Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
5h

I have just gone out and picked some mistletoe from an indigenous tree outside my house in the south eastern cape of South Africa. I have noted it growing in many different terrains here.

It is used as an anti cancer treatment in anthroposophical medicine.

Thirdly, I grew up using the generic term 'muti' (mootee) for medicine. In Zimbabwe's Shona language it means - trees.

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Red Pill Poet
5h

“Markale also points us to Cad Goddeu (‘The Battle of the Trees’), a medieval Welsh poem in the Book of Taliesin which tells how the legendary enchanter Gwydion brings the trees of the forest to life so they can fight as his army – a theme later taken up by William Shakespeare in Macbeth.” — And all not so far, perhaps, from Tolkien's Ents.

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