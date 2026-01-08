Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Red Pill Poet
1d

“ZIM attacks Venezuela” is dead-centre over the target!

Of note — for those who're unaware — J. P. Morgan is notorious for a couple of things related to ZIM: 1) the decades long suppression of precious metals prices, i.e., the suppression of real/god's money in favour of ZIM's fiat/man-made ponzi currency, and 2) being the Epstein/ZIM kompromat operation's banker.

So worth repeating … José Alberto Niño: “The recent capture of Nicolás Maduro served as a stark reminder that the true center of gravity in Western power politics is not the White House or the Pentagon, but the interests of a globally dispersed Zionist network that views nation-states as mere instruments in their quest to make the world safe for Jewish supremacy”.

“Let’s hope that events in Venezuela, on top of those in Gaza, will finally open people’s eyes to the reality that we are under the global domination of a judeo-supremacist financial-military empire.” — Amen!

The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
1d

Paul, I’m right beside you on this one — Venezuela is the mask slipping moment where people finally see that Washington isn’t acting for Washington, and that flags and parties are just the costumes the same supra-national power structure wears when it moves in on a target. You call it ZIM, the zio-imperialist mafia; in my own work I’ve framed the same organism as an energy-control architecture that punishes any nation that asserts sovereignty over the fuel that keeps the empire’s machinery turning. Different vocabulary, same apex predator — a global network that treats states as disposable gloves and crushes anyone who breaks from its resource pipeline, whether that’s Venezuela, Iran, Libya, or whoever refuses to kneel next. The beauty of this moment is that more people are finally seeing the pattern instead of the propaganda. ¡Viva la resistencia indeed — and may every form of empire control, financial or energetic, meet the same fate.** Compare with Cosmic Onion recent essay: https://cosmiconion.substack.com/p/war-over-power

