I have often been struck, while carrying out my contemporary and historical research, by the way in which the same manipulative tricks are used again and again by ZIM – the dominant global entity whose acronym should now be understood, on the back of my article ‘Karl Marx and the throb of evil’, to fully stand for ‘zio-satanic imperialist mafia’. [1]

I am thinking most obviously here of the wars that are deliberately started and prolonged to advance ZIM’s agenda in multiple ways and of the other manufactured spectacular events that are used to push history in the direction it requires. [2]

Another oft-repeating phenomenon is the construction of a false binary, through which people’s justified anger at one particular branch of ZIM’s unsavoury activities is used to bounce them straight into the clutches of what is presented and promoted as its polar opposite, but is in fact another ZIM operation.

Part of the plan is that any authentic resistance to either or both of the ills concerned becomes invisible and appears irrelevant in the face of the great binary divide of the day.

The whole left/right construct, which began with the French Revolution, has been central to the manipulation.

But a new refinement of the trick was deployed against the early socialist movement, which incarnated a genuine popular revolt against the tyranny of Capital and the horrific exploitation of human beings by its “industrial revolution”.

Marxism was manufactured and marketed to channel that opposition into a creed which called for a continuation not only of industrialism, but of the capitalism that it insisted was a necessary stepping stone to its glorious “socialist” future.

I mentioned in The False Red Flag that the same ZIM networks in Wall Street which had brought the Bolsheviks to power in Russia, also immediately launched a polar-opposite “anti-Communist” organisation in the USA. [3]

In Europe, people’s natural outrage at the bloody tyranny that characterised ZIM’s Soviet regime was used to fuel Fascism and Nazism, which were “anti-communist” ZIM tools. [4]

The bounce effect was also, as I mentioned in ‘A Deep state of denial’, used in the other direction to draw young people appalled by fascism into communism – or rather into the hands of the Zionist mafia that used “communism” as its proxy. [5]

After the Second World War, the fear it had created around its own “communist” golem was used by ZIM to fuel its lucrative Cold War arms (and space) race, as well as its American proxy’s military imperialism in Korea, Vietnam and Latin America.

It also justified the creation in Europe of the Gladio network of “anti-communist” terror cells used to carry out false-flag attacks to advance the ZIM agenda. [6]

I am sure readers can think of plenty of other examples of the way the binary technique has been used to mislead and entrap.

On a minor scale, I witnessed this happening in the UK a few years back with the rise of the Zionist-funded “English Defence League”, part of the ZIM project to turn public opinion against all Muslims – in preparation for its long-planned genocidal land grab in Palestine.

The bounce effect meant that many on the anarchist scene, of which I was part at the time, spent years pouring all their efforts and weekends into physically confronting “fascist” foot soldiers up and down the country, even when the EDL no longer represented a real force, rather than in organising resistance to the system itself.

Very handy.

I would add that Ben Rubin’s recent thoughtful UK Column report on current protests and counter-protests very much suggests that the same manipulative games are being played in 2025. [7]

More generally, the Woke v Anti-Woke division, and the influence exerted on the Covid-era freedom movement by high-profile “free speech” campaigners who turned out to be pro-Zionist (Toby Young, Laura Dodsworth, Jordan Peterson et al), was clearly manufactured by ZIM.

And then, of course, the understandable dislike felt by decent Americans towards vile ZIM puppets like Clinton, Obama and Biden was bounced into a massive wave of support for Donald Trump, a vile ZIM puppet controlled by the same Chabad network as Vladmir Putin, [8] the binary bogeyman perhaps intended to spark a new world war.

When on earth are people finally going to stop falling for these devilish but now-obvious tricks?

