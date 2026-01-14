[Plus audio version]

In recent essays I have been setting out quite plainly how our world today is controlled by a judeo-supremacist mafia.

Not everyone wants to hear this and every time I make this observation, two or three readers unsubscribe from my blog – which is the equivalent of sticking your fingers in your ears and running out of the room when somebody speaks a truth you would rather not hear!

Fortunately, those two or three are generally quickly replaced by three or four others who are not afraid to confront this highly disturbing reality.

The whole point of me (and others) pointing all this out is so that we can get together to do something about it.

We need to get under way a massive resistance movement against the evil little cabal that has somehow gained control over our world.

But how will we come together to resist its domination? What will be the metaphorical flag under which we launch our assault on the global tyranny?

I think we have to nurture and rally behind an outlook which is the real opposite of the judeo-supremacist mindset.

This does not, of course, mean creating a mirror image of it, in the style of the Zio-manufactured Nazism which simply substituted “Aryan” supremacism for Jewish supremacism and pursued the same warmongering, industrialising, dehumanising agenda.

It means drawing our life philosophy from quite different roots than those of the aberration that today dominates the world.

It means discarding all the layers of indoctrination that have been imposed on us and our communities for many generations now and reaching into our hearts to find what we know, deep down, is right and valuable.

I suspect that what most of us will find there is a set of principles that looks something like this: