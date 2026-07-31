Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
3h

Reminds me of a line from "The Carpet Crawlers" (Genesis) ... "Like the forest fight for sunlight, that takes root in every tree".

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Vernon's avatar
Vernon
2h

Beautiful and true.

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