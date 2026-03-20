[I read the article here]

During the Covid scam, a lot of people started asking serious questions about the Roman Catholic Church.

Why was it so blatantly complicit in this globalist psy-op, even to the point of issuing a special coin celebrating Big Pharma’s jabbing programme? [1]

And why does the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican (above) look as if it depicts a snake’s head?

In May 2022, Matt Smyth, a professor of religious studies at Strasbourg University, contributed an article to Winter Oak entitled ‘Francis, A Pope of the poor? A Pope for the environment? Or a Pope of the global elite?’ [2]

He warned that the then-Pontiff had “turned the Vatican into a spokesperson for the global governance” and had sent a message to WEF’s annual zio-globalist shindig at Davos [3] on no fewer than four occasions.

Smyth added: “Rome sees itself as some kind of ‘spiritual’ partner of the corporate elite aspiring to completely dominate the planet.

“This affiliation to the global agenda was formally acknowledged when Lynn Forester de Rothschild launched the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with The Vatican”.

I have now learned more about this corruption of the Roman Catholic Church from the veritable goldmine that is Pierre Hillard’s Archives du mondialisme (‘Globalist archives’). [4]

As background, he includes a 1982 article, in English, by Ben Zion Wacholder of Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion, Cincinnati, USA, entitled ‘Jacob Frank and the Frankists: Hebrew Zohanic Letters’. [5]

Frank was a controversial 18th century Jewish figure who claimed to be his people’s Messiah, a resurrection of the biblical Jacob, and founded a cult that is still very influential today, albeit rarely spoken about.

Wacholder writes: “Frank foresaw the doom of Europe’s Jewry unless Jews adopted ‘the holy faith of Edom’, i.e. Christianity. The conversion to Christianity, however, was to serve as an instrument leading to Christianity’s ultimate defeat”. [6]

Summarising the content of certain documents by and about Frank (pictured), he says that the ultimate message is that “Jacob Frank will lead Israel’s redemption by conquering the world, including the Catholic Church”. [7]

In Frank’s own words: “Anyone who is of the seed of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob must follow this holy creed of Edom [Christianity]… You shall make strife”. [8] He says “we will live among the nations [Gentiles]” and “act cunningly”. [9]

As an aside, I wonder whether this specific Jewish use of the word “nations” lay behind the names chosen for the globalist League of Nations and then United Nations. [10]

Frank himself acted “cunningly” when he penned his scaremongering and propagandistic messages to fellow Jews while held prisoner.

Wacholder explains: “Frank employs different styles of writing for different parts of the letter. Assertions that urge the Jews to be baptised are formulated in simple Hebrew which would have been understandable to the Catholic censors.

“But references to the ultimate destruction of Christianity are couched in abtruse Hebrew or Aramaic lines that only his learned disciples could decipher”. [11]

However, the plan did not stop short at the use of subterfuge: “Frank alludes to the military training of his followers as part of this awakening.

“Not only do they learn how to use a bow and arrow, they must also learn from the way the arrow behaves. To achieve maximum effectiveness, one must pull the bow with force; so must Israel act with utter ruthlessness”. [12]

Seen together, this deception and brutality amounted to a veritable inversion of the moral code which Jewish tradition regarded as having been handed to Moses by God.

Wacholder explains: “In order to fulfill the requirements necessary for the coming of the Messiah, it would be incumbent upon Israel to repudiate the Law”. [13]

He says this “reveals how far the Frankist sect had strayed from mainstream Judaism. From its very beginning, observance of the commandments was the main goal of Israel.

“No one before Frank, not even Jesus, had been extreme in the repudiation of the commandments. What was this repudiaton of the Law?” [14]

I have previously mentioned how freemasonry has been used as a tool of infiltration and control by the cunning and ruthless globalist cabal. [15]

So I think we can well imagine what had been going on behind the scenes by the time, in 1996, that Carlo Alberto Agnoli published his booklet La Massoneria alla conquista della Chiesa (‘Masonry conquering the Church’), also included in Hillard’s Archives, in its French translation. [16]

He describes “masonry’s penetration into the highest ecclesiastical echelons, a penetration so deep that it leads one to suspect that this sect has practically taken the helm of that very Catholic Church which, over the centuries in the secrecy of its lodges, it had sworn to destroy”. [17]

The Church had gradually been steered towards an embrace of a broad religious “unity” that in fact amounted to the masonic aim of a “Universal Republic” – in other words, global government under one religion. [18]

This, he says, amounts to “nothing less than the fusion, including in the realm of beliefs, of Christianity and masonry, of Church and Anti-Church!” [19]

The sinister nature of the networks involved in this masonic capture of the Catholic Church is illustrated by the leading role played by Licio Gelli of the P2 lodge in Italy, [20] who was very involved in NATO’s Operation Gladio and its late 20th century wave of bloodthirsty false-flag terrorism. [21]

Agnoli provides names of numerous Church officials who he believes are linked to the secret take-over.

Once or twice it is merely their words and actions that lead him to this conclusion, as with the priest and writer David Maria Turoldo (1916-1992), pictured here.

In 1971, at the sanctuary of Tirano in northern Italy, he broke a string of rosary beads and scattered them amongst the faithful, yelling “That’s enough of these medieval superstitions!” and in 1988 he declared: “The crucifix is not worth anything for the world today”.

Comments Agnoli: “Should we be surprised to find a brother of this kind in one or more masonic list? In my opinion, no!” [22]

He also names many leading Church officials who do appear in various leaked lists of masons, and who have verifiable links to masonry of one kind or another, so let’s take a brief look at a few of them.

Pope John XXIII (Angelo Roncalli, 1881-1963)

John XXIII was praised in the book L’oecuménisme vu par un franc-maçon de tradition (‘Ecumenism as seen by a traditional freemason’) by Baron Yves Marsaudon, who wrote of “his blessing, his understanding and his protection” and hailed him as “The Pope of Peace”. [23]

I am increasingly wary of the word “peace”, as I have previously explained. [24]

Marsaudon was an enthusiast for the Vatican II “modernisation” of the Catholic Church, bringing it more in line with the masonic-globalist outlook. [25]

As is noted in the preface to his book, he was a disciple of the satanist Oswald Wirth, who made statements such as “the Devil is the great magical agent thanks to whom miracles are achieved” and “without diabolical ardour we remain cold and powerless: we must have the devil in our body to influence others”. [26]

Cardinal Franz König (1905-2004)

As Archbishop of Vienna, König was a key figure behind a mixed Catholic-masonic commission which produced the “Declaration of Lichtenau” of July 5 1970.

Agnoli says this “begins, in an incredible manner, with an invocation to the Great Architect of the Universe, in other words to the god of masonry, and concludes by wishing for the revocation of all the numerous condemnations of this sect issued by the Catholic Church over the centuries and in particular the canonical code of 1917 which orders excommunication for masons.

“This wish, we should recall, was subsequently granted by John Paul II with the promulgation of the new ‘codex juris canonica‘ of 1983″. [27]

Pope Paul VI (Giovanni Montini, 1897-1978)

Paul VI, to whom the Vatican’s serpent-like hall is dedicated, “followed and encouraged” meetings from 1969 to 1977 “between representatives of the Church and very high dignitaries of the freemasonic sect”. [28]

On June 3 1971 he publicly met with representatives of the judeo-supremacist masonic entity B’nai B’rith. [29]

On his death in 1978 the Rivista Massonica (‘Masonic Review’) declared: “This is the first time that the head of the biggest Western religion has died while not in a state of hostility with the masons.

“And for the first time in history, masons can pay homage at the tomb of a pope with neither ambiguity nor contradiction”. [30]

Cardinal Jean Villot (1905-1979)

Villot worked for Popes Paul VI and John Paul II. In 1976 he demanded a retraction from a publication that had listed him as a mason, insisting that at no moment of his life had he had the least relationship with freemasonry or any other secret society.

“After his death, however, his belongings were found to include a book entitled Vie et perspectives de la franc-maçonnerie traditionnelle (‘Life and perspectives of traditional freemasonry’) by Jean Tourniac, Grand Orateur of the Grande Loge Nationale de France.

“On the cover of this book were two hand-written dedications to Villot, one from the author himself and the other from the Grand Master of the same lodge”. [31]

Pope John Paul II (Karol Wojtyła, 1920–2005)

Agnoli says John Paul II was very explicitly sympathetic to freemasonry: “He received delegations from B’nai B’rith lodges at least three times: the first on March 22 1984, the second on April 19 1985 and the third on December 6 1990. In the course of the first audience, he addressed delegates with words of warm welcome, calling them ‘dear friends’…

“The second audience was much more significant than the previous one because it marked the occasion of celebrations of the 20th anniversary of one of the most important Vatican II documents, the Nostra aetate declaration, on whose origin and content the masons of B’nai B’rith had had a decisive influence… B’nai B’rith was one of the institutions promoting these commemorative celebrations”. [32]

Wikipedia tells us: “The declaration Nostra aetate (‘In our time’, 1965), the shortest of Vatican II’s documents, is a brief commentary on non-Christian religions, with a special section on the Jews.

“Pope John wanted the council to condemn antisemitism, including any Catholic teaching that might encourage antisemitism. It was felt that the way to avoid stirring up trouble in the Middle East was to include the passage on the Jews within a broader document about non-Christian religions”. [33]

The declaration insists that “Jews are not rejected or cursed by God because of the death of Jesus: neither all Jews then, nor any Jew today, can be blamed for the death of Jesus. The Church deplores all hatred and antisemitism”. [34]

And it ends with a condemnation of all forms of discrimination based on religion or ethnicity – which reminds me of the way in which clauses promoting Jewish interests were smuggled into post-WW1 peace treaties under the cover of generally protecting “minority rights”. [35]

Agnoli writes: “This participation by B’nai B’rith in the Second Vatican Council as a determining and inspiring force behind at least one of the fundamental documents of this conference can only be disconcerting”. [36]

He says this is all the more so in the light of B’nai B’rith’s proven links, via its “distinguished representatives” to drug trafficking and the porn industry in the USA.

“Furthermore, B’nai B’rith has stood out for the merciless struggle it has waged in the USA to wipe all traces of Christianity from that country’s institutions”. [37]

[1] https://en.numista.com/328913

[2] https://winteroak.org.uk/2022/05/30/francis-a-pope-of-the-poor-a-pope-for-the-environment-or-a-pope-of-the-global-elite/

[3] Paul Cudenec, ‘The truth about Davos’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/01/17/the-truth-about-davos/

[4] Pierre Hillard, Archives du mondialisme: De la guerre contre l’Ancien et le Nouveau Testament (Lopérec: Editions Nouvelle Terre, 2019).

[5] Ben Zion Wacholder, ‘Jacob Frank and the Frankists: Hebrew Zoharic Letters’, Cincinatti, Shekdon H. Blank, editor, Matitiahu Tsevat, associate editor, offprint from Hebrew Union College Annual, Vol LIII, 1982, pp. 265-93, Hillard, pp. 243-93.

[6] Wacholder, p. 265/244. The double reference denotes firstly the page in the original publication and then in Hillard’s Archives.

[7] Wacholder, p. 267/248.

[8] Wacholder, p. 271/256.

[9] Wacholder, p. 273/260.

[10] See Paul Cudenec, ‘War, peace and global control’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/03/16/war-peace-and-global-control/

[11] Wacholder, p. 276/266.

[12] Wacholder, p. 278/270.

[13] Wacholder, p. 281/276.

[14] Ibid.

[15] Paul Cudenec, ‘Breaking the brainwashing’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/03/02/breaking-the-brainwashing/

[16] Carlo Alberto Agnoli, La Maçonnerie à la Conquête de l’Eglise (La Massoneria alla conquista della Chiesa) (Rome: Edizioni Internationali di Letteratura e Scienze, 1996), Hillard, pp. 315-367.

[17] Agnoli, pp. 5-6/319-20.

[18] Agnoli, p. 28/342.

[19] Agnoli, p. 30/344.

[20] Agnoli, p. 7/321.

[21] See Paul Cudenec,’The Politics of Fear’, Antibodies, Anarchangels and Other Essays (Sussex: Winter Oak Press, 2013), pp. 73-98, https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/antibodies-and-anarchangelsweb.pdf

[22] Agnoli, p. 30/344.

[23] Agnoli, p. 43/357.

[24] See Paul Cudenec, ‘Peace on the lips of demons’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/02/18/peace-on-the-lips-of-demons/

[25] Agnoli, pp. 38-39/352-53.

[26] Oswald Wirth, I tarocchi (Rome: Mediteranée, 1990), pp. 212-13, cit. Agnoli, pp. 39-40/353-54.

[27] Agnoli, p. 35/349.

[28] Agnoli, pp. 44-45/358-59.

[29] Agnoli, p. 46/360.

[30] Agnoli, pp. 46-47/360-61.

[31] Agnoli, p. 31/345.

[32] Agnoli, p. 47/361.

[33] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Vatican_Council

[34] Ibid.

[35] Cudenec, ‘War, peace and global control’.

[36] Agnoli, p. 48/362.

[37] Ibid.