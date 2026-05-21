Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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mardles.from.suffolk's avatar
mardles.from.suffolk
9h

Firstly - I am only a third of the way through, but had to say it was good to hear Michael Martin's name & book mentioned. He is an excellent teacher (educator?) on many topics & I often pass by his audio content to check what he is saying as whether its about weather, farming, Sophia, politics, cloudbusting, religion, politics, music - his is, like your own, always an interesting take

The William Morris quote made me sit up & take notice. I had no idea he felt that strongly that the hatred was one of his two driving forces in his work- makes much sense though. And that was over 120 years ago. I can't imagine he would see much beauty in now growing tress to coppice to transport to burn to use as electric to run more cars or run data centres. How far we have come...

I love the birds singing in the background, they blended into my morning well & I at first had to check that the birds were in your background or mine - added to the Sophia context well

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Renee Zondervan's avatar
Renee Zondervan
10h

Don't get me wrong, I love birds, I love and need nature, I love listening to you.. Somehow this combination just comes out wrong for me.. Perhaps others don't mind... I won't unsubscribe because of it 😁

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