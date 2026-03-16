Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
15h

“But, as Wilson made quite clear in his reply, the matter was not actually up for discussion.” — Says it all, doesn't it?

“It is clear that the USA’s role was to be a global bully imposing the domination of what was, in truth, not so much Pax Americana as Pax Judaica.” — Proof that, as it was in 1919, so it is in 2026.

Love this phrase: “...false flag of ethics and good intentions.”

“The Treaty of Versailles was signed in the Palace of Versailles Hall of Mirrors...” — How utterly fitting!

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Guy Nicholls's avatar
Guy Nicholls
11h

Re-Paul's comment that: One outrageous demand that was not accepted was that states should be forced to pay “damages” to the Jewish victims of “pogroms” that had allegedly taken place on their territory during the war as well as to the victims of any further “pogroms” that might occur in the future. [73]

Like the so-called Russian "pogroms" the Polish pogroms 1914-20 were essentially Jewish atrocity propganda. Few of those of us who take the trouble to research and question official history have failed to notice that if there is one thing the Jews excel at - it's atrocity propaganda!

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2012/05/11/myth-and-the-russian-pogroms-part-2-inventing-atrocities/

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2022/01/03/a-critical-look-at-the-polish-pogroms-of-1914-1920/

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