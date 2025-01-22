James Stavridis, chairman of the Rockefeller Foundation’s board of trustees, projects a wholesome and all-American image for the organisation, with his impressive list of military decorations.

After a long and seemingly illustrious career, during which he became NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, he at one point appeared to be heading for the very top of US society.

His personal website boasts: “In 2016, he was vetted for Vice President by Secretary Hillary Clinton, and subsequently invited to Trump Tower to discuss a cabinet position with President Donald Trump”. [375]

However, his reputation remains somewhat stained by a misconduct investigation in 2012 that “derailed his chances of becoming the Navy’s top officer”. [376]

Media reported at the time that he had been cleared of wrongdoing, but that is not exactly what is shown in a redacted official report released in 2018.

On the basis of “an anonymous complaint to this Office and information gathered in the course of the investigation”, it concludes that Stavridis:

A. used MilAir for unofficial travel without obtaining approval on one occasion in connection with his travel to Dijon, France;

B. claimed and collected per diem expenses to which he was not entitled in connection with seven instances of overlapping TDY travel;

C. authorized his wife on two occasions to claim and collect per diem associated with official travel for TDY to which she was not entitled;

D. failed to use his GTCC for travel-related expenses incurred during TDY travel;

E. accepted gifts on three occasions from foreign governments and on two occasions from NFEs without timely reporting or disposing of them;

F. permitted family members to accompany him on MilAir without properly documenting their unofficial travel or reimbursing the Government for such travel at the full coach fare;

G. permitted a employee and family member to accompany him on MilAir in connection with travel to Dijon, France, without requiring the employee to reimburse the Government for the family member’s unofficial travel at the full coach fare;

H. used a Government-provided cellular telephone for unofficial purposes, permitted staff members to use Government-provided cellular telephones for unofficial purposes, and permitted his wife to use a Government-provided cellular telephone for unofficial purposes; and

I. failed to obtain proper authorization to transport his spouse in Government-provided vehicles for official and unofficial travel in Belgium. [377]

But the scandal of Stavridis’s abuse of his position, and the initial cover-up of the report’s findings, pale into insignificance next to the fact that he is a managing director-partner of The Carlyle Group. [378][379]

I have been aware of this insidious organisation for many years now.

In 2002 I protested outside its London offices as one of a dozen anarchists from Worthing, up in the big city for the day to take part in the broader Mayday protests against what we called “the way ordinary people’s lives are ruined by the ruthless greed and power hunger of global big businesses and the puppet governments that serve their agenda”. [380]

We put up a banner reading “The Carlyle Group – Axis of Evil” and handed out hundreds of leaflets to the public.

We summed up The Carlyle Group as “an extremely dodgy US finance firm that links the US government, the American defence industry, the UK Conservative Party and the Bin Laden family”.

Our spokesman (that was me, I can now safely reveal!) said: “The Carlyle Group is at the heart of a global scam to enable a powerful elite to get rich from the horrors of war, while pretending to serve some kind of public interest”. [381]

The full text of the leaflet can still be found on the internet, but 22 years later I again tried to sum up the enormity of what The Carlyle Group represents in my May 2024 article looking at Chatham House and at one of its presidents, former UK Prime Minister John Major.

I wrote: “Not mentioned in Major’s Chatham House profile is that in May 2001 he was appointed European chairman of The Carlyle Group, the US-based multinational private equity, asset management and financial services corporation, founded by William E. Conway Jr., Stephen L. Norris, David Rubenstein, Daniel A. D’Aniello and Greg Rosenbaum.

“In one of history’s great coincidences, Carlyle’s investor conference later that year took place in Washington on September 11, with Major in attendance.

“In the weeks following the meeting, it was reported that Shafiq bin Laden had been the ‘guest of honor’, and that the Bin Laden family were investors in Carlyle-managed funds”. [382]

As I noted, an article in The Economist (of all places!) commented that you did need not be a ‘conspiracy theorist’ to be concerned about what lay behind Carlyle’s success.

It added: “Can a firm that is so deeply embedded in the iron triangle where industry, government and the military converge be good for democracy?

“Carlyle arguably takes to a new level the military-industrial complex that President Eisenhower feared might ‘endanger our liberties or democratic process’”. [383]

Stavridis is also, like so many of the Rockefeller crowd, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and, needless to add, a regular at the WEF. [384][385]

In 2021, Stavridis joined the national security advisory board of venture capital firm Shield Capital, as a senior advisor. [386]

In 2022 this business formed a strategic partnership with L3Harris Technologies which “will enable Shield Capital portfolio companies to more quickly develop and deploy new technologies in its core cyber security, artificial intelligence, space sensing and autonomy markets”.

It will also “foster emerging defense and commercial technologies that address customers’ growing requirements for innovative, agile solutions that can be rapidly fielded”. [387]

The use of the word “agile” here made me immediately think of Klaus Schwab of the WEF and his calls for Fourth Industrial Revolution “agile governance” which “seeks to match the nimbleness, fluidity, flexibility and adaptiveness of the technologies themselves and the private-sector actors adopting them”. [388][389]

Stavridis is also on the board of Ankura, a consulting group dealing with the likes of cybersecurity, digital forensics, compliance, mergers and acquisition services and which describes itself as “nimble, agile, and fluid”. [390][391][392]

It’s that word again! Uncanny!

Stavridis is a regular TV pundit in the USA, but one of his less publicised appearances was in April 2021 at the wedding of CNN news anchor Natalie Allen and Emory professor Jeff Rosensweig, an associate professor of international business and finance at Emory-Goizueta Business School, Atlanta, and director of the Global Perspectives Program. [393]

The wedding was held at the Jekyll Island Club Resort and the Atlanta Jewish Times explains: “The venue was chosen because the Federal Reserve System was formed there by J.P. Morgan, among others. Rosensweig began his career at the Federal Reserve.

“Adm. James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and currently chairman of The Rockefeller Foundation, shared wonderful reflections on ‘service and commitment’ during the ceremony”. [394]

How lovely!

The above article is an extract from my new 100-page booklet, The Single Global Mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation’s multiple links to Zionism and military-industrial-financial neo-imperialism, which can be downloaded free here for reading, safekeeping and the widest possible sharing.

