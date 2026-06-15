Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
9h

Licio Gelli: "“Gladio was set up in 1948 and operational by the end of the year." — For perspective, the CIA was created in July 1947 and was operational by September.

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Marie Gauley's avatar
Marie Gauley
2h

We are all their pawns!

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