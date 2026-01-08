[Plus audio version]

The USA’s New Year assault on Venezuela is one of the most naked acts of imperialist aggression we have seen in recent times.

There was not even a manufactured threat to America or “democracy” to justify it, only the laughable audacity of accusing kidnapped President Maduro of being involved in the drugs trafficking trade for which the CIA is so notorious.

Just as blatantly obvious, for increasing numbers of people, is that President Trump and his “special forces” are nothing but tools of the zio-imperialist mafia, ZIM.

Venezuela’s Vice President (and thus acting President) Delcy Rodríguez said as much herself when she declared: “Governments around the world are simply shocked that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is the victim and target of an attack of this nature, which undoubtedly has a Zionist tinge”.

Venezuela under Maduro, as under Chavez, was highly critical of Israel and Zionism and was claimed by Israel to be close to its bogeyman/enemy Iran.

Israeli Daily News on January 6 spoke of “open hostility between Caracas and Jerusalem”.

It explained: “Israeli and Western intelligence have long warned that Venezuela provided Iran with an economic and logistical lifeline, including oil cooperation, financial channels and sanctions evasion.

“There have also been serious concerns about Iranian and Hezbollah fundraising and intelligence activity in Latin America”.

Meanwhile, a resurfaced clip from a 2009 documentary (above) shows current Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a discussion about Venezuela and Iran being the only two countries “spreading antisemitism” and about secret plans for Venezuela which could not be described on camera.

Naturally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the US military operation in Venezuela and the abduction of Maduro.

He described the US move as “resolute action” and emphasized the Zionist entity’s alignment with Washington on addressing what he called a regional threat.

ZIM godfather Nat Rothschild also chimed in, tweeting on January 3: “Well done Donald J Trump. #venezuelalibre”.

We then learned on January 5 that longstanding Rothschild front JP Morgan “underwrote a £6 billion ($8 billion) smelter plant investment in the United States just hours after Washington moved to seize Venezuelan metal wealth tied to longstanding international legal claims”.

The report added: “The deal reflects a rapidly shifting landscape in critical minerals, supply chain security and sovereign asset control. It also stresses how strategic metals like silver, zinc and copper are becoming central to diplomatic leverage and industrial policy”.

And the cherry on the cake of corruption is that the show trial of Maduro in the US is set to be presided over by 92-year-old Zionist judge Alvin Hellerstein (pictured above), known for his controversial handling of the 9/11 legal aftermath.

Leviathan’s Law will be imposed throughout Global Israel.

As with all ZIM operations, from “terrorist” attacks to “pandemics”, its puppet “leaders” lined up to display their obedience.

Britain’s Labour Party Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared: “The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate President and we shed no tears about the end of his regime”.

His political “opponent” Priti Patel, the Conservative Party’s Shadow Foreign Secretary, had obviously received the same script from a level of authority higher than the make-believe party political “divide”.

She announced: “We have always strongly condemned Maduro’s brutal and repressive regime and the Conservative Government did not consider Maduro’s administration as legitimate. Nobody will shed tears over him no longer being in power”.

As José Alberto Niño wrote in a January 5 article: “The recent capture of Nicolás Maduro served as a stark reminder that the true center of gravity in Western power politics is not the White House or the Pentagon, but the interests of a globally dispersed Zionist network that views nation-states as mere instruments in their quest to make the world safe for Jewish supremacy”.

Let’s hope that events in Venezuela, on top of those in Gaza, will finally open people’s eyes to the reality that we are under the global domination of a judeo-supremacist financial-military empire.

This empire is profoundly racist and cares nothing for the lives and freedom of Christians, Muslims or indeed for Jews who reject its hateful worldview.

Once we have recognised the existence and nature of this empire we can join forces, across the world, to break its control over our lives and reclaim our right to self-determination, to live free from its evil grip.

From the green hills of Europe, from the forests of India, from the plains of Africa, from the towns and cities of the USA, Canada and Australia, from the barrios of Latin America, let’s step forward with courage in our hearts and declare a historic war of liberation from zio-imperialist global tyranny.

¡Viva la resistencia!

Liberation

by Red Pill Poet

The American Dream did all it could to shield and distract the oblivious civs from the savage fact of the nightmare of war as the armies of MICIMATT-complex whores wrapped their bullets and draped their bombs in the silky strands of Old Glory misleading the gullible flag wavers on while suppressing the actual story with its hidden web of malevolent motives its veiled reality of wholesale immorality and its unspoken broken-record chorus of “undermine overthrow and install” — the third verb reserved for allied quislings; the first two for the principled few regimes that refused to play ball. The star of the might-makes-right military show being its financial and war crimes immunity the hegemon’s martial-economic M.O. was staged with implicit impunity where and whenever the grandmasters of disaster would (in their twisted wisdom) choose to produce that tragedy-spattered farce the playbills would list as Liberation — that exquisitely duplicitous go-to excuse that long-running ruse for unjust sanctions and baseless invasions. Whenever ordered to do so by the brutal cabal of psychopathic banksters the mega-corporate war party poodles — in service of not-so-covert global looting — dutifully played the ace of interventionist cards appealing to feelings for those timeless canards of delivering liberty and justice abroad only to sow countless rows of misery in the bloody course and odious cause of plunder and debt-compelled slavery. Mining high-grade veins of mindless duty and misplaced bravery and pockets rich with the promise of escape from the grinding privation of penury as they lured both the desperately poor and the sadly soundly brainwashed into making the mistake of enlisting the usual sadistic narcissistic death-dealing scum were nothing if not meticulous in shrouding the unfeeling guns and indifferent missiles in the star-spangled patterns of red white and blue — flag-waving traitors drumming up wars to sacrifice many for the profits of few. But that was then and now as the victim of a slow-motion controlled demolition the faded and fading suicidal imperium (having served the purpose of the hidden hand now busy directing some infernal internal plan) appeared to have dropped all pretense of not just benevolence but of sanity itself as it openly welcomed the prospect of calamity.

[MICIMATT is a an extension of the concept of the MIC (Military–industrial complex) that stands for Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-Media-Academia-Think-Tank]

Monte Verità: a bid to break free

Thierry Maricourt reviews the new French edition of Monte Verità, a 1906 book by Ida Hofmann, in a piece from the January 2026 issue of Le Monde libertaire.

In 1900 in Italian-speaking Switzerland a small group of friends decided to live closer to nature and free from authority.

The time was right for this kind of experiment, inspired by the ideas of H.D. Thoreau and Peter Kropotkin, rather than those of [the communist] Etienne Cabet or [the socialist] Charles Fourier.

Ida Hoffman (1864-1926), who co-founded the Monte Verità colony with her boyfriend Henri Oedenkoven, describes everyday life there in a short account accompanied by a useful preface from Edgardo Franzosini.

“What were they searching for, those who formed the initial core of this community, laying the ground for what would become the Land of Utopias, which many consider the cradle of the entire alternative and underground culture of the twentieth century?”

Abandoned vineyards were replaced with fruit trees and houses were built from earth and wood to maximise access to air and light.

Ida Hofmann, who had been a piano teacher and a lady’s companion in Russia, did not call herself an anarchist.

Talking about the outlook of a newly-arrived member, she noted: “Beyond his anarchist tendencies, he sincerely aspires to the ideals of humanism, liberty and fraternity”.

Sometimes very close to libertarian ideas, sometimes quite far from them, Hofmann set out to open a centre for natural medicine, advocated feminism and vegetarianism and taught dance.

The hostility of the neighbouring population to these long-haired [not all!] young people, dressed in tunics and sandals, turned into curiosity.

Visitors included some famous names: Erich Mühsam, Hermann Hesse, Isadora Duncan, Marianne von Werefkin, Max Weber, August Bebel.

But enthusiasm faded for this early anarcho-hippy community. Certain members wanted to completely burn their bridges with a Swiss society that they regarded as capitalist and hierarchical, “under the yoke of exploitation”.

Quarrels escalated and odd characters started to turn up. Finally, “anarchy in the bad sense of the word ruled” and the community died its death.

This first-hand account complements the extensive literature on the “free spaces” which flourished at the start of the 20th century in Europe and elsewhere – when initial hopes came up against a harsh reality…

Acorninfo

“Why are governments across the world passing the same laws at the same time?” This question from The Light paper holds the key to grasping the hidden reality of what we are living under today. The title of the piece in question, by the way, is “Those who control the money control the world”.

* * *

“We do not need to prove a single master plan transmitted through generations to say something much simpler: this network repeatedly seeks out, occupies, and consolidates structural positions that allow it to shape both money and meaning. The pattern – London clearing architecture, Brussels 1892, IUCN co-founding, wilderness finance, Gaia-adjacent science, planetary ethics, Inclusive Capitalism – is the evidence. It is hard to find a benign explanation that fits the pattern”. Escapekey on the Rothschilds’ zio-imperialist architecture.

* * *

“Like the apocryphal apple that fell on Sir Isaac Newton’s head and alerted him to the existence of gravity, the revelation that a multinational intelligence operation rooted in organized crime had for decades trafficked teen girls by the thousands as a means to secure global control not only of politics but of science, technology, industry, and the arts, with full knowledge and even cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies, highlighted a force that most people had never considered was influencing current events”. Helen desTroy in “Sexual Blackmail Makes the World Go Round: Jeffrey Epstein may be dead, but the network that created him is still screwing us all”.

* * *

In this clip of an interview with Whitney Webb, Epstein survivor Maria Farmer reveals that Ghislaine Maxwell told her the Rothschilds are her family’s greatest protector.

* * *

“Business of War: Those in charge of the future” is a must-see ten-minute report from UK Column News. It turns out that those who think they are in charge of the future gathered at Rothschild HQ…

* * *

“Why do we only hear about anti-semitism but never about anti-goyism? Could it be that anti-semitism is, in a way, Jewish karma for being a racist religion? I don’t know, I think so”. Interesting questions from an Israel-born Jewish man in this three-minute video.

* * *

The essence of the Christian faith is the Beatitudes, Tucker Carlson told the recent Turning Point USA conference. Killing tens of thousands of children “is not in there, it’s antithetical to that”. Opposing such a crime is therefore not some kind of moral failing or anti-semitic thought crime, he insists. “Sorry! It doesn’t make me a hater, it makes me the opponent of hate!”

* * *

“Overall, we focus on the rapidly encroaching globalist agenda, but without ignoring one of the most relevant, influential, and often omitted aspects of that discussion: Zionism”. A very good interview with Vanessa Beeley with The Last American Vagabond.

* * *

“If all parasitic billionaire ‘wealth’ were to mysteriously and suddenly evaporate, humanity would be faced with an extraordinary period of calm in which we could confront the spiritual decay that has resulted in the surrender of our energy, resources and creativity to a cabal of venal sociopaths”. So writes Rusere Shoniwa on his excellent Plague on Both Houses blog.

* * *

“Operation Talla threw our constitutional rights and liberties into the black hole of unbridled state tyranny. British people were denied their right to justice and this was done to protect the state and enable it to continue to assert its unconstitutional and unlawful dictatorship”. Iain Davis’s January 7 article looks at the scandal of the British police’s refusal to investigate the ill effects of the Covid jabs, apparently on orders from on high.

* * *

“As a society, we need a new system of work. A system that honors task-based work over clock-based work. A system that values sufficiency over endless accumulation. A system that recognizes human existence has purposes beyond production”. So writes Franklin O’Kanu and we couldn’t agree more.

* * *

The 5G phone masts that sprouted up everywhere, particularly during the Covid lockdowns, are quite obviously part of the infrastructure of the global slave system being constructed by ZIM. So it’s always good to see one being torched by angry natives, such as this one in Southampton, England.

* * *

Early in the morning of Thursday January 8, just before this bulletin went live, the first tractors of the French farmers’ uprising reached central Paris, approaching from all directions. Police were said to be overwhelmed and calling for reinforcements from beyond the capital. The protests are against the mass slaughter of cattle under the pretext of a lumpy skin disease “pandemic” and also against the EU’s Mercosur trade treaty, which risks flooding France with sub-standard food from Argentina and elsewhere. All of this clearly forms part of a deliberate plan on behalf of the hostile global mafia to destroy European agricultural self-sufficiency.

* * *

Acorn quote:

“I have used the myth of the goddess Gaia to express the idea that we are an integral part of a single, intelligent life-form which acts like an individual. I have tried to show how it is that we can never separate ourselves from this life-form, despite our delusions of dominance and control, because should we succeed in doing so, we would be committing an irreversible act of mass suicide: as if an arm tried to exist separately from the body”.

Kit Pedler, The Quest for Gaia: A Book of Changes

