in Cairns”.

As the year came to an end, we detailed how thousands of people were still out on the streets, notably all across Germany, but also in Spain, Austria, Guadeloupe, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Greece, Denmark, Peru, Australia, New Zealand, Israel and even Siberia.

The battle against the vaccine passports was successful (for now), to the evident anger of the ruling clique.

We wrote: “The global technocratic coup d’état known as the Great Reset has been planned for at least a decade, probably longer.

“The mafia in power are therefore not going to abandon it lightly, especially since they are very aware that they only have a narrow window of opportunity to push it through on the back of the Covid pantomime”.

Comments like those of Hotez cropped up time and time again, with demands from politicians for critics of the jabs to be thrown off social media, not to say excluded from society.

Behind much of this was a shadowy organisation called the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which, despite the American spelling of “Centre/Center” in its title, is a UK-based organisation.

We observed: “The CCDH previously came into prominence for its role in stoking up the Labour Party ‘anti-semitism’ controversy in the UK. Its patron is Rachel Riley, the pro-Israel TV presenter who notoriously smeared Jeremy Corbyn”.

In an interview shared by The Acorn, dissident artist Jordan Henderson pointed out that the Covid operation was all about the subjugation of the general populace.

He said: “The subjugation of a human or group of humans by another human or group of humans is the common denominator to those things universally regarded as evil; murder, torture, rape, genocide, and slavery, all involve one human or group of humans being forced under the authority of another human or group of humans”.

Brighter Future by Jordan Henderson jordanhendersonfineart.com

We cited a warning from Million Belay and Bridget Mugambe that “the massive resources of the Gates Foundation have had an outsized influence on African scientists and policymakers, with the result that food systems on our continent are becoming ever more market-oriented and corporate-controlled”.

We also described how, following the mysterious death of Tanzania’s anti-lockdown president John Magufuli, the BBC reported with satisfaction that the country would now be “put back on the global map”.

A translation was provided by Jeremy Loffredo and Whitney Webb: “The country’s future is now set to be determined by Tanzanian politicians with deep ties to the oligarch-beholden United Nations and the World Economic Forum”.

We also looked at author Naomi Klein, describing how the once-influential figure in the anti-globalisation/anti-capitalism movement “is no longer warning us about the global ruling class’s ‘Shock Doctrine’ but, cynically and hypocritically, helping to advance it”.

We tried to amplify the dissident voices of Jennifer Bilek – “transhumanism is the single most important thing to resist if we are to stop the deconstruction of our species” – and of Henna Maria – “the future of humanity is literally in our hands… We will not be silenced and we will not allow our children to become the slaves of a pharmaceutical technocratic dictatorship!”

And we passed on Tessa Lena’s alarm-call: “We really are in the middle of a power grab by billionaires!”

The Acorn reported on a call-out to resist the G7 in Cornwall and on Landscapes of Freedom’s mass trespass for the right to roam across the South Downs in Sussex.

We highlighted a wave of French sabotage attacks on the 5G network and also expressed our solidarity with activists from 325 magazine, who had met with police-state repression on account of their uncompromising opposition to techno-fascism.

Dutch police raided a data center and seized their nostate.net server as part of a criminal investigation into “terrorism”.

Said 325: “This was not just an attack by the Dutch police, but was done in coordination with the Counter Terrorism Unit of the United Kingdom in connection with their recent repressive attacks upon the anarchist circles in this country.

“It is also no coincidence that this repressive attack occurs now after our recent publication of 325 #12 – Against the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions.

“This publication that we feel hits to the core of what the states and capitalism are pushing forward, before and even more so now, under the cover of the Covid-19 pandemic, is a direct threat to their plans of subjugation, of robotosizing and automizing everything”.

Not for the first or last time, we attempted to explain the complicated UNSDG-linked financial plan behind the system’s techno-totalitarian agenda.

We wrote: “In so many ways, the whole Covid ‘pandemic’ drama has been one massive smokescreen. Even the controversy and battles over lockdowns, masks and medication conceal a much bigger and much darker operation.

“Ultimately, World Economic Forum boss Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset is about launching a new era in which 99.9% of the world’s population are locked into a digital slavery system.

“To understand what lies behind this, and how it would be profitable for the 0.01% parasite class, it is crucial to understand impact investment”.

As Alison McDowell explained: “Financiers are going to claim they’re doing positive things with their portfolios by configuring asset allocations to align with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), and that’s where the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals come in.

“It is the sustainability goals that will open the door to smart city infrastructure with facial recognition, cashless economies, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence”.

We also pointed readers towards a podcast by Taschi in Australia. This exposed, amidst talk of a “shadow mental health pandemic” due to the effects of lockdowns on kids and teenagers, an impact investment firm called Orygen which aimed to cash in what it called “mental capital”.

And who were Orygen’s partners in their lucrative bid to “improve global youth mental health”? Yep, that’s right. The WEF.

We summed up at the time: “While 2020 was a year of shock, fear, outrage and anger against the Blitzkrieg declared on humanity under the Great Reset, 2021 had a slightly different flavour.

“Those previous elements were still present of course, often renewed and amplified by the latest lies and impositions of the global mafia.

“But there was also an increasing sense of clarity, a feeling that certain long-held hunches were being confirmed, certain long-identified pieces in the jigsaw fitting together to provide an illuminating overview, that the fog was finally lifting on the sordid reality of the contemporary world”.

The Acorn listed “Ten Things We Have Learned During the Covid Coup”, which are worth revisiting here:

Our political system is hopelessly corrupt. Virtually all politicians are hopelessly corrupt. No political party can be trusted. They all can be, and have been, bought. Democracy is a sham. It has been a sham for a very long time. There will never be any real democracy when money and power amount to the same thing. The system will stop at nothing to hold on to its power and, if possible, increase its levels of control and exploitation. It has no scruples. No lie is too outrageous, no hypocrisy too nauseating, no human sacrifice too great. So-called radical movements are usually nothing of the sort. From whatever direction they claim to attack the system, they are just pretending to do so and serve to channel discontent in directions which are harmless to the power clique and even useful to its agendas. Any “dissident” voice you have ever heard of through corporate media is probably a fake. The system does not hand out free publicity to its actual enemies. Most people in our society are cowards. They will jettison all the fine values and principles which they have been loudly boasting about all their lives merely to avoid the slightest chance of public criticism, inconvenience or even minor financial loss. The mainstream media is nothing but a propaganda machine for the system and those journalists who work for it have sold their sorry souls, placing their (often minimal) writing skills entirely at the disposition of Power. Police are not servants of the public but servants of a powerful and extremely wealthy minority which seeks to control and exploit the public for its own narrow and greedy interests. Scientists cannot be trusted. They will use the hypnotic power of their white coats and authoritative status for the benefit of whoever funds their work and lifestyle. He who pays the piper calls the tune. Progress is a misleading illusion. The “progress” of increasing automisation and industrialisation does not go hand in hand with a progress in the quality of human life, but in fact will “progressively” reduce it to the point of complete extinction.

