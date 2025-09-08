Paul Cudenec

15h

Of all the freemasonic psyops, the Cold War ranks right up there with the best.

Victor Rothschild. The so-called fifth man. An adviser to MI6, no doubt reporting directly to "Control" in the best John Le Carre fashion. Right. The way Nelson Rockefeller was a trusted "adviser" to Eisenhower, LBJ, and Richard Nixon. It is now held that Victor Rothschild was NOT a Soviet agent. How comforting. Of course he wasn't. He was a Rothschilds agent. It would be more accurate to say the Soviets were working for the Rothschilds. Only the Rothschild family itself will know the true intricacies of dealings between the West and the Communist bloc. And they certainly aren't going to tell us. Mao, for instance. Who chose this moon-faced cutout to rule China? Who was his handler? If anyone would be qualified to run double, triple, quadruple, and quintuple agents, it would surely be a Rothschild. This octopus has many tentacles. The various secret services conspire and collude, and anything the public is told - like that silly Spycatcher fluff or the overblown Profumo affair, is simply window dressing.

Real secrets stay secret. The Rothschild Omerta. That's one movie Hollywood won't be making:).

Red Pill Poet
13h

ZIM — it's a big club and you ain't in it!

“In the US, assistant secretary of state for international information Edward Barrett questioned the wisdom of “current tendencies to lionize… ex-Communists and put them on pedestals from which to lecture all citizens who had sense enough never to become Communists in the first place.” — Bingo!

“His biographer, Michael Ignatieff, even insisted that Berlin “certainly had no official or unofficial relationship with either British intelligence or the CIA”. — Wikipedia: “Michael Grant Ignatieff PC CM (...born May 12, 1947) is a Canadian author, academic and former politician who served as leader of the Liberal Party and leader of the Opposition from 2008 until 2011.” 'Nough said!

Wikispooks: “Upon viewing it [the Zapruder film] on Sunday morning he [C.D.Jackson] ordered it locked in a vault at the Time/Life building in Manhattan. He bought the rights to Marina Oswald’s memoirs and never published them”. — The word "telling" comes to mind.

It struck me that the picture of Victor Rothschild was eerily similar to a famous picture or two of Aleister Crowley. I double checked … it sure is!

