[Plus audio version]

The way of thinking imposed on us by “modern” industrial society is sold to us as scientific, mathematical and rational.

It casts aside our ancestors’ conviction that the world is alive and full of wonderful mystery in favour of the flat insistence that it merely operates like machinery, according to hard and fast rules that “experts” claim to have identified.

But this is simply untrue, since all rules have their limits and cease to apply beyond a certain scale or circumstance.

Take, for example, an apparent rule associated with the number 37. When you multiply it by a certain other number, the digits of the result will eventually add up to that very number.

So:

1 x 37 = 37… 3 + 7 = 10, 1 + 0 = 1

2 x 37 = 74… 7 + 4 = 11, 1 + 1 = 2

3 x 37 = 111… 1 + 1 + 1 = 3

4 x 37 = 148… 1 + 4 + 8 = 13, 1 + 3 = 4

5 x 37 = 185… 1 + 8 + 5 = 14, 1 + 4 = 5

6 x 37 = 222… 2 + 2 + 2 = 6

7 x 37 = 259… 2 + 5 + 9 = 16, 1 + 6 = 7

8 x 37 = 296… 2 + 9 + 6 = 17, 1 + 7 = 8

9 x 37 = 333… 3 + 3 + 3 = 9

10 x 37 = 370… 3 + 7 = 10

11 x 37 = 407… 4 + 7 = 11

12 x 37 = 444… 4 + 4 + 4 = 12

13 x 37 = 481… 4 + 8 + 1 = 13

14 x 37 = 518… 5 + 1 + 8 = 14

15 x 37 = 555… 5 + 5 + 5 = 15

16 x 37 = 592… 5 + 9 + 2 = 16

17 x 37 = 629… 6 + 2 + 9 = 17

18 x 37 = 666… 6 + 6 + 6 = 18

So far, so good. But after we pass the number of the beast, things start to go wrong, because:

19 x 37 = 703… 7 + 3 = 10

It sort of half-works again for 20, although we need to multiply the result by 10.

20 x 37 = 740… 7 + 4 = 11, 1 + 1 = 2 (x 10 = 20)

And the triple digits characteristic of 37 keep adding up appropriately right until the cusp of 1,000:

21 x 37 = 777… 7 + 7 + 7 = 21

24 x 37 = 888… 8 + 8 + 8 = 24

27 x 37 = 999… 9 + 9 + 9 = 27

But otherwise, and beyond, it is a mess. The “rule” no longer works because we have passed beyond the very limited context in which it applied.

In the same way, I wonder at what point the literal impossibility of infinite “economic growth” in a finite world will suddenly become all too obvious to everyone.

I wonder what level of “debt” owed by every country in the world – to cheating bankers who conjured up the original “money” out of thin air – will explode in the faces of the usurers.

And I wonder just how far a tiny cabal of psychopaths can push a deranged plan to gain total control over the whole of humankind before billions of people wake up and say “no!”.

Their rule, and their rules, cannot go on for ever.

The Forgotten Path

This is Tobin Owl’s contribution to Nevermore’s excellent Against the Rising Tide of Nihilism series.

For the insatiable oligarchs running the shitshow, engineering the noosphere, designing the future and the past, all roads lead to transhumanism.

Revolutions upon revolutions, wars upon wars, lies built on lies — everything designed to break up old foundations, to leave men compassless, to clear the way for the New Order where nothing but machinations of greed prevail.

We were told we were overthrowing princes, but we merely handed the crown to a different mob, from the religious monarchs to the irreligious, from men of noblesse oblige to men of no commitments save to themselves. The tearing down and building up of new ephemeral dystopias branded as freedom or utopia has been a near 400 year project of Enlightenment.

The new god, Science, was born in a humble inn in Holland, reared in England, grew up in Germany and America. Industrial Revolutions I, II, III and now IV. World Wars I, II and teetering on III, Darwin, social darwinism, eugenics, neodarwinism, H.G. Wells War of the Worlds, extraterrestrials and UFOs — all take turns hoisting the New Idol.

Any who refuse to bow down will be tossed under the omnibus.

If it depresses you take your meds, so you can go on living your meaningless, lacklustre existence.

We’ve all but surrendered our imagination, our hope, to the sterile visions of the Schwabian cabal. Growing up under their sway, unwittingly we thought they were our own. They chased us to the towns and cities where we’d forget that life even existed in any other form than grasping at ghosts. They fragmented us in cubicles so we’d be dependent on their machines and forget we had each other. They divided us so we’d despair of ever having a say. They took us out of the Web of Life and entangled us in their own.

The sylvan glories of yonder stretch of woodland renew themselves each autumn, regal as ever. It is only the old enchantment that is gone, banished by the matter-of-fact deity.

Asks the kindly Great Pan,

Was it really necessary, after all, that we two should part company so early? May you not have taken a wrong turn somewhere, in your long race after your so-called progress, after the perfection of this be-lauded species of yours?

Quotes from Kenneth Grahame, Pagan Papers, as cited by Paul Cudenec in Great Pan and the gap into Elf-land

Seyyed Hossein Nasr: an organic radical inspiration

The latest in our series of profiles from the organic radicals website.

“There is today no philosophy of nature”

Seyyed Hossein Nasr (1933-) is a contemporary scholar and philosopher who calls for the revival of humankind’s sense of connection to nature and the cosmos.

He wrote in his book Man and Nature: The Spiritual Crisis in Modern Man: “Today, almost everyone living in the urbanised centres of the Western world feels instinctively a lack of something in life.

“This is due directly to the creation of an artificial environment from which nature has been excluded to the greatest possible extent. Even the religious man in such circumstances has lost the sense of the spiritual significance of nature”. (1)

He added: “There is today no philosophy of nature… One can say with even greater regret that there is also no theology of nature which could satisfactorily provide a spiritual bridge between man and nature”. (2)

Nasr’s philosophy is completely at odds with the industrial capitalist concept of “progress” which regards ever-increasing production, consumption and, therefore, destruction as the only aim worth pursuing.

He wrote: “The sense of domination over nature and a materialistic conception of nature on the part of modern man are combined, moreover, with a lust and a sense of greed which makes an ever greater demand upon the environment.

“Incited by the elusive dream of economic progress, considered as an end in itself, a sense of the unlimited power of man and his possibilities is developed, together with the belief, particularly well developed in America, of boundless and illimitable possibilities within things, as if the world of forms were not finite and bound by the very limits of those forms”. (3)

With the physical reality of industrialism had come the mechanistic conception of the universe which took the Western world totally away from “the holistic and organic interpretation of things”. (4)

Nasr noted that calls to address the environmental crisis often mentioned changing means of transport, cutting the use of fossil fuels and so on: “Few ask, however, why it is that modern man feels the need to travel so much… Why must modern man consume so much and satiate his so-called needs only outwardly? Why is he unable to draw from any inward substance?” (5)

Born in Tehran, Nasr comes from a family of Sufis. One of his ancestors was Mulla Seyyed Muhammad Taqi Poshtmashhad, a famous saint of Kashan, according to The Nasr Foundation. (6)

For many years a professor of Islamic Studies at George Washington University in Washington, DC, he follows the perennialist tradition, which sees a universal human spirituality beneath the surface level of the world’s religions.

He was greatly influenced in this direction by being introduced to the work of René Guénon, the Sufi metaphysician and leading critic of Western industrial capitalist society.

He also had access, in the USA, to the library bequeathed by Ananda Coomaraswamy, the anti-imperialist and anarchist scholar.

The works he discovered there also led him to meet other exponents of the philosophia perennis, including Frithjof Schuon.

Like them, Nasr regards spiritual connection as the key to restoring humankind’s harmonious relationship with nature.

He stressed: “The metaphysical knowledge pertaining to nature must be revived and the sacred quality of nature given back to it once again”. (7)

Nasr sees in the Chinese tradition of Taoism “a devotion to nature and a comprehension of its metaphysical significance that is of the greatest importance”. (8)

But he argues that Islam, the ‘green’ religion, is more environmentally orientated than other faiths.

He said in a 2014 radio interview: “The Qur’an addresses not only human beings, but also the cosmos. It is much easier to be able to develop an environmental philosophy. Birds are called communities in the Qur’an. Human beings, bees, it is so easy to develop an authentic Islamic philosophy of the environment”. (9)

In Man and Nature he wrote that the aim of the sage was to be in harmony with nature “for through this harmony comes harmony with men and this harmony is itself the reflection of harmony with heaven”. (10)

In Islam, said Nasr, “man is the channel of grace for nature; through his active participation in the spiritual world, he casts light into the world of nature. He is the mouth through which nature breathes and lives”. (11)

Nasr, who studied the metaphysics of Georg Hegel, agrees with the German philosopher that one of the problems with modernity is its fragmented view of reality, which lacks any understanding of an all-embracing whole.

He interprets the Vedic idea of Maya, usually translated as illusion, to refer to the separation which hides from our sight the greater holistic reality.

Nasr explained in the essay ‘Scientia Sacra’: “Maya is the source of all duality even on the principial level causing the distinction between Essence and the Qualities.

“It is also the source of the dualism between subject and object even on the highest level beyond which there is but the One, in which knower and known, or subject and object, are one”. (12)

Video link: Seyyed Hossein Nasr – Can Many Religions All Be True? (3 mins)

Audio links: Seyyed Hossein Nasr – Islam and the Environment (54 mins)

The Metaphysical and Cosmological Roots of the Ecological Crisis (1hr 30 mins)

1. Seyyed Hossein Nasr, Man and Nature: The Spiritual Crisis in Modern Man (Chicago: ABC International Group, Inc, 1997), p 17.

2. Nasr, Man and Nature, pp. 36-37.

3. Nasr, Man and Nature, p. 19.

4. Nasr, Man and Nature, p. 70.

5. Nasr, Man and Nature, p. 4.

6. www.nasrfoundation.org/biography.html

7. Nasr, Man and Nature, p. 14.

8. Nasr, Man and Nature, p. 83.

9. Islam and the Environment, CBC Radio,

www.cbc.ca/radio/ideas/islam-and-the-environment-1.2914131

10. Nasr, Man and Nature, p. 85.

11. Nasr, Man and Nature, p. 96.

12. Seyyed Hossein Nasr, ‘Scientia Sacra’, The Underlying Religion, An Introduction to the Perennial Philosophy, ed. Martin Lings and Clinton Minaar (Bloomington, Indiana: World Wisdom, 2007) p. 126.

Acorninfo

“The contemporary world order is one of privatized empire – a global system directed by oligarchic networks that merge financial, corporate, and philanthropic power. The old tools of empire – conquest, debt, and propaganda – still exist, but they’ve been sanitized and repackaged in the humanitarian vernacular of development, equity, and sustainability”. Sharp and clear analysis from ParaGov.

* * *

“Millions still work in sweatshops, mines, or as ‘helpers’ overseas because they’ve nowhere secure to live independently. Free land erases that leverage. No basic‑needs desperation means no human trafficking, no exploitation. Workers become voluntary collaborators, not coerced labourers”. TheworldIdreamof blog calls for “Free land at birth as a solution to the world’s problems”.

* * *

“Fraud is in fact a pathetically inadequate word to describe the literal planned theft of the world’s entire natural resource base by the global oligarchy. There are no words to describe such a crime because nothing comparable in history has occurred”. Rusere Shoniwa reviews Iain Davis’s latest book, The Technocratic Dark State.

* * *

“To explain the essence of Glafia’s [global mafia] 500-year global domination project, I often use a quote by Lord Acton (1834-1902), ‘one of the most learned people of his age’: ‘The issue which has swept down the centuries, and which will have to be fought sooner or later, is the people versus the banks’. So, our problem is not Left versus Right, communism vs. capitalism, democracy vs. autocracy, or any other dichotomy propagated by the Western establishment’s official narratives”. Mees Baaijen provides a useful overview.

* * *

“Disappointment with James II – who vehemently opposed the political dominance of financiers – was so great among England’s bankers and merchants that many of them helped finance Willem’s invasion…. The result was the violent and treacherous imposition of an entirely new world order. Referred to as a ‘revolution’, the invasion was the decisive triumph of anti-Christian, greedy liberalism in the guise of Protestantism and laissez-faire. It marked the transition from a monarchical form of government to the rule of international financial power”. Dr Martin Erdmann looks at the reality behind England’s “Glorious Revolution” of 1688.

* * *

“The genocide in Gaza, the open pursuit of Greater Israel, the documented regime-change operations of the CIA and Mossad now openly admitted are the predicted outcomes of a system that has evolved to serve the same interests for centuries”. Kamran Qureshi points us straight to the heart of the matter.

* * *

“Never, in all history, have the world’s peoples organized in a massive common effort to protest and halt abuse, oppression, and genocide committed by a government against another people, as they have in apartheid Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian nation. It’s not hatred for Israel and its people that drives the protests; it’s more anguishing; an uneasy and gruesome feeling, similar to confronting a serial killer”. Dan Lieberman expresses what many of us are thinking.

* * *

“The recent accounts of rape and systemic torture by the Sumud Flotilla participants from all over the world testifies to this sexual perversion and sadism being a societal norm in this depraved pedophile haven”. Vanessa Beeley is, of course, referring to Israel.

* * *

“The fundamental shift is that the majority of the population, and above all younger people, now realise that they are governed by a political and media class which acts in service of a zionist project which is truly evil” – Craig Murray explains how ‘Zionism Has Poisoned the UK’s Central Nervous System’.

* * *

“We are in trouble. We are surrounded by people who seek to curb our free speech and our right to assemble and they have weaponised antisemitism to do it. The problem is, our top cop, Prime Minister and an assortment of compromised politicians, media outlets and bought ‘patriots’ all support it. Even typing this could find the police at my door for the second time in a week. They are dangerously over-zealous in their obedience to Israel and our citizens are paying the price. It is not antisemitic to say Israel is ‘running the UK’. It is anti-Zionism and that is protected in UK law. Don’t conflate the two, that’s antisemitic. British people are not a priority in our own country. Our politicians, police and media are compromised. These people are Israel First and they are harming us”. Journalist Sonia Poulton was not afraid to speak truth during Covid and the same clearly remains true today.

* * *

“I have said it before and I will say it again. These people prefer to see with only one eye, hear with only one ear, and think with only half a brain” – Iurie Rosca describes the kind of supposedly freedom-loving anti-globalists who cheer on the corrupt and authoritarian globalist regimes in Russia and China.

* * *

“For a long while now, I’ve rejected the idea of progress. I believe it is another human story – a fiction we tell ourselves to lend meaning to our lives and, often unconsciously, to rationalize the insane decisions of the modern world”. Elisabeth Robson writes about ‘The Circle and the Arrow’.

* * *

“Humanity is not a cancer. Civilization is the state in which the cells which are humanity behave in a cancerous way. Edward Abbey wrote ‘Growth for growth’s sake is the ideology of a cancer cell’. The ideology is the disease pattern, the populations it moves through are the tissue which becomes diseased”. Important insights from Seán Pádraig O’Donoghue.

* * *

“The system isn’t broken, it’s specifically built this way so that when this happens, when people lose their lives, we suffer, they prosper and everything continues as normal for them”. On the ninth anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy in London, Karim Mussilhy speaks out on Double Down News, along with Terry Edge, the UK government whistle-blower whose warnings we relayed in The Acorn in 2023 and 2024.

* * *

“Dissident flowers through the cracks, maybe that’s what we can call ourselves”. Hrvoje Morić of Geopolitics & Empire interviews Winter Oak contributor Mike Driver, who warns against fake opposition like “Zack Farage and Nigel Polanski”.

* * *

“If governments are ever allowed to succeed in rolling out digital ID – even if it’s through the back door via under-16 social media bans – we will find ourselves living in a giant open-air digital prison, from which it will be virtually impossible to ever escape”, warns Valerie Anne Smith. “But they can only succeed if humanity complies with their agenda. DO NOT COMPLY”.

* * *

“Albania is not for sale!” is the message from massive protests in Albania, sparked by the theft of their people’s land by Donald Trump’s Zionist son-in-law Jared Kushner. They are demanding the removal of prime minister Edi Rama, who colluded in the shady deal, and an end to corruption and exploitation. It is worth noting that Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump “discovered” the island in question while travelling on Nat Rothschild’s luxury yacht, which Rama also visited. Furthermore, an article in Forbes from 2016 (linked by Leo Hohmann) explains that in the 1990s Donald Trump was helped out of a massive debt problem by one Wilbur Ross, who was “head of Rothschild Inc’s bankruptcy advising team”. Meanwhile, Paul Craig Roberts says that Donald Trump has committed “high treason” with his presidential edict which redefines “sedition” as criticising Israel or Jews, thus destroying the cherished American First Amendment. Do the Albanian protests mark the beginning of humankind’s badly-needed uprising against the vile zio-globalist slavemasters? We can only hope so!

* * *

Acorn quote:

“Coerced to the social pattern, the individual can only harden to some figure of living death; and if any considerable number of the members of a civilization are in this predicament, a point of no return will have been passed”.

Joseph Campbell

(For many more like this, see the Winter Oak quotes for the day blog)