Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If you dare to identify the existence and global domination of what I call ZIM, the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, you are likely to be labelled an “anti-semite” or even a “Nazi”.

But, of course, this is just another inversion straight out of the age-old gaslighting playbook used by those who rule over us from the shadows.

I first called out this phenomenon in 2018, very much from an ideological point of view.

In the essay ‘Organic Radicalism: Bringing Down the Fascist Machine’, later included in my 2021 book Fascism Rebranded: Exposing the Great Reset, I focus on the way in which the system has tried to smear opposition to its industrialist agenda as “fascist” because the Nazis used phoney nature-loving rhetoric to win public support and come to power.

I insist that, in truth, “critiques of industrialism within the Nazi movement were almost entirely eclipsed by a pragmatic obsession with Technik and industrial advance.

“Indeed, fascism looks more like a grotesque caricature of the inhuman industrial society opposed by organic thinking, a chillingly efficient 20th century upgrade of the steam-powered capitalist machine of the previous era”. [1]

But the smear worked, for a while anyway, and historian Anna Bramwell observes that in the decades following the Second World War “any talk of holism, or a love of nature that adduced certain values from nature or strove to adapt humanity to those values, was suspect”. [2]

It is clear to me now that this has been merely another stage in a propaganda strategy that was already under way in the 1600s, when the Invisible College was created in England to promote a new “scientific” and “rational” way of thinking drawn from Judaism and conducive to the dawning age of nature-hating industrial imperialism. [3]

In recent years I have been piecing together various clues as to the real nature of Nazism, whose belief in Aryan “supremacy” is an inverted reflection of the Jewish supremacist belief that they are the “chosen people”.

I noted in March 2020, for example, that Adolf Hitler was greatly inspired by the example of the “British” Empire and praised it for the “great work camps for all sorts of parasites” it had built in South Africa. [4]

In October of that year I pointed out that Klaus Schwab was “a child of Adolf Hitler’s Germany”, that his public-private ideology was very close to Nazism, and that in 2004 he was awarded the $1 million Dan David Prize by Israel [5] – the thoroughly Zionist nature of his WEF only became apparent to me more recently. [6]

I also described how Nazis such as Klaus Barbie and Reinhard Gehlen were seamlessly absorbed into the US/UK deep state after WW2 [7] and how a business school in post-war Germany – involved in training “American-style managers” as part of the (ZIM-engineered) Marshall Plan modernisation/reset – was run by former high-ranking SS officers. [8]

Further insight came from awareness of “the key role played by J.P. Morgan in promoting fascism in Germany” and of the fact that the firm is today a partner of the (Zionist) World Economic Forum. [9]

In ‘Enemies of the People’, my 2022 essay on Zionist godfathers the Rothschilds, I pointed out that the Nazis were funded by industrial networks involved in chemicals, automobiles, electricity, telecommunications and oil.

Rothschilds associates Paul M. Warburg, one of the original members of the Federal Reserve Board, and his brother Max Warburg, held directorships with I.G. Farben, the massive industrial complex at the heart of the Nazi regime, which produced 95% of German poison gas. [10]

In ‘The Stench of the System‘ (2024), I mentioned that Hanns Martin Schleyer, the president of the German employers’ federation, who was kidnapped and murdered by the Rote Armee Fraktion (RAF) in 1977, had been a Hauptsturmführer in the SS.

And I quoted Ulrike Meinhof of the RAF (pictured) when she said in 1972 that Nazism “was only the political and military precursor to the imperialist system of multinational corporations”. [11]

She also said that Germany was “the place from which Jews of Western and Eastern Europe were forced to emigrate to Israel, the place from which Israel derived its capital by way of restitution, and officially got its weapons until 1965”. [12]

A big step forward in my understanding of what this was all about came in 2025, with the publication of Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd’s crucially important book Two World Wars and Hitler, which I wrote about in ‘Adolf Hitler and the Zio-Imperialist Mafia‘. [13]

This proves, quite conclusively in my opinion, that Adolf Hitler was a tool of the same Zionist cabal that today runs Britain, the USA and just about everywhere else.

The horrible truth of this realisation was merely confirmed by reading Jewish academic Yakov Rabkin’s book Israel in Palestine: Jewish Rejection of Zionism in which he describes how Israel’s current Nazi-style genocide was prefigured by close collaboration between Zionists and Hitler’s regime.

This even involved a leading SS officer visiting Zionist colonies in Palestine – an event celebrated by Joseph Goebbels’ Nazi newspaper Angriff and by a special medal featuring a Star of David on one side and a Swastika on the other. [14]

After all that, I do not really think I need to produce any more evidence to show that Nazism was a Frankenstein’s Monster, a golem if you prefer, created by ZIM to advance its long-term plans.

But I cannot resist sharing two new pieces of information – well, new to me anyway! – which I recently stumbled across.

The first is a short article [15] I found by following a link from an excellent dot-joining piece by Helen of desTroy – I urge people to have a look if you haven’t already read it. [16]

The article Helen points us to summarises the secret deal between the Third Reich and Zionist leaders known as the Haavara Agreement and refers readers to some useful resources on the issue.

It says: “The unholy alliance between Zionism and fascist movements in Europe goes back to at least the 1920s… the two movements were ideologically linked”.

“The authors of the Jewish Holocaust are not only those so-called Western democracies that systematically barred desperate Jews fleeing Nazi persecution from entering their respective countries, but also a significant number of Zionist leaders in Germany, the Jewish part of Palestine and in the United States, Canada and Great Britain.

“These Zionist leaders concluded a secret deal with the Third Reich which resulted in the failure of an anti-Hitler boycott which had been undertaken by trade unions and Jewish War Veterans (First World War)”.

The second source of information concerns the Reichsvereinigung der Juden in Deutschland (Reich Association of the Jews in Germany), which was essentially a joint Zionist-Nazi outfit set up in Germany in 1939.

The Jewish Virtual Library explains that it was supervised by Hitler’s Ministry of the Interior and its duties, as fixed by law, were to “support the Jewish school system and Jewish welfare” and also to “promote Jewish emigration from Germany” – in particular to Palestine, of course. [17]

As Rabkin says, this was a goal shared by Nazis and Zionists and, I believe, one of the principal motives behind ZIM’s Nazi project.

The ZioNazi Reichsvereinigung was, of course, not really interested in “Jewish welfare” at all.

Says the Jewish Virtual Library: “The existence of the Reichsvereinigung enabled the Nazis to implement many of their deadliest orders without much publicity and to play off the Jewish leadership against the Jewish population, who naturally blamed their own leaders”.

The article does its best to whitewash these collaborators, insisting that the Reichsvereinigung had “few resources and even fewer options” and tried to “alleviate” the Jewish suffering in which it participated.

But the stark facts of their betrayal of their own people speak for themselves.

We learn: “In the planning of the ‘Final Solution’, the Gestapo used the statistical material prepared by the Reichsvereinigung and even utilized the activity of its statistical section for its own purposes.

“In the deportations the Gestapo used the services of the Reichsvereinigung: the organization cared for the deportees in the roundups”.

“Cared” for them, while helping to round them up for the Nazis. Right!

“The Reichsvereinigung concluded the ‘home buying agreements’ (Heimeinkaufsverträge) for Theresienstadt, i.e., in which Jews were forced to sign away their money to the German government in return for an ‘alleged’ apartment in Theresienstadt to which they were deported”.

“The local activities of the Reichsvereinigung were executed by the Jewish communities, called Jüdische Kultusvereinigung (‘Jewish Synagogue Association’) and its own Bezirkstellen (‘district offices’).

“The latter dealt with small communities or with single Jewish families. In the course of time the Jewish communities were dissolved and their property transferred to the Reichsvereinigung”.

All completely above board, of course. Nothing to see here!

The article also reveals how all Jewish publications were eventually banned by the Nazis apart from the Reichsvereinigung’s bulletin, Jüdisches Nachrichtenblatt.

“It served as a channel for the Gestapo to inform the Jews of new restrictions and confiscations without stirring up too much dissent from the outside”.

How very helpful!

[1] Paul Cudenec, Fascism Rebranded: Exposing the Great Reset (2021), p. 42, https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fascism-rebranded23web.pdf

[2] Anna Bramwell, The Fading of the Greens: The Decline of Environmental Politics in the West (New Haven & London: Yale University Press, 1994), p. 43.

[3] Paul Cudenec, ‘The Invisible College and the plan for our enslavement’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/08/11/the-invisible-college-and-the-plan-for-our-enslavement/

[4] Edouard Calic, Ohne Maske. Hitler-Breiting Geheimsprache 1931 (Frankfurt am Main: Societäts Verlag, 1968), p. 109, cit. Ishay Landa, The Apprentice’s Sorcerer: Liberal Tradition and Fascism (Chicago: Haymarket Books, 2012), p. 93, cit. Paul Cudenec, ‘Liberalism: The Two-Faced Tyranny of Wealth’, Fascism Rebranded, p. 101.

[5] Paul Cudenec, ‘Klaus Schwab and His Great Fascist Reset’, Fascism Rebranded, p. 201-202.

[6] Paul Cudenec, ‘The Truth About Davos’, The Global Gang Running Our World and Ruining Our Lives (2025), pp. 321-29, https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/the-global-gang-web.pdf

[7] Cudenec, ‘Liberalism: The Two-Faced Tyranny of Wealth’, Fascism Rebranded, pp. 106-07.

[8] Paul Cudenec, ‘Fascism: Three Brief Insights’, Fascism Rebranded, p. 281.

[9] Cudenec, ‘Fascism: Three Brief Insights’, Fascism Rebranded, p. 286.

[10] Paul Cudenec, ‘Enemies of the People; The Great Racket: the ongoing development of the criminal global system (2023), p. 306, https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/the-great-racket–1.pdf

[11] Francis Wheen, Strange Days Indeed: The Golden Age of Paranoia (London: Fourth Estate, 2010), p. 91, cit. Paul Cudenec, ‘The Stench of the System’, The Global Gang, pp. 146-47.

[12] Stefan Aust, The Baader-Meinhof Complex, translated by Anthea Bell (London: Bodley Head, 2008), p. 182, cit. Wheen, p. 89, cit. Cudenec, ‘The Stench of the System’, The Global Gang, p. 147.

[13] Paul Cudenec, ‘Adolf Hitler and the Zio-Imperialist Mafia’, ZIM Unzipped: Investigating and Opposing the Zio-Satanic Imperialist Mafia, pp. 64-95, https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/zuonline.pdf

[14] Paul Cudenec, ‘Zionism, Nazism and Moloch’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/12/16/zionism-nazism-and-moloch/

[15] https://paju.org/zionist-collaboration-with-the-third-reich-the-haavara-agreement/

[16]



[17] https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/reichsvereinigung