[Plus audio version]

Something stirs within the seed

Which knows the time has come

To start to grow into the plant

Whose image sleeps ingrained

Something stirs within the seed

Which dreams of possibility

With definite shape and quality

But which may yet be denied

– by the absence of nourishing soil

– by climates unconducive

– by the appetites of beasts and parasites

Something stirs within the seed

And it reaches up towards the light

Hoping to become itself

But not knowing whether the world around

Will allow it to do so