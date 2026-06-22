Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
17h

It warms my heart to read your work amongst others who can see Zionism for what it is. Where Seyyed Hossein Nasr said "there is no philosophy of nature", that is so true, but really there is no philosophy period anymore. Everyone is hunkered down in their numbers, making money, watching their accounts. What the root of the problem is is the dereliction of one's personal sovereignty. This comes about by the idea that others rule over others and that everyone seems quite fine with that. I wish to make a distinction too that these atrocities on nature and humanity are almost always the work of men, predatory men. Women yes go along. But we must notice this. We must notice that the female aspect is thoroughly unseen. This gives rise to ideas such as gods in the heavens and demons, myths and superstitions. Anything to deny one's own responsibility. These are energies and it's time humanity grew up and recognized that the world is imbalanced because we are only looking at everything through one side of our brain. Only one perspective is ever aired. The idea of gods comes from the male tendency to look outside for validation rather than look inward or look to the earth. It would be nice to have some discussion on this but nobody dares do it. It's way too hot a topic lest we hurt the feelings of men. I wish to emphasize that I have no beef with men, they are my best friends but I do have a beef when men are doing all the talking, all the decisionmaking (politicians don't make decisions ok) and their writings are the only ones society is based on. The idea of banks needs to vanish like a bad stench, there is no need for them anymore. Now all that is exchanged is numbers and we can do that ourselves. We can also have a system that upholds everybody's sovereignty and make politicians vanish too. Like everything, they are superseded now. that we have the technology to make our own proposals and vote on them in a quality consensus system that is stable, consistent and intelligent. We could also clean the earth by building a hemp economy on a totally decentralized money system which we initiate ourselves. But so far, not a whimper from anyone. We cannot let the Zionists be right about the people being cattle (goyim) we have to take the reigns over our lives and it's not hard to do. I have written how we can do this and start today utilizing tools that are here for us now. I don't know about anyone else, but think of it - we can stand up and tip the gameboard right now. Giving orders is not the problem - it's obeying orders that is the problem and this is done by us here on the ground, living average lives while the vipers hog the resources for themselves, everyone's heritage.

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
17hEdited

The Acorn never disappoints … thanks for the goods!

A few observations:

Love the “37” rule metaphor. Curiously, there are other aspects to the 37 mystery such as the repeating digit trick, the always 37 rule and the rotation rule. But even stranger, if less mathematically rigorous and seemingly arbitrary, is the 37% rule (also known as “the secretary problem”).

Tobin Owl's piece is remarkably potent and pithy.

The first half of Craig Murray's piece contains a masterful breakdown/analysis of the situation.

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