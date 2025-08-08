Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Red Pill Poet
14h

Key insight: “This same rejection of natural wisdom, of humanity’s shared common sense, today fuels the life-denying techno-totalitarian and transhumanist globalist agenda.”

My latest poem would appear to cover similar ground to that covered by this piece … certainly echoes of it …https://redpillpoems.substack.com/p/entrapment

Lawrence Cornfield
9h

With the knowledge and understanding that we are not the material body we temporarily inhabit, but the eternal spirit soul which dwells within, comes the realisation that the workings, complexities and interactions in this material world are of no concern to our true selves.

We may fear for the safety and security of this suppurating bag of stool and pus that we call our body and that concern is understandable given that we have such a close relationship to it, but in reality, this and any future bodies we might inhabit, are merely temporary vehicles that we use to get us through this material maze…. to find a path of escape…after which they will be of no use to us.

Meanwhile, unscrupulous atheistic individuals, will seek to enslave our weak material bodies and feed and profit from their suffering. This need not concern those who understand that they are not the body, but the eternal spirit soul within….all things must and will pass.

The creatures who feed from us, use our fear as a weapon against us, but when we show no fear, they will ultimately grow weak and die. They may beat our temporary bodies, imprison them, torture them and even consume them, but in the absence of our fear, they will ultimately starve. Fear of disease causes disease, fear of enslavement enslaves us, fear of evil allows evil to enter and the fear of losing our body results in disease and death……fear of covid caused covid…. but when we are armed with true knowledge and understanding of our eternal nature and of God, we will fear nothing.

Psalm 23:4 ”Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me."

