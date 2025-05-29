Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Red Pill Poet
As usual, square over the target! The Acorn never fails to deliver the goods … thanks as ever.

Serious question: was the European Jewish Association conference being held in Madrid (on May 14), in any way connected to Spain's public disapproval of Israel's barbarity, or was that mere coincidence?

"It [the European Jewish Association] seeks to “formalize cooperation between Jewish communities and law enforcement to pursue and prosecute antisemitic hate crimes”.” — But not (of course) the genocide of Palestinians/semites in Gaza. If that's not world-class hutzpah, nothing is!

“He [Brunner] said: “For decades, Israel has been an important partner for the European Union. We share the values of an open and democratic society. The European Union and Israel are natural partners.”” — Natural partners alright, both being obscenely authoritarian; both being heirs to the Third Reich … the EU almost literally; Israel certainly figuratively, and even more certainly in spirit.

“Neil Oliver gets right to the point.” — As he has for many years now. Neil is amazing … from normie to full-spectrum red-pilled faster and more completely than anyone I'm aware of. Neil is living proof that the Covid psy-op has been of some benefit, as odd as that may sound.

Amy Harlib
2d

What you call ZIM, I call TECHNOCRACY, a rose by any other name......................

I am a FREE SPEECH absolutist! All the censorship out there is pure evil!

Without freedom of speech and expression, there is nothing but a 'boot stamping on your face forever', total tyranny and slavery! Free speech must be protected and preserved at all costs!

citizensforfreespeech.org

thefire.org

I am Jewish and I LOATHE the government of Israel and Zionism, thanking you for saying truths that must be said!

END ALL WARS NOW! END ALL MILITARY MADNESS NOW BEFORE IT ENDS ALL OF US!

WE ARE ALL GAZANS NOW! Peggy Hall's commonsensical reasonable and logical ONE STATE solution is the only thing that can actually work! https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/a-radical-remedy-to-the-israeli-conflict

Can't say this often enough! STOP BEING PLAYED - TARGET THE PUPPETMASTERS WHO WANT US AT EACH OTHER'S THROATS - ALL WARS ARE BANKERS WARS AS THEY PROFIT FROM DEATH AND DESTRUCTION! What is happening in Gaza is the globalist WEFFERS plan for the entire world!

Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!

THEY want you dead or a slave every which way from Sunday and actual kinetic warfare ops are major components in THEIR arsenal.

ISRAEL: A pox on both their houses! Recommend Scott Ritter's detailed and incisive essay: https://www.scottritterextra.com/p/why-i-no-longer-stand-with-israel

Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!

This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.

The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!

Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com

MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!

Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.

It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And Directed Energy Weapons and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!

Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.

Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net

CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!

I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.

It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!

JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.

And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.

Can't say this often enough!

SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!

KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!

BURN BACK BETTER!

HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news

Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!

AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!

PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!

Bless and thank you for doing what you do.

© 2025 Paul Cudenec
