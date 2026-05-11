Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
10h

A deft tale, to be sure!

I got an extra kick out of the three "look was so severe that" bits.

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Michael Joseph Farrelly's avatar
Michael Joseph Farrelly
10h

“we are already part of what is, always has been and always will be the reality of the entire Universe!”

Indeed, the essence of Platonic goodness should always be strived for in each individual reality contributing to the ultimate universal common good of mankind.

btw ..... why did the silver Dinar wriggle its way out of the Tavern keepers purse?

I didn't quite get that part, was this some form of poetic justice?

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