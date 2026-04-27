Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
11hEdited

Thanks for the history lesson … and to think that further emptying of the countryside into quarter-hour cities is a pillar of The Agenda!

“Norfolk has no less than 660 ancient parishes, and in that most prosperous of shires in earlier times, there were 969 medieval churches; you can sometimes see ten spires or towers from one vantage point." — With the god of commerce having replaced Christ, mini-malls may well have replaced the churches, and commercial high-rises replaced the steeples.

Large cities are so very un-natural. In this regard, Hutterites are no fools. Their colonies split, forming new ones, when their population approaches 150. BTW, 150 is Dunbar's number, which according to Wikipedia is “a suggested cognitive limit to the number of people with whom one can maintain stable social relationships—relationships in which an individual knows who each person is and how each person relates to every other person.”

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Helen W's avatar
Helen W
7h

Thank you. My grandparents and parents came from the land of the mills. Some made the journey there from farming poverty in Suffolk. My father passed in Oct at 87 and talked fondly of the tight community which supported each other, through school, sport, church, hunting. But which, too, had been traumatised by war and poverty.

Our journeys now - must to be to resolve our own traumas passed down from these times - and too - to heal the soil and our biodiversity. Our true inner nature can only be realised once again when we return to nature and cut the ties to the entities which act to suppress and control.

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