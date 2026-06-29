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I described the other day how my contemplation of fascism, communism, industrialism and zionism had led me to define, for myself, the core principles of my own very different life-rooted philosophy, based on my love of both nature and freedom.

It later occurred to me that in order to emphasise the militant side of my position (the “radicalism” in organic radicalism if you like), I could also define it in terms of what it is against.

I am against imperialism, industrialism, usury, fascism, communism and zionism (including all forms of judeo-supremacism).

This might generally be called an “anti-system” stance, but I have some key differences with others who hold similar views and might be placed under that same heading.

For a start, my opposition to both imperialism and zionism is not based on the notion that zionism is merely an instance of imperialism, but rather that it (or its older brother, judeo-supremacism, to be more accurate) lies at the core of modern imperialism.

I also suspect that many fellow travellers would regard anti-industrialism as an optional extra, a rather unpopular position that they can choose to ignore, while remaining anti-system.

But in truth industrialism (including the arms industry, of course) is the physical manifestation of the system and the means by which it carries out its imperialism.

Any real anti-system position must, of course, necessarily embrace opposition to both fascism and communism, the two most totalitarian forms that the system has historically adopted (so far).

However, I reject any suggestion that the principal element to the system is either fascism or communism, and therefore do not favour the stand-alone binary label of either anti-fascist or anti-communist – my position is only reflected in their combination within the overall oppositional bundle.

As with the positive side of my philosophy, this collection of oppositional elements is topped and united by the understanding that they are all irredeemably interconnected and are, in truth, merely aspects of my opposition to one single entity.

I would suggest that it is this holistic embrace of the overall struggle in hand that we need to nurture and spread if we want to inspire real and accurately targeted resistance to the psychopathic system.