I have often been struck, while carrying out my contemporary and historical research, by the way in which the same manipulative tricks are used again and again by ZIM – the dominant global entity whose acronym should now be understood, on the back of my article ‘Karl Marx and the throb of evil’, to fully stand for ‘zio-satanic imperialist mafia’. [1]
I am thinking most obviously here of the wars that are deliberately started and prolonged to advance ZIM’s agenda in multiple ways and of the other manufactured spectacular events that are used to push history in the direction it requires. [2]
Another oft-repeating phenomenon is the construction of a false binary, through which people’s justified anger at one particular branch of ZIM’s unsavoury activities is used to bounce them straight into the clutches of what is presented and promoted as its polar opposite, but is in fact another ZIM operation.
Part of the plan is that any authentic resistance to either or both of the ills concerned becomes invisible and appears irrelevant in the face of the great binary divide of the day.
The whole left/right construct, which began with the French Revolution, has been central to the manipulation.
But a new refinement of the trick was deployed against the early socialist movement, which incarnated a genuine popular revolt against the tyranny of Capital and the horrific exploitation of human beings by its “industrial revolution”.
Marxism was manufactured and marketed to channel that opposition into a creed which called for a continuation not only of industrialism, but of the capitalism that it insisted was a necessary stepping stone to its glorious “socialist” future.
I mentioned in The False Red Flag that the same ZIM networks in Wall Street which had brought the Bolsheviks to power in Russia, also immediately launched a polar-opposite “anti-Communist” organisation in the USA. [3]
In Europe, people’s natural outrage at the bloody tyranny that characterised ZIM’s Soviet regime was used to fuel Fascism and Nazism, which were “anti-communist” ZIM tools. [4]
The bounce effect was also, as I mentioned in ‘A Deep state of denial’, used in the other direction to draw young people appalled by fascism into communism – or rather into the hands of the Zionist mafia that used “communism” as its proxy. [5]
After the Second World War, the fear it had created around its own “communist” golem was used by ZIM to fuel its lucrative Cold War arms (and space) race, as well as its American proxy’s military imperialism in Korea, Vietnam and Latin America.
It also justified the creation in Europe of the Gladio network of “anti-communist” terror cells used to carry out false-flag attacks to advance the ZIM agenda. [6]
I am sure readers can think of plenty of other examples of the way the binary technique has been used to mislead and entrap.
On a minor scale, I witnessed this happening in the UK a few years back with the rise of the Zionist-funded “English Defence League”, part of the ZIM project to turn public opinion against all Muslims – in preparation for its long-planned genocidal land grab in Palestine.
The bounce effect meant that many on the anarchist scene, of which I was part at the time, spent years pouring all their efforts and weekends into physically confronting “fascist” foot soldiers up and down the country, even when the EDL no longer represented a real force, rather than in organising resistance to the system itself.
Very handy.
I would add that Ben Rubin’s recent thoughtful UK Column report on current protests and counter-protests very much suggests that the same manipulative games are being played in 2025. [7]
More generally, the Woke v Anti-Woke division, and the influence exerted on the Covid-era freedom movement by high-profile “free speech” campaigners who turned out to be pro-Zionist (Toby Young, Laura Dodsworth, Jordan Peterson et al), was clearly manufactured by ZIM.
And then, of course, the understandable dislike felt by decent Americans towards vile ZIM puppets like Clinton, Obama and Biden was bounced into a massive wave of support for Donald Trump, a vile ZIM puppet controlled by the same Chabad network as Vladmir Putin, [8] the binary bogeyman perhaps intended to spark a new world war.
When on earth are people finally going to stop falling for these devilish but now-obvious tricks?
“The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous. Hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. This new version is the past and no different past can ever have existed. In principle the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or East Asia, but to keep the very structure of society intact.” -George Orwell
SPOT ON PAUL!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And Directed Energy Weapons and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.