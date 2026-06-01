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In this third decade of the third millennium, our world is sailing into uncharted political and historical waters.

For a long time now it has been under the ever-increasing domination of a secretive judeo-supremacist crime network, but, until very recently, anybody pointing this out was automatically regarded as a crazed “anti-semitic conspiracy theorist” or even a “Nazi”.

However, since 2020, a spiralling sequence of events including Covid, the war in Ukraine, Gaza, the Epstein affair, the Iran war and the murder of Charlie Kirk in the USA has completely changed the situation. Combined with the growing authoritarianism of states everywhere and their failure to take any action against Israel, or Jeffrey Epstein’s paedocriminal associates, this has all made it very obvious to many people who it is that is pulling the strings of power behind the scenes.

Not everybody has caught up with reality yet, of course, but I sense we are at the point where the truth can no longer be stopped from spreading. If this indeed happens, a certain point will be reached at which the political landscape will have completely changed and instead of bickering over “left” and “right” allegiances, people everywhere will find themselves united against the same imperialist occupation.

I sketch a picture of the nature of this occupation in the first piece in Welcome to the New Resistance!, a collection of essays which were published online between November 2025 and April 2026.

Leviathan’s Law and the occupation of our lands (November 4 2025) starts off by describing Jean-Marc Ghitti’s account of how roadbuilding and the “opening up” of land for development constitutes a colonisation and a confiscation. I then move on to looking at how the top-down “Law” under which this assault is carried out can be traced back to 17th century England and the thinking of Thomas Hobbes and John Selden, both of whom were proponents of a “scientific” outlook rooted in Judaic tradition.

In Sacrificed to the System (November 8 2025) I voice my unease concerning the annual war remembrance rituals conducted in London and elsewhere: “Under the pretext of mourning the deaths of millions in their manufactured bloodbaths, our ruling clique is in fact glorifying war and even celebrating the industrial-scale butchery”.

A vision of elsewhen (November 21 2025) tells how I came across some writing by one of my favourite authors, Hermann Hesse, which I had not previously read. I remark: “Ultimately, I don’t think that Hesse’s evocation of past times is just nostalgia for his childhood or for pre-modern times when the world was still filled with magic. I think it is, rather, a yearning for that world that he (and all of us) were meant to have been born into, in which we would have found our place, fulfilled our individual potential, in the bosom of a community inspired by our shared values, tastes and desires”.

The military mechanism of zimperial occupation (December 1 2025) is a review of a 2025 book by Mathieu Rigouste entitled La guerre globale contre les peuples (‘The global war against the peoples’). Here he asks, and largely answers, the question: “How can it hold? How can an international order founded on the subjugation of the majority of humankind manage to endure in the face of everything resisting it? What is it that really stops us from liberating ourselves?”

The following essay, Our impossible resistance will prevail (December 5 2025) looks at the same overall issue from an opposite perspective, asking how our resistance can possibly succeed in the face of all the Empire’s power and violence. This is a review of Colin Todhunter’s 2025 book The Agrarian Imagination: Development and the Art of the Impossible in which he warns: “The so-called ‘Great Reset’ anticipates a fundamental transformation of Western societies, resulting in permanent restrictions on liberties and mass surveillance… The message is: get used to being poor or on the scrapheap, and dissent will not be tolerated”.

I head off in a different direction in The caged hearts of humankind (December 11 2025) by looking at Annemarie Schimmel’s book Deciphering the Signs of God about the Muslim religion. I was particularly interested by her account of attempts to remove any mystic elements from Islam, to flatten it into conformity with the “modern” and “scientific” thinking of the global industrial empire.

Zionism, Nazism and Moloch (December 16 2025) is a review of Israel in Palestine: Jewish Rejection of Zionism, a 2025 book by Yakov Rabkin. While applauding his Jewish anti-Zionist stance, I have some questions to ask, such as whether he imagines that the Zionist lobbying he rightly says “secures Israel’s interests in American elections at every level” really comes directly from the little Middle Eastern state.

I am in an introspective mood in A strange kind of happiness (December 22 2025), looking back at my life so far and finding that that I have always followed my own inner moral compass – blindly at times, it seemed – to the best of my ability.

Breaking free from this modern hell (December 27 2025) is a review of Morris Berman’s 2025 book Against Civilization: The Anthropological Critique of Modernity. I remark: “In an age of desecration and destruction, those of us who would prefer cohesion and continuity – and who might thus in other circumstances be regarded as socially conservative – find ourselves radical opponents of a system that represents all that offends us most”.

I began the New Year by publishing Hate, supremacism and the satanic world order (January 5 2026). This was inspired by an edition of Hrvoje Moric’s Geopolitics & Empire podcast which alerted me to the very real threat presented by the Noahide Laws. I write: “Rather than being some kind of universal ethics, as they are usually presented, they in fact amount to a top-down global legal system based on the alleged supremacy of Jewish Law”.

The Nazi regime was a Zionist golem (January 10 2026) ties together the copious evidence I have collected to show the real nature of Adolf Hitler’s Germany and then adds some additional material on the taboo subject of historical Nazi-Zionist collaboration.

In The positive principles at the roots of our resistance (January 14 2026) I take a (brief) break from criticising political systems I do not like (imperialism, fascism, Zionism, communism…) to propose a set of alternative and decent moral foundations. These include the principle that “people and communities have their own innate and inherited codes of values that are most appropriate for their way of being and relating to the world. It is a crime to impose alien codes and laws on other people”.

In Renewal from within and beyond (January 17 2026), I argue: “We all know how faiths and ideologies can be corrupted and deliberately turned into a negation of what they were meant to represent. But, it strikes me, the opposite can also happen. In this instance, the change would not be brought about by external hostile action against the belief system in question, but by a positive interior force arising from the collective mind of those involved with it”.

Great Pan and the gap into Elf-land (January 20 2026) focuses on the writing of Kenneth Grahame, best known for the children’s classic The Wind in the Willows. I comment: “If Grahame was dismayed by what Britain was becoming 130 years ago, I shudder to think what he would make of the place now. Although the industrial cancer was already well advanced, it had not yet brought Old England to its deathbed with its motorways, housing estates, hypermarkets, pylons, phone masts, wind turbines and solar panel ‘farms’”.

The gangsters and the ghetto (January 23 2026) is based on my reading of Polish historian Ewa Kurek’s Polish-Jewish Relations 1939-1945. I explain: “Her history is revisionist not in that it denies that a mass extermination of Jews took place, but in that it shows that Jews were deeply complicit in this vile crime”.

The same theme surfaces in A Joint embrace of evil (January 28 2026), which looks at the many issues raised by Hannah Arendt in her 1963 book Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil. She reveals, for instance, that the SS man Adolf Eichmann worked closely in Vienna with the Zionist Dr. Josef Löwenherz, who she says “was the first Jewish functionary actually to organize a whole Jewish community into an institution at the service of the Nazi authorities”.

And this trio of related articles is completed with Collaboration & Denial (February 2 2026) in which I draw upon Maurice Rajsfus’s 1980 book Des Juifs dans la Collaboration: L’UGIF (1941-1944), which looks at the way in which Zionist groups worked closely with the Nazi occupiers in wartime France and even actively prevented the Resistance from rescuing Jewish children from its Nazi-approved prison-houses.

Benito Mussolini and the New World Order (February 5 2026) presents material from French author Christophe Dolbeau showing the significant Jewish involvement in Italian Fascism, as well as its leader’s connections to Zionism. In November 1934 Mussolini met Nahum Goldmann, a founder and president of the World Jewish Congress, and apparently told him: “I am a Zionist and I will help you to create a Jewish state”.

In The globalist gag and the rainbow flag (February 9 2026) I review a 2025 book by Canadian lawyer Lisa Miron entitled World On Mute. Here she looks at the way in which free speech is increasingly being stifled, with professional standards bodies in particular being used to build a near-invisible censorship system, whether regarding Covid, “woke” dogma or, today, criticism of Israel and Zionism.

Epstein, the Rothschilds and the global cabal (February 11 2026) is a summary of the shocking revelations emerging from the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. I remark: “Perhaps the only really surprising element in the papers – for seasoned conspiracy realists, at least – has been the frequency with which Epstein and his associates used the derogatory term ‘goy’ and its plural ‘goyim’ to describe non-Jews, and the sneering manner in which they expressed their misplaced conceit that they are somehow ‘superior’ to 99.8% of the human species”.

The distorted and disingenuous use of the term “peace” by globalist warmongers is the subject of Peace on the lips of demons (February 18 2026). I conclude: “I think that the ‘peace’ which the UN and the Nobel Prize promote is really the ‘peace’ imposed by the Noahide Laws – it is what David Miller calls Pax Judaica, a judeo-supremacist World State under which non-Jews have underclass status”.

“The nihilistic conviction that life is meaningless is, I would say, at the core of our contemporary social dis-ease” I argue in Nihilism: a modern sickness (February 23 2026). “Nihilism is the negation of all that is best in us and all that our species could, one day, become. It is the life-denying creed of satanic modernity”.

Totalitarian industrial slavery (February 25 2026) turns again to what has been something of a leitmotif in my writing over the last decade. As I explain: “A shared emphasis on ‘modernisation’ and industrialisation was one of the first clues I found to suggest that today’s global mafia are pursuing the very same agenda as the 20th century’s fascists and communists”.

I make a call for tolerance and understanding in Breaking the brainwashing (March 2 2026), reflecting that “over the course of my life I have known people active at the grassroots level of all sorts of political movements and, regardless of differences, I found most of them to be basically decent people”. And I quote Henry Makow’s view that ordinary Jewish people have been “duped” into supporting the vile judeo-supremacist agenda and urgently need to say that they want nothing to do with it.

In China and the same old global mafia (March 6 2026) I repeat my warning to freedom-lovers everywhere that globalism really is global. I cite Yann Moncomble, who wrote in 1981: “The instauration of a New World Order could not take place, obviously enough, without China” and I point readers to a 2025 talk by Chinese foreign minister H.E. Wang Yi praising his country’s Global Governance Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative.

I approach this issue from a different angle in China and Israel’s belt and road to tyranny (March 9 2026). In the face of many people’s blinkered refusal to see that there could be any connections between Zionism and communist China, I marshal a decade’s worth of mainstream media reports to prove that these are very real. As one analyst wrote in 2023: “Ultimately, China and Israel are set to maintain their deep relationship, which has much potential to further expand in the future”.

The demented drive to industrial lies (March 11 2026) is my response to a nasty attack on fellow anti-industrialists here in France launched by a cabal of so-called “left” and “green” groups, adopting the Soviet-like attitude that opposing the glorious march of industrial “progress” is both “reactionary” and (ridiculously) “fascist”.

A two-part essay on the WWI peace talks consists of ‘The Big Three and the global cabal’ (March 13 2026) and ‘War, peace and global control’ (March 16 2026). Here I show that the 1919 talks about minority rights were part of a long-term process that has, a century on, delivered us the globalist infrastructure which sails under the same false flag of ethics and good intentions.

The corruption of the Roman Catholic Church by freemasonic networks is the subject of Vipers in the Vatican (March 20 2026). After taking a look at the Frankist movement, which encouraged Jews to infiltrate and destroy the Christian Church, I turn to the work of Carlo Alberto Agnoli. He points to the way in which Catholic doctrine has been steered by collaboration with the Zionist freemasonic B’nai B’rith entity, which “has stood out for the merciless struggle it has waged in the USA to wipe all traces of Christianity from that country’s institutions”.

In A shadowy shaper of global tyranny (March 24 2026) I investigate the extraordinary career of Jozef Retinger (1883-1960), showing how it links freemasonry, the infiltration of the Church, Chatham House, British intelligence, false-flag terrorism, Zionism, fascism, communism, the USA and the CIA, central banking, industrialism, finance, European centralisation and the Bilderberg network.

I write about the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s 2025 book Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice in the piece Royals, rapists and the sordid web of criminal global power (March 27 2026). I remark, regarding her account of being used as an under-age sex slave by Jeffrey Epstein: “We are looking at a sick psychopathic cult, founded on corrupt financial activity, that has its hands around the throat of humanity. Everything it does is connected, forming part of one vast putrid web of murder, rape, pillage and deceit”.

When comedy is branded crime (March 30 2026) recounts the adventures my friends and I enjoyed in attending a show by French comedian Dieudonné, who for a long time has been “cancelled” by the French state at the behest, it now turns out, of Ariane de Rothschild and Jeffrey Epstein. I describe the surreal situation: “A talented comedian, and his fans, had been criminalised for mocking, and standing up to, a depraved and powerful mafia which steals, cheats, lies, intimidates and bans, which starts wars, destroys cultures and desecrates nature, which rapes, tortures and murders children – all with apparent impunity”.

Is this really normal? (April 2 2026) is a short piece expressing my ongoing disbelief at the state of the modern world and the debased lives we are expected to lead within it. I fume: “We fool ourselves that it is normal to spend our lives as half-humans, spineless and domesticated, acting out a script of sorry servility and trying to believe that we have found happiness in the comfort of our beautifully upholstered cells, in the reassuring restraint of our designer chains, in the delusion of democracy, in our pride in Progress, in the heap of precious plastic baubles that we have lovingly spent our lifetimes accumulating and admiring”.

Behind the title of Who will populate Greater Israel? (April 8 2026) lurks another question – is anti-semitism, as opposed to anti-Zionism, deliberately being stoked by the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM, in order to persuade Jews across the world to join its colonial project in the Middle East? I conclude: “Not being anti-semitic is the only possible moral stance for a decent and humane person to take – as is the rejection of any kind of supremacism. But it is also a strategic necessity in the battle against ZIM – falling into the trap of identifying our enemy as ‘the Jews’ is to play right into the hands of the judeo-supremacists”.

Confronting our common enemy (April 13 2026) is an attempt to make overall sense of political events taking place in Ireland, the USA and France at the time of writing. I say that ZIM’s most obvious current victims are in the Middle East, “but rest assured that this judeo-supremacist entity has equal contempt for you and your children, for your lives, values and desires”.

Science, revolution and the globalist agenda (April 15 2026) draws on Pierre Hillard’s ‘Globalist Archives’ to shed new light on 18th century France, in particular the revolution. Hillard writes: “The great movement established by the revolution of 1789 and its apostle Napoleon allowed the shift from one world to another, perfectly symbolised by the emergence of a family called upon to govern the future of the goyim: the Rothschilds”.

Right on cue, my next article is entitled The Rothschilds’ web of global control (April 20 2026). Here my aim was to summarize, and point people towards, an article by the blogger Escapekey which explains how those ZIM godfathers control the underlying administrative and financial infrastructure on which the modern world is based, sitting like sinister spiders on their interlocking webs of illegitimate global domination.

Invisible imperialism (April 23 2026) is an account of Yuri Slezkine’s The Jewish Century, originally published in 2004. Here he proudly describes the Jewish domination of industrial society and concludes that “everyone”, critics and admirers alike, agreed that “there was a peculiar kinship between Jews and the Modern Age, that the Jews, in some important sense, were the Modern Age”.

Finally, in The world they stole from us (April 27 2026) I explore Peter Laslett’s description of pre-industrial, rural, family-centred England and its tragic demise. I remark that behind this was an industrial-imperialist monster that pillaged England’s natural resources for profit, destroyed a balanced and traditional way of life, evicted us from our countryside to serve as dehumanised slave labour in its dark satanic mills and sent millions of our young men to be slaughtered on the altar of its life-destroying lust for greed and power.

Anyone reading this book will understand full well the identity of that monster. The fog of lies has lifted, the enemy is finally in plain sight and we can see that it is genocidal judeo-supremacist imperialism. Welcome to the New Resistance!

You can download the book free here or buy a physical copy here.