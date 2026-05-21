Thinking our way back to natural harmony
An illustrated talk
I recently gave an illustrated talk, entitled ‘For the love of Sophia: thinking our way back to natural harmony’, which one of the organisers of the event suggested I might like to share online.
So here it is!
Written sources:
The spirit of Sophia: wild air and wisdom
The spirit of Sophia: nature and grace
The spirit of Sophia: against Moloch and the machine
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Firstly - I am only a third of the way through, but had to say it was good to hear Michael Martin's name & book mentioned. He is an excellent teacher (educator?) on many topics & I often pass by his audio content to check what he is saying as whether its about weather, farming, Sophia, politics, cloudbusting, religion, politics, music - his is, like your own, always an interesting take
The William Morris quote made me sit up & take notice. I had no idea he felt that strongly that the hatred was one of his two driving forces in his work- makes much sense though. And that was over 120 years ago. I can't imagine he would see much beauty in now growing tress to coppice to transport to burn to use as electric to run more cars or run data centres. How far we have come...
I love the birds singing in the background, they blended into my morning well & I at first had to check that the birds were in your background or mine - added to the Sophia context well
Don't get me wrong, I love birds, I love and need nature, I love listening to you.. Somehow this combination just comes out wrong for me.. Perhaps others don't mind... I won't unsubscribe because of it 😁