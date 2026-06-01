Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
9h

Now that's a whole lotta ground covered!

It's no easy thing to wrap one's head around the breadth and depth of the satanic inversion at play here: “A talented comedian, and his fans, had been criminalised for mocking, and standing up to, a depraved and powerful mafia which steals, cheats, lies, intimidates and bans, which starts wars, destroys cultures and desecrates nature, which rapes, tortures and murders children – all with apparent impunity”.

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Nick's avatar
Nick
10h

Substack is back to censoring your posts Paul, which means it’s well worth reading. Over to winteroak.org.uk I go.

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