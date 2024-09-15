Our Beloved!

You are within us, around us and beyond us

We feel you, we see you, we know you

You move us and breathe through us

Your heart is our soul

You gave us birth, we give you body

You gave us everything and so we will give our whole selves to you

We will be your song and your sword

Carried by the wind of your divine love

Burning with the fire of your vital spirit

Swelling with the ocean of your eternal becoming

We will root out the dark canker

That has laid us so low for so long

And bring back your light, your joy, your wisdom

To this precious place

[Audio version]

The spirit of Sophia: wild air and wisdom

The spirit of Sophia: nature and grace

The spirit of Sophia: against Moloch and the machine