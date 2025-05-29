The quick succession of the Covid abomination and the genocide in Gaza has opened the eyes of millions to the existence of the zio-imperialist mafia, ZIM.

The criminocrats are therefore rushing to pass new laws to enable them to silence, fine or imprison anyone who dares to expose their corrupt domination of our society.

The first step in this process was the manufacture in 2016 by a Zionist organisation, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), of its absurd new definition of anti-semitism, which seeks to conflate this with criticism of Israel and Zionism.

Professor David Feldman warned at the time that the document carried dangers: “It trails a list of 11 examples. Seven deal with criticism of Israel… Crucially, there is a danger that the overall effect will place the onus on Israel’s critics to demonstrate they are not antisemitic”.

Now, in the face of worldwide disgust at Israel’s war crimes and the collaboration of political “leaders” everywhere, ZIM has decided to push its assault on free speech a step further.

The European Jewish Association reports that at its annual conference in Madrid on May 14, 2025, “over 150 Jewish leaders from across the continent set together to adopt a forceful six-point action plan – to fight the continent-wide explosion of antisemitism”.

Top of the agenda was to push the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights to “adopt and enforce a universal legal definition of antisemitism — with criminal penalties applied across all member states”.

The EJA also wants academia to be forced to toe its line and wants to “tie public funding to university compliance with anti-discrimination standards”. It adds: “Institutions must answer for silencing Jewish voices or enabling hate”.

In parallel, it seeks to silence pro-Palestinian voices on campuses by criminalising points of view it doesn’t approve of.

Referring to the “threat” of “campus radicalization”, it urges: “Treat extremist activity in universities as a security risk — not a student issue”.

The EJA also wants Zionist Jews to have some special new legal status as part of what it terms a “police and prosecutor partnership”.

It seeks to “formalize cooperation between Jewish communities and law enforcement to pursue and prosecute antisemitic hate crimes”.

And it even wants to establish a “Pan-European Jewish Task Force”, a “centralized coordination body to drive legal, political, and security action across countries”.

A few days later another big event in Europe was pushing the same zio-totalitarianism.

In Paris, on May 18 and 19, the European Leadership Network (Elnet) held what it proudly describes as “Europe’s premier biennial pro-Israel conference”.

It declares: “Rampant antisemitism and anti-Israel hate are spreading like never before, and European countries along with the U.S. are at the forefront of these insidious attacks”.

As journalist David Cronin points out, Elnet’s use of the term “global intifada” to describe the numerous public expressions of outrage at Israeli brutality, cynically “smears all the ordinary folk who have joined such protests by insinuating that they are anti-Semites”.

Zionism lies at the rotten core of the EU and Magnus Brunner, EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, gave a fawning message to what he described as the “very important conference” in Paris.

He said: “For decades, Israel has been an important partner for the European Union. We share the values of an open and democratic society. The European Union and Israel are natural partners.

“The fight against anti-Semitism is an important part of strengthening our ties to Israel. And equally our ties to Israel are an important part of winning this fight”.

Pretending that nothing at all worrying was happening in Gaza, the Austrian slimeball announced his sympathy only with Israeli victims and “hostages” from October 7, 2023, before going straight on to declare: “Since then, in Europe, including here in France, anti-semitism has spread at an alarming rate.

“We have witnessed scenes of hatred we hoped would never occur again”.

Is there perhaps something genuinely alarming that the world has witnessed, Herr Brunner, and that you are evidently not allowed to mention?

Brunner said the EU was determined to stop this “anti-semitism” (ie, criticism of Israel and Zionism) by means of its “democracy shield” and through “Protect EU” – a new strategy for “internal security”.

This would involve “stopping the spread of hateful and harmful content online” by threatening digital platforms and using “flaggers” and “fact-checkers” to police our self-expression.

He also seemed to think that it was a good idea to promote yet more commemoration of the only “Holocaust” that he and his ZIM bosses want us to be able to see.

[Audio version]

This article appears in the latest issue of The Acorn, which I edit over on the Winter Oak site. Here is some of the rest of the content:

Romania: multi-layered manipulation

When Romania’s communist ruler Nicolae Ceaușescu dramatically lost control of the state in 1989, this seemed at the time like a significant milestone in the collapse of tyranny.

It is therefore somewhat ironic that recent events in the same country appear to signpost the arrival in Europe of a new 21st century form of anti-democratic totalitarianism.

Blogger Thomas Fazi comments: “Elites no longer limit themselves to influencing electoral outcomes through media manipulation, censorship, lawfare, economic pressure, and intelligence operations.

“When these fail to achieve the desired result, they are increasingly willing to discard the formal structures of democracy altogether, including elections.

“The strategy is simple: keep rerunning or meddling in elections until the ‘correct’ result is achieved — preferably by making sure that only candidates acceptable to the establishment appear on the ballot in the first place.

“By now, it should be evident to all that the Western electoral process has been reduced to little more than a mechanism for legitimising oligarchic rule”.

Fazi’s analysis is based around the story of how on May 19, 2025, pro-EU centrist Nicușor Dan finally won the presidential election after a bizarre sequence of events that saw NATO-critical candidate Călin Georgescu stopped from standing by what appeared to have been the global deep state.

But freedom campaigner Iurie Rosca (pictured), in neighbouring Moldova, goes further in his analysis of the scale of the corruption involved.

He describes “great mourning in the camp of the sovereignists” when the presidential elections declared the winner to be “Soros network man” Dan, rather than “Zionist network man” Simion.

He adds: “We would like to mention to readers from other countries that the ‘sovereignist’ candidate for president, George Simion, has repeatedly stated that he is ready to invite Prime Minister of Israel Netanyahu to Bucharest despite the genocide in the Gaza Sector and despite the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“It is worth noting that George Simion – as well as his spiritual patron, former member of the Club of Rome and ‘UN expert on Sustainable Development’ Calin Georgescu, who had previously run for presidency – boasted of his affiliation to Trump’s ideological line, to so-called sovereignism, which is nothing but a mask for political Zionism impregnated with Kabbalistic fanaticism”.

Rosca explains more about this multi-layered manipulation in another post: “Sincere and naive patriots like any patriot in the electoralist system did not even notice how they were determined by their opposition to the Soros networks to enrol casually in the Zionist camp.

“I said it before and I repeat it. Pro-Trump Sovereignism is eminently Zionist. Or, more precisely, it is the mask of the most sinister and powerful Jewish sect Chabad Lubavich.

“The Trump administration is tasked with imposing technocratic tyranny on a worldwide scale to the advantage of the satanic forces guiding it”.

And he concludes: “The flood of comments that overflows the entire society shows once more that those who understood how the society of the spectacle works (Guy Debord) are very few.

“The political partisanship, the reactions full of passion, enthusiasm or frustration, depending on the electoral preferences of the message emitter, show undeniably that the population of Romania has also been subjected to serious conditioning, which allows it to perceive politics only within the parameters of electoralism”.

Local languages of resistance

Speaking and supporting regional languages and dialects can form part of our resistance to the acceleration of “modernisation“.

So says singer and writer Didier Tousis from Occitania – the southern part of the French state which has its own rapidly-disappearing traditional language.

In an interview with the May-June 2025 edition of La Décroissance newspaper, he says what is important is not so much the local language itself, but the fact that it acts as “a vector of expression for its physical and intellectual territory, in favour of safeguarding the connections, practices and cultures that characterise it and give it an identity.

“If these connections are destroyed, then that language too is destroyed.

“That’s what happened here and what always takes place when a territory is taken over by external forces, such as the market economy.

“Language therefore expresses resistance to the destruction of this territory, as well as the aspirations of those who want to live on their own home turf without being subjects of a distant administrative centre”.

Tousis explains that the since the 16th century the French language has been gradually imposed on the whole country, at the expense of regional languages like Occitan, Norman and Walloon, which were previously spoken by the majority of the people.

He stresses that this has been carried out by an urban “elite” – administrative and literary.

“Regional languages – pushed aside by administrative acts, then by printed books – lived on in the everyday oral traditions of populations that were overwhelmingly rural.

“In fact our regional languages are marked by a relationship to nature, to life in the countryside.

“And many regionalists and speakers of minority languages are effectively attached to rural life.

“But what remains of that today? For a long time now, rurality has been shattered by economic modernity, with agro-industry and the big distribution networks taking over even the remotest corner of our countryside.

“Languages can therefore no longer be the means of cementing rural communities in the continuity of social bonds which have, here as elsewhere, been broken”.

He warns that regional languages risk having the life sucked out of them by the half-hearted “support” offered by local authorities who see them as good for attracting tourists.

“For the time being, there are two ways in which we can envisage the transmission of our heritage: either as the capture and reduction of a culture by the economic modernity that is destroying it or as resistance, a vital force, an alternative proposition to the politics that have destroyed cultural and natural eco-systems and wiped out life in the countryside, and which we finally have to admit amount to a force for death”.

Acorninfo

“Britain is a lawless country, in which the criminal cartel that has usurped power over the place writes legislation and then, without challenge or means of redress, imposes summary punishment for any breach of that lawless legislation. Britain is governed by organised crime”. Neil Oliver gets right to the point.

* * *

“Financial power often supersedes political power”, in the view of economist Richard Werner as summarised on the Lies are Unbekoming site. “Historians focus too much on political ‘frontmen’ like Caesar or Napoleon without examining who funded their rise to power and who really controls the monetary system”. Werner sees Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as “a huge threat to mankind”, a “digital prison” that must be opposed “at all cost”.

* * *

Keir Starmer’s ZIM regime is ramping up its assault on Britain’s people and land, pushing through a huge solar panel development – the size of 1,800 football pitches – on farmland in Howdenshire, Yorkshire. Local councillor Victoria Aitken has urged people to stand up everywhere against this threat to the landscape and the food supply. “This government had a choice – they could have listened. But instead they imposed a diktat from Westminster, pushing aside local voices to force through the mass industrialisation of our countryside”.

* * *

“One thing is crystal clear in UK politics: there is an ‘establishment’, a social group, which is largely in control of what happens in the country”. Helen of the Keep Bristol Moving! blog illustrates this statement with an informative look at the Plowden family. All the dots are there waiting to be connected in the reader’s mind – “liveable neighbourhood” schemes and “sustainable transport”, Extinction Rebellion, the digital/AI agenda, Covid policies, “planning”, “transition”, the London School of Economics, the UN, the World Bank, the WHO, industry, colonialism, the East India Company, the Rothschilds…

* * *

“The conscious people will determine the fate of the country. We’ll have to be saints, really. It’s a call to sainthood, nothing less”. So says poet Siobhán De Paor in a new full-length documentary film on “The Awakening Soul of Ireland”.

* * *

“National governments are just middle management”, explains a useful piece on Rob’s Substack. It continues: “The key to breaking free from the left/right paradigm is recognising that national (and local) governments are merely administrators of this system. While some individuals, knowingly or unknowingly, are complicit, the true power rests with the unelected figures who operate above governments. It is these global financiers and tech oligarchs who dictate policies to further their own goals”.

* * *

New research reveals how Accenture, a global IT company, has systematically embedded itself within the architecture of state surveillance. The documents expose the company’s involvement in algorithm-driven policing and the construction of biometric databases containing the personal data of more than a billion people. The company has invested heavily in Israeli cyber-warfare firms and formed a global partnership with the surveillance and data-mining corporation Palantir. The research traces Accenture’s origins in the Enron scandal to its current work with police agencies, surveillance firms, and military contractors around the world.

* * *

“The goal is not to eliminate uncertainty but to become comfortable operating within it while maintaining clear ethical and analytical standards”. One of many very good points in an excellent article on the Rational Spirituality Substack blog

* * *

The bid by multimillionaire hedge fund manager Alexander Darwall to ban wild camping on Dartmoor, England, has been defeated in the UK’s supreme court in an inspiring victory for the predominantly youthful Right to Roam movement. The land is ours!

* * *

The Acorn editor Paul Cudenec (who featured on the Freedom Conversation Podcast on May 25, 2025) will be talking about “Organic radicalism and the anarcho-perennialist revival” in a webinar with The Scientific and Medical Network on Wednesday July 9, 2025, 7-8.30pm UK time. He will be addressing the question: “What intellectual heritage can we draw upon in order to think our way out of the civilisational cul-de-sac of industrial modernity?” Tickets are £13.99 (standard), £10.99 (SMN member) and £7.99 (concession). Info here.

* * *

Jan Goodey, a long-time contributor to The Acorn and a respected eco-activist, is launching his new book All Hands On Deck (£1.50) this summer. Events in Brighton are at the Peace Centre in Surrey Street on Wednesday June 18, 6-8pm, and at the Cowley Club in London Road on Wednesday June 25, 6-8pm. Jan will be in London, at Housmans bookshop in Caledonian Road, on Wednesday August 13, 6-8pm.

* * *

Acorn quote:

“His face is turned towards the past. Where we perceive a chain of events, he sees one single catastrophe which keeps piling wreckage upon wreckage and hurls it in front of his feet. The angel would like to stay, awaken the dead, and make whole what has been smashed. But a storm is blowing from Paradise; it has got caught in his wings with such violence that the angel can no longer close them. This storm irresistibly propels him into the future to which his back is turned, while the pile of debris before him grows skyward. This storm is what we call progress”. Walter Benjamin describes the angel of history.