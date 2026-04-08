"Who will populate Greater Israel?"

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Why is it that the global mafia is everywhere pushing laws that criminalise any criticism of, or challenge to, Zionism?

Yes, it’s obviously related to the fact that it is itself Zionist and does not like being criticised or challenged!

But I think we need to think carefully about a possible secondary motivation for equating anti-Zionism with anti-semitism, beyond the obvious aim of delegitimising the former stance.

Does it really think that banning criticism of anti-Zionism as “anti-semitic” will make people change their minds about the genocidal horrors carried out by Israel and the illegitimate and undemocratic control exerted by the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM, over their countries?

No, but I suspect that it really resents the fact that non-Jews are able to draw a clear line between anti-Zionism and anti-semitism.

All the best-known voices criticising Zionism at the moment – whether Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens in the USA, David Miller and Dr Rahmeh Aladwan in the UK or Dieudonné (pictured) in France – repeatedly insist on this distinction, as do I.

This does not stop them being called “anti-semites” by Zionists, of course, but pretty much everyone else can see that this is simply untrue, including many Jews.

However, we will all have come across accounts on social media which are actually pushing anti-semitism and which throw about the term “the Jews” as if this represented a monolithic entity.

It is impossible to know for sure, but I do suspect that at least some of these are Zionist trolls or bots, trying to stir up anti-semitism.

It is obvious why they would want to create the impression of rising anti-semitism – we see that all the time with their invented statistics, tall tales of “pogroms” and ridiculously obvious false flag attacks.

But could they also have the intent of creating a real wave of anti-semitism among the general population?

ZIM seems to work from an intergenerational playbook, repeating the same techniques time and time again, and so I think we need to look back in history to understand what this might be about.

Adolf Hitler’s “national socialist” regime in Germany was demonstrably a ZIM golem. Its aims were multiple – such as the destruction of the nation it purported to defend and the demonisation of the nationalism it supposedly advanced – but they very much included the creation of the state of Israel.

Worldwide shock at hearing of the Holocaust provided the necessary momentum for this to come to fruition only three years after Hitler’s (apparent!) death and German “reparations” provided a vital source of funding for the new Zionist state.

But the Nazi project also provided a Jewish population for Israel. Before the Hitler years, most German Jews felt very much at home in their country and had no desire at all to go and live in Palestine.

This is always a problem for imperialists. How do you uproot people from their homelands so that you can use them to take over some other country on your behalf?

There is the carrot and there is the stick – you can tempt them with tales of a marvellous new life that awaits them in the destination you have in mind and you can make life so difficult for them where they are that they are essentially forced to move out. Both together is perhaps ideal!

In Germany, the Nazi race laws – imposing a separation of Jews and non-Jews similar to those demanded by Jewish religious law – were part of the stick that was intended to make Jews leave.

Of course, they did not necessarily want to go to Palestine, where there was not yet a Jewish state and, had they been allowed to, many would have settled in the Americas, South Africa or Australia.

So, as I showed in ‘A Joint embrace of evil‘, Jewish and Zionist groups at the Evian Conference in 1938 blocked the mass emigration of Jews from the Third Reich to such countries.

Edward Turnour, who led the British delegation, recalled the “stubbornly unrealistic approach” of some leading Zionists who insisted on Palestine as the only option for the refugees.

And Yoav Gelber, professor of history at the University of Haifa, has concluded that “if the conference were to lead to a mass emigration to places other than Palestine, the Zionist leaders were not particularly interested in its work”.

It is clear that Zionists are currently dreaming of a Greater Israel, Eretz Israel, that would dominate the Middle East and become the hub of a new Asian-African imperial axis – their soldiers even display a map of it on their uniforms.

But where would the population of this Greater Israel come from – the ruling Jewish population, that is?

There are currently around 7 million people identified as Jewish in the USA, with 400,000 in Canada, a similar number in France, 300,000 in the UK, nearly 200,000 in Argentina, 130,000 in Russia, 125,000 in Germany and 120,000 in Australia.

If they had wanted to go and live in Israel they would presumably have already done so by now – and recent events would hardly have made them feel more motivated to settle there.

So in the absence of the carrot, there is only the stick – and what better stick than the tried and tested one of anti-semitism?

In truth, the fear of anti-semitism is permanently used as a weapon against the Jewish diaspora, to make them cling to the Zionists for protection.

The assimilation of anti-Zionism with anti-semitism partly serves that purpose, making Jewish people think that others feel hatred towards them rather than towards ZIM.

If anti-Zionism is successfully merged with anti-semitism, and more and more Gentiles start talking in terms of “the Jews” rather than of the Zionists, life would really become more uncomfortable for Jewish people and they might be tempted to answer Israel’s call to go and occupy the Lebensraum beyond its current borders.

Not being anti-semitic is the only possible moral stance for a decent and humane person to take – as is the rejection of any kind of supremacism.

But it is also a strategic necessity in the battle against ZIM – falling into the trap of identifying our enemy as “the Jews” is to play right into the hands of the judeo-supremacists.