Susan Harley
1h

This book is needed now to inform and bring change.

Red Pill Poet
12m

The questions alone (that you ask half way in), are worth the price of admission.

Between “mowing the grass” and the “Hannibal Directive”, the utter inhumanity of Zionism could hardly be on more open and shameless display. Moloch indeed!

As telling and chilling as it gets: “Part of European Jewry is to be immolated for the resurrection of your biblical homeland” (William Hechler, “to a Jewish friend near the end of his life”).

