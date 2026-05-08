Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Adelia's avatar
Adelia
4h

Thank you Paul - really fascinating and also rather disturbing!

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
2hEdited

Another humdinger. Spasibo!

Antony Sutton: “Given the dominant political influence of Peabody and his fellow financiers in Washington, they could by government control of railroads more easily avoid the rigors of competition.” — Adds depth to some of my favourite lyrics … to wit, John Prine from “Paradise”: “And Daddy, won't you take me back to Muhlenberg County? / Down by the Green River where Paradise lay / Well, I'm sorry my son, but you're too late in asking / Mister Peabody's coal train has hauled it away.”

Notable insight from Gorki: ““The reason for the current anti-Semitism in Russia is the tactlessness of the Jewish Bolsheviks. The Jewish Bolsheviks, not all of them but some irresponsible boys, are taking part in the defiling of the holy sites of the Russian people. They have turned churches into movie theaters and reading rooms without considering the feelings of the Russian people”.

Love this bit: “There was, however, as he notes, a certain incoherence in the messaging as it insisted, simultaneously, that Jews did not occupy a special place in Soviet society and that Jews occupied a special place in Soviet society “for perfectly wholesome and understandable reasons”.” — Who says you can't have it both ways?!

“G.A. Landau wrote in 1923: “We were amazed by what we had least expected to encounter among the Jews: cruelty, sadism, and violence had seemed alien to a nation so far removed from physical, warlike activity; those who yesterday did not know how to use a gun are now found among the executioners and cutthroats”.” — When the wolf in sheep's clothing sheds its disguise, it no longer keeps up the pretense.

“All this bloodthirsty brutality and censorship, along with the aforementioned defiling of Christian religious sites, today reminds us of the behaviour of the genocidal Israeli regime and the globally dominant zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM.” — Just what I was thinking.

BTW, I recommend the 1992 movie “The Checkist”. The Cheka were a nasty lot!

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