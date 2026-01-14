The positive principles at the roots of our resistance
[Plus audio version]
In recent essays I have been setting out quite plainly how our world today is controlled by a judeo-supremacist mafia.
Not everyone wants to hear this and every time I make this observation, two or three readers unsubscribe from my blog – which is the equivalent of sticking your fingers in your ears and running out of the room when somebody speaks a truth you would rather not hear!
Fortunately, those two or three are generally quickly replaced by three or four others who are not afraid to confront this highly disturbing reality.
The whole point of me (and others) pointing all this out is so that we can get together to do something about it.
We need to get under way a massive resistance movement against the evil little cabal that has somehow gained control over our world.
But how will we come together to resist its domination? What will be the metaphorical flag under which we launch our assault on the global tyranny?
I think we have to nurture and rally behind an outlook which is the real opposite of the judeo-supremacist mindset.
This does not, of course, mean creating a mirror image of it, in the style of the Zio-manufactured Nazism which simply substituted “Aryan” supremacism for Jewish supremacism and pursued the same warmongering, industrialising, dehumanising agenda.
It means drawing our life philosophy from quite different roots than those of the aberration that today dominates the world.
It means discarding all the layers of indoctrination that have been imposed on us and our communities for many generations now and reaching into our hearts to find what we know, deep down, is right and valuable.
I suspect that what most of us will find there is a set of principles that looks something like this:
All human beings are born free and equal regardless of our ethnicity or religion. There is no such thing as a “chosen people”, no such thing as “inferior” or “superior” groups. Individuals should be judged on their own actions and words, not on some projected collective identity, whether of “victimhood” or “guilt”.
People are not possessions, products or a means for increasing one’s own power or wealth. They all deserve respect and consideration, not contempt and exploitation.
The purpose of life is not to accumulate wealth and power at the expense of others. It is unhealthy and destructive for an individual to be motivated by this aim and disastrous for a society to be controlled by those with this mindset.
A sane and simple life based on love and mutual aid is far preferable to an atomised existence based on an addiction to novelty, status and superficial stimulation.
Nature is divinity made manifest in our world and should always be considered sacred. Our aim should be to live in harmony with it, to be grateful for the way it feeds and sustains us. Destroying the natural world out of blinkered and psychotic greed is to destroy our own life-support system.
Real “progress” for humankind would involve healing the intergenerational wounds that pollute our relationships and our lives, learning how to respect and cherish each other, aspiring to overcome our selfish egos, to live honestly and courageously with dignity and quiet strength.
The history and heritage of every people is important and should be celebrated and preserved, rather than bulldozed out of the way in a rush for the “modernisation” and standardisation required for top-down global control.
Authentic culture is alive – it comes from below, from us, from our exchanges, interactions, feelings, memories and dreams. “Culture” manufactured as a product and shoved down our throats by the system in order to fleece us and to shape us is nothing but anti-culture.
People and communities have their own innate and inherited codes of values that are most appropriate for their way of being and relating to the world. It is a crime to impose alien codes and laws on other people.
The only valid kind of authority is that earned by trust. The only valid kind of “leaders” are those who lead by example and who selflessly put themselves at the service of the community to which they belong. Authority imposed from above, and particularly from outside the community and in the interests of another group, is not morally legitimate.
Any authority should always be devolved to the lowest possible level so that it is based on consent. The idea of a World State imposing its Law on the whole of humankind represents the exact opposite of that principle and must be resisted at all costs.
Imposing authority by violence will always be wrong because it means there is no consent for that authority. It is a criminal act committed against free people.
Humans are living beings like all other creatures in this world. To force us into a “scientifically-organised” system is to do violence to us and to prevent us from reaching our potential. Our thoughts and behaviour must be allowed to flourish naturally, in the context of the customs and values of the communities to which we belong.
The land belongs to nobody – we belong to the land. Every human being has a right to live freely on and from the land and nobody can legitimately deny that right to another person or group.
Lying, cheating, blackmailing and gaslighting are morally wrong and not ways of behaving that a normal person’s conscience could allow.
Creating money out of thin air, lending it out with interest and using that ill-gotten wealth to control people and society is a serious criminal offence.
Deliberately orchestrating a war so as to profit financially and increase your control over society is a crime against humanity.
Raping, torturing or murdering children is totally unacceptable and those committing, commissioning or covering up such vile crimes can never have any place in our societies.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Understanding the Zionist phenomenon becomes a good deal easier when viewed through a Gnostic dualist cosmology. In that context, the Monad or true God whom Jesus called “Father” is not identical with Yahweh. Gnostic writers associated that entity with the Demiurge, the being who fashioned the material order.
Marcion advanced a similar argument, namely that the violent and juridical god of the Old Testament could not be the same deity revealed by Jesus. In that sense, both Christian and Jewish Zionism can be understood as inadvertently aligning themselves with a false theological image of God rather than the transcendent Source Jesus proclaimed. I have written several pieces on this theme on my Substack.
Thanks for another excellent article, Paul.
I would also like to add to your essay:
The deliberate killing of a child is the worst possible crime among our species, for it denies and destroys the Future that each and every child holds! As such, it is deserving of the most severe punishment possible!!