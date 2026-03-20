Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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John of Rochester's avatar
John of Rochester
36m

Very interesting article Paul. Freemasonic clergy seem to find episcopal lineage important so one could use this as an indicator to identify them. For example, the Saint Gallen Mafia who got Bergoglio elected all had episcopal lineages that could be traced back to the freemason Cardinal Rampolla del Tindaro and his collaborators more than 100 years ago.

https://www.fromrome.info/2020/01/25/the-grandfather-of-the-st-gallen-mafia/

Also maybe you are not aware, but Cardinal Prevost's papal election on May 8, 2025 was invalid because the cardinals violated various laws on elections. So the claimant is an antipope and does not receive the graces of Jesus prayer (Lk 22:32). He has vowed to continue Pope Francis' magisterium which is not Catholic.

https://johnofrochester.substack.com/p/the-cardinals-of-the-catholic-church

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
13m

Another beaut!

It think it's worth noting that the Paul VI Audience Hall, which is but a stone's throw from St. Peter's Basilica, is not only snake-head-like from an interior perspective, but rather snake-head-like from an exterior aerial perspective. Imagine that ... the head of a snake adjacent to St. Peter's. The symbolism couldn't be more obvious.

Also of note: Paul VI, after whom said snake-head Hall was named, was the Pope for the majority of the Second Vatican Council, which resulted in the rightly-infamous, snake-like "Vatican 2". Pure venom.

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