Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
17h

Prompted by this piece into reflecting on the concept of “anti” just now, it occurred to me that one could make the case that the cardinal (“seven deadly”) sins (pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth) have been all-but-officially converted to virtues in the eyes of the gods of consumerism. Just sayin'.

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David Chere-Bolelwang's avatar
David Chere-Bolelwang
15h

I guess many feel the same way without the ability to put it all in words.. I'd add organized religion to what I am feeling alienated from just as I hate the shift to a new paradigm of modern, hollow and selective morality of Western thought leaders mainly. They were right to condemn the Pol Pots of this world at the time but today they don't see themselves as the Pol Pots of our time.. ( from Johannesburg)

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