Red Pill Poet
15h

“This signing-up was available on a daily basis at the Comité’s own offices at 29, rue de la Bienfaisance, Paris.” — Ouch! How darkly ironic … what's in a street name!

Here's a bit of uplift; a momentary antidote … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZL6JmnqN6w

Chuck Fall
5h

Very interesting history of industrial slavery. While your analysis highlights the authoritarian nature of fascism and communism, and the similar applications of brute force, at bottom there is the brute force of human will to get, to expand, to develop.

Outside the fascism / communism paradigms of domination by state, there is pragmatic attitude of the Americans that invaded Mexican California after the 1848 Mexican American War. The Spanish / Mexican landlords ran large cattle ranches, and exported hides, mostly. The native Indian population lost to the ravages of steel against stone, disease, etc.

This passage captures the attitude of the American arriving in California, except from an earlier era. "There was a large proportion of fallow land, “insignificant” yields per hectare, a large proportion of meadows but poorly maintained, “miserable” soil cultivation, few machines which were also “neglected”, and only a few farm buildings in good condition, thus preventing “rational feeding of the herds”. [17]

My point is the struggle for modern society is to deal with the tendency toward brute domination by one group against the majority of the population, and how to force a better society.

Today, the tech-bros, and their Billionaire friends, are bullish on the emerging technocracy, and "believe" they are making a "better society." If I suggested "democracy" would make the better society, you might feel concern about being ruled by "the mob." Indeed, on one zoom meeting an individual could not accept the word "egalitarian" as noble and virtuous, instead taking a nuanced negative view for connotations of "collectivism", and some form of brute domination by the group against individual liberty. I felt I was speaking into an Orwellian world of corrupted language, filled with inverted meaning.

I accept that "communism" and " socialism" and certainly "anarchism" are so freighted with negative connotation, that we in the freedom movement need to find language that captures what we want. I personally, want a society that isn't dominated by plutocracy. The only way to have such a society is that "they" the plutocracy, need to be removed from power, categorically, absolutely. At bottom, this means they are displaced, and their wealth and holdings converted into commons, in our media, banking, food production etc. services.

I imagine a world where there is no plutocracy, no one is poor and no one is rich. Everyone works to the best of their abilities and everyone gets according to need. This is a democratic world, of free cities confederated into a national state where policy emanates from the bottom of society, and is distilled upward and conveyed by delegates to the national / confederal entity. This is conceptual, the actual achievement and accomplishment is where the hard work takes place; I can't say I know much about that.

I invite you to advance the notion that the rich should be removed from power so we can have real and not fake democracy, and we the people in society, should live as radical democrats, intentionally making a better society.

I grapple with this here: https://chuckfall.substack.com/p/a-simple-proposition-lets-remove

And I posted a ditch the rich essay here: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/ditch-the-rich-campaign/

