It’s always an inconvenience for an occupying colonial force when “the natives are getting restless”.

They tut-tut with irritation as the less-than-human riff-raff come together to demand an end to their exploitation and debasement under the imperial jackboot.

The colonisers order their Imperial Propaganda Machine to smear and condemn the trouble-makers and to frighten the population away from joining them with threats of institutional violence.

And when, despite all that, the repressed people still venture out on to the streets to reclaim their freedom and their future, how do the colonisers respond?

Do they listen to these heart-felt grievances, promise to modify their policies, if only to see off the threat of a popular uprising?

No, of course not, because the whole purpose of their occupation is an never-ending dispossession of the colonised people and the expropriation of their natural resources.

The opinions of their conquered vassals are of absolutely no interest to them.

All that matters is that they are put back in their place and that the imperial rule of law is imposed by any means necessary.

Such was the reaction of the French state, headed by “former” Rothschild employee Emmanuel Macron, to the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) uprising that began in 2018 and was only halted by Covid.

And such was its reaction on Wednesday September 10, 2025, when French people yet again amassed in large numbers to demand the end of Macron’s corrupt regime.

The mobilisation did not succeed in closing down the whole country, as had been optimistically proposed, but it was still a striking manifestation of the French public’s vast and visceral dislike of Macron and his arrogant accomplices.

The day of revolt got underway early, with, for instance, a pre-dawn blockade of a bus depot in Paris along with a mass invasion of the city’s ring road.

Similar actions were held across the country, such as on the Caen ring road in Normandy, at Valenciennes in the north-east and at Chambéry in the Alps, where more than 100 cyclists clogged up the town centre roundabouts calling for Macron to step down.

School students across France were involved in the mobilisation, such as at the Lycée Voltaire in Paris.

Thousands of people gathered outside the Gare du Nord rail station in Paris to demand Macron’s exit – reflecting the will of at least 70% of the country – and protesters brandishing Palestinian and Gilets Jaunes flags occupied the Gare de Lyon on the other side of the city centre.

Popular outrage was expressed across the country, whether in Nancy and Strasbourg in the east or Angoulême in the south-west.

There were massive turn-outs in places from Rennes, in Brittany, to the south-eastern cities of Montpellier, Nîmes and Marseilles.

In the south-western city of Perpignan, protesters forced the closure of the Israel-linked Carrefour supermarket.

The empire’s response to this kind of thing is always to lie – to pretend that nothing significant has happened and that only a tiny and inconsequential minority of the population is opposed to its imperial rule.

This happened on a national scale on this occasion, where the Imperial Governance and Media declared the mobilisation to be an abject failure, and on the local level, where the Empire’s placemen sang the same song.

Thus in Montpellier, for instance, a demonstration of more than 10,000 people was declared by the city’s authorities to have numbered a mere 1,500 – an utterly absurd claim easily dispelled by the shortest glance at video footage.

Faithful mouthpieces of power queued up to dismiss all those taking to the streets as thugs, vandals and even islamistes – because of the Palestinian flags brandished in opposition to the Empire’s crimes elsewhere.

When fire broke out at a Paris restaurant during the protests, the Imperial Media were quick to blame protesters, whereas it turned out to have been caused by a police grenade.

Even so, according to some apologists for the regime, it was still the protesters’ fault because their presence had forced the Imperial Militia to unleash its war-ready weaponry in the streets of the capital!

The dominant entity will always enthusiastically roll out the violence that lies at its rotten heart.

The reaction of the French “forces of order” to the September 10 protests confirm – as if confirmation were still required! – that they are not an institution dedicated to the defence of the French public, but a brutal mercenary army of imperial occupation.

They had already begun their tear-gassing of dissent shortly after 8am and carried on in the same vein all day, spraying a non-threatening female protester directly in the face and randomly gassing a group of cyclists.

School students came under physical attack, with one youngster describing how the cops had pulled off his protective goggles to spray their tear gas straight into his eyes.

Of course, this wasn’t just a case of chemical warfare against the “enemy within”: a protester was badly injured in Montpellier when police aimed a water cannon directly at him at short range.

And there were scenes of the regime’s Parisian psycho-cops swinging their batons into the heads of fleeing protesters and charging violently into crowds time and time again.

As one observer remarked: “No real democracy uses this kind of force against its people”.

Some broader context was provided by a banner which declared: “A crisis that lasts 50 years is not a crisis, it’s a system”.

Yes, a system.

A brutal imperial system that has to be brought down all across the world!

By way of a personal footnote, I was able to attend the protest in the south-eastern town of Alès (pop. 45,000).

Two separate demonstrations had, in fact, been announced – an authorised parade through the streets by the trades union movement and a wildcat gathering/action by Gilets Jaunes and other assorted dissidents.

When the much bigger wildcat protest went past the trade union one, half of the latter’s ranks switched protest and then the other half, finding themselves abandoned, did the same.

A local GJ veteran told me: “That has never happened before!”

The result was a very big demo – especially for a Wednesday – that was an impressive sight as it crossed the town.

With a Batucada band and renditions of Gilets Jaunes songs (On est là, on est là…), the atmosphere was uplifting.

A plan had been hatched to try to block the main road to Nîmes, but the police had pre-empted this and were ready to halt the parade’s progress.

A semi-serious attempt to storm police lines with mini-trains of supermarket trolleys was thwarted when the cops started using their tear gas sprays.

Everyone in the vicinity, myself included, was forced to retreat, eyes a-stinging.

And that was about it.

For now!

[Audio version]