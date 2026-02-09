[I read the article here]

The brutal totalitarianism that we all witnessed and endured during Operation Covid was a terrifying glimpse of the future that lies ahead for us if we allow the globalist mafia to maintain its domination of our societies.

That is the powerful message from Lisa Miron, aka LawyerLisa, [1] in her 2025 book World On Mute. [2]

The work is packed full of referenced examples of the ways in which the right to free speech is being taken away from us.

Some of the worst examples come from Germany where, as blogger Bhaskar Kamble writes, amateur musicians like himself even feel the need to beep out certain words in their song lyrics, in case they lead to the Thought Police hammering on the door. [3]

Miron recounts the case of Beate Bahner, a German lawyer who, in the early days of Covid, launched a campaign against lockdowns.

“On April 8, 2020, Bahner filed an urgent motion to the German Constitutional Court regarding the unlawfulness of all 16 German federal states’ coronavirus measures”.

Not only did the court refuse to hear her case, but Bahner (pictured) noticed a car repeatedly passing in front of her house and felt threatened.

When she called the police for protection, they instead turned up “and with force arrested Ms Bahner and placed her in a psychiatric clinic.

“She was thrown to the floor at least twice, hitting her head on the facility’s stone floor from a one-meter height”. [4]

Bahner was refused legal counsel and forced to spend the night on the floor with no toilet or sink.

In a message to her sister, she wrote: “I have been held here for 20 hours now. If people don’t finally wake up, this is going to turn into the worst régime of terror ever… We are being tyrannised by evil, evil, evil forces”. [5]

Another German scandal has been the treatment of Reiner Fuellmich of the Corona Investigative Committee in Berlin, who revealed, among other things, that PCR testing for Covid produced 95% false positives.

Miron says Fuellmich and his colleagues “indicated that this generation of false positives suggested intentional wrongdoing by national governments around the world.

“They further concluded that these governments acted on behalf of globalists via a network of multinational corporations, NGOs, and other entities”. [6]

Fuellmich (pictured) stated: “More and more scientists, but also lawyers, recognize that, as a result of the deliberate panic-mongering, and the corona measures enabled by this panic, democracy is in great danger of being replaced by fascist totalitarian models”. [7]

He warned that crimes against humanity were being committed and launched a class action lawsuit – and then in 2023 he was kidnapped in Mexico and locked up in Germany for alleged “embezzlement” – he remains imprisoned today. [8]

Leaked documents have revealed that he was the target of a complex campaign waged by German state intelligence agents. [9]

Meanwhile in the UK, says Miron, “branches of counterterrorism were reformulated to hound citizens for their expressions of dissent from the official forced narrative.

“Ergo, free speech in the UK was eliminated; it was no longer a right. Speech and opinions were recategorized as extremism while the right to dissent was scrapped.

“In one fell swoop, by altering what constitutes allowable speech, the UK authorities fundamentally altered the type of society in which their citizens lived. Indeed, speech-control became the vehicle of tyrants”. [10]

The Covid Inquisition, says Miron, was waged against anyone publishing what was termed “dangerous misinformation, which is not based in science”, [11] “non-scientific and baseless conspiracy theories about covid-19” [12] or “spreading vaccine hesitancy”. [13]

“The climate of fear and the mechanisms of silence fostered neither truth nor societal health”. [14]

She says that the techniques used were similar to “early-stage victimization” in a prisoner-of-war camp.

These typically include isolation, humiliation and shame induction, accusation and guilt induction, threats and unpredictable attacks. [15]

“I hadn’t seen a discrimination on race or creed that involved the ability to travel, shop, enter legal establishments or even work. I saw the dehumanization and found it very alarming”. [16]

What was also alarming about Covid was, of course, the widespread submission and collaboration of the public, the “simpering deference to authority”. [17]

When large numbers did rebel, such as with the Canadian truckers’ protest in Miron’s home country, the authorities acted with chilling disregard for legal rights.

She recalls: “There was no charge, trial, lawyer, judge, or sentencing of the ‘guilty parties’ prior to the seizure of bank accounts. This is more than public mischief; this is the operation of a great tyranny”. [18]

We witnessed the inversion of what most of us understand to be right and wrong – when power designates its evil activity as “legal”, standing up to it becomes a “crime”.

Miron cites the case, still in Canada, of Ottawa police detective Helen Grus, who became worried by the sudden deaths of a number of babies, suspected a link to the Covid jabs and “was concerned the non-disclosure of adverse events might be criminal”. [19]

This public-spirited initiative led to her being charged with “discreditable conduct” under the Ontario Police Services Act because her investigations were “unauthorized”. [20]

The extent of the institutional collaboration in this repression was evidenced by the fact that Grus’s trade union, the Ottawa Police Association, refused to provide any financial support to mount her defence.

Notes Miron: “This runs contrary to the union’s previous practice of offering cops legal aid, even for those accused of violent criminal offences!” [21]

Grus (pictured here with supporters) was proved to have been threatened by the “Professional Standards Unit” [22] – leading to the eventual resignation of the police inspector involved – but was still found guilty of the terrible “offence” of investigating children’s deaths. [23]

“This is itself a crime”, judges Miron. “Did our governments give out licenses to kill, set up the infrastructure to do so, and then follow up with an infrastructure to eliminate those who stood in their way?”. [24]

The book places great emphasis on the role of professional standards bodies – and especially on their “speech committees” or “new-speak committees” [25] as she puts it – in stifling free expression in an insidious and nearly invisible way.

Miron warns that “a new form of cruel control” is being achieved in the form of this “power grab lurking beneath the surface tedium of ‘professional compliance’ – the last place anyone would look for a transnational coup d’état”. [26]

Miron also quotes the statement issued by the US Federation of State Medical Boards on July 28 2021, which threatens disciplinary action against doctors not obediently toeing the official Covid line.

It declares that physicians “have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health”. [27]

“Consensus-driven” means no thinking for yourself.

It warns: “Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk”. [28]

Similar policies and wording were rolled out everywhere: Miron cites the cases of a Canadian nurse accused of “misinformation” for opposing jab mandates on social media, [29] a doctor targeted by the Medical Council of New Zealand merely for talking about her own personal adverse reaction to an injection, [30] and three other New Zealand doctors, who had their practising certificates suspended as they were investigated for spreading Covid “misinformation”. [31]

She also writes of the treatment meted out to Dr Didier Raoult in France (for “false information”), [32] and comments that his professional body was effectively acting as “an extension of the bio-medical-pharmaceutical complex rather than a body acting in accordance with either the best interests of the profession or those of the public at large”. [33]

Authority declared itself to be automatically in the right, just by dint of being Authority, and demanded total obedience to an official “truth” which was nothing but a cynical lie.

Thus the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency found that the opinion of Dr William Bay that the jabs were “the crime of the century” should never have been expressed because it contradicted “the position of local, state and federal government and health authorities, which are in place to protect public health and safety”. [34]

It is not just the medical realm that has been affected by this authoritarianism and, in World On Mute, Miron draws attention to the grave effects on her own profession, whose bodies sought to exclude dissident lawyers.

She comments: “Imagine a justice system in which the price for making arguments, penning allegations, and setting down pleading is disbarment! This may be one of the most chilling uses of regulatory bodies…

“Once all the lawyers with the courage to files cases are culled, the remaining betas will stay in their lane. Without a bullet fired, democracy is erased”. [35]

Even judges have been targeted as part of this denial of existing law. Miron tells of a German family court judge who ruled in April 2021 that Covid measures were unconstitutional and not applicable at two schools.

Instead of simply appealing the decision, the German authorities prosecuted him for “judicial misconduct” and gave him a suspended jail sentence. [36]

Many of us noticed the obvious similarities between the zeal with which Covid wrong-think was penalised and the way in which compliance to the “woke” agenda is imposed.

Miron even points to intersectionality between the two assaults on our free speech, with woke-style “reasoning” being used to justify draconian Covid measures.

Ironically enough, this case involves an American lawyers’ group supposedly committed to defending civil rights!

In June 2022, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law wrote to US government officials saying they had grave concerns about new guidelines allowing jabbed people to stop wearing masks.

Their argument was that this would prejudice “Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and Asian frontline workers” and “inevitably place these workers at an increased risk of contracting covid-19”. [37]

On the pretext of minimising “racial health disparities”, they also complained about people being allowed into shops maskless and without having proven their “vaccination” status. [38]

Miron notes the new UK laws against memes or other social media posts deemed to be “hate speech” or “inciting violence”, pointing out that these are “both highly subjective ideas”. [39]

She adds: “Violent criminals are regularly given light or non-incarceration sentences, while law-abiding citizens may be jailed for sharing ‘wrong-think’ text or images”. [40]

“I have long believed that once the population is taught to be politically correct, then conquering the society can be completed through teaching that population that opposing their own conquest is not politically correct”. [41]

Miron remarks that “we’re being taught to disregard our five senses and the logic of our minds” [42] and nowhere is that more true than on the “transgender” issue.

I have personal experience of that area of silencing as I was thrown out of a pseudo-anarchist journalism collective six years ago for daring to insist (in a private conversation!) that women do not have penises.

Miron tells the story of Canadian high school student Josh Alexander who “defied the classroom culture of ‘gender identity’ by expressing his sincerely held belief that God created men and women, and no other genders”. [43]

This was flagged as violating the Catholic school’s “anti-bullying” policy and when he went on to refer to a trans student by their birth name, and suggested that girls should feel safe in their own toilet facilities, the woke tyrants goose-stepped in.

“Alexander was provided a suspension notice – an exclusion order followed by a trespass notice. The police even arrested Alexander for attempting to attend class”. [44]

Not only was his bid for a Judicial Review rejected but, highly unusually, he was ordered to pay costs – his right to free speech had been trumped by the claim that his words had created “an unsafe environment” for others. [45]

The same inquisitorial terms are deployed time and time again. Miron notes: “‘Hate’ is the new terrorism”. [46]

She gives this example: “When Canadian parents protested gender identity policies in schools in 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned those marching as driven by hate“. [47]

And she adds: “The ‘hate’ speech laws appear to be pursued with more vigor than gang rape in Germany. Nine men and boys gang-raped a 15-year-old girl in a Hamburg park in 2020. One of the rapists was called a ‘disgraceful rapist pig’ and a ‘disgusting freak’ by a woman, Maja. R. Maja.

“She was jailed for her ‘crime‘ while the rapist, under 20 at the time, was treated as a minor and served no prison time for participating in a horrific gang rape… According to reports, in June 2024 Hamburg authorities were investigating around 140 more suspects for insulting or threatening the gang rapists!” [48]

As this case makes clear, although wokeness sometimes just seems absurd or even funny, it is part of an extremely dark agenda.

Miron explores the possibility that protected “sexual orientation” might cover child abusers and speculates what exactly lurks behind the ever-expanding “LGBTQIA+” label. [49]

These “rights” have nothing to do with what most of us think of as being right – and often represent the exact opposite, she says.

She suggests that so-called “hate” offenders opposing these agendas are in fact whistle-blowers alerting the public to a great danger – and this is why they have to be silenced.

While controversial subjects can be mentioned, the opinion expressed on them can only be that of the self-appointed authorities, otherwise it is a “crime” – a heresy!

This can apply even to elected representatives, as Lisa Robinson of the City of Pickering in Ontario, Canada, found out when she put forward three (unsuccessful) motions to the council on which she sat.

One aimed to stop the council from flying special-interest flags (like the rainbow one) on the official flagpole, another sought to protect children from “adult live performances” at drag shows and pride parades, and the third opposed “universal” shared toilets at the local recreation complex. [50]

She was investigated by “The Ethical Commissioner”, whose very job title has a totalitarian ring to it, and “alleged to have promoted ‘homophobia and transphobia’ contrary to the Canadian Human Rights Code, the Ontario Human Rights Code and in contravention of Pickering Council’s Code of Conduct”. [51]

The report duly found against her and reached the remarkable additional conclusion that her speech and motions were anti-democratic in character, stating: “This type of conduct and behaviour can have a corrosive effect on democracy, allowing the loudest voices to drown out the marginalized and vulnerable in the community”.

The councillor was given a 90-day suspension without pay for daring to challenge official orthodoxy on behalf of those who had elected her. [52]

Overall, then, Miron says, “the organizations that regulate various professions are systematically replacing traditional forms of governance with new systems that are completely undemocratic”. [53]

“Increasingly, a concept of acceptable speech has been foisted upon us for either our own ‘safety’ or for the ‘comfort’ of others”. [54]

She argues that justice is being replaced by a closed system of control in which the system is the complainant, the system makes the decision and the system carries out the punishment. [55]

“The tolerance to having our speech minutely curated by professional bodies would have seemed absurd a mere six years ago. Are we being broken in a systematic way to tolerate more control?” [56]

She warns we are facing “the reframing of speech as something ‘owned’ by those who regulate access to work and professions”. [57] “The organizations can strip the initiative from individuals to do anything other than conform”. [58]

“I suggest that these subordinate organizations are linking together internationally to form the foundations of a new transnational form of government”. [59]

We are seeing “the unfolding of tyranny” [60], Miron says, and potentially heading into a “global monolithic system that is not acting in our interests. [61]

“There will be no mechanism to hold the global order to account. It is set up as a dictatorship, while hiding who wields the power”. [62]

“None of this would be palatable if it was presented to us openly. However, it is installed through stealth… replacing the marketplace of ideas with enforced narratives that yoke us to the new global order”. [63]

“No accidents or coincidences exist at this scale; the creeping to all edges must have been long plotted”. [64] “We are looking at a global silencing”. [65]

The physical infrastructure of this planned global system of total control would be AI, data harvesting, CBDCs and a social credit system of the kind already created in China, she says.

This is, I would add, the “impact” system that amounts to nothing less than digital slavery. [66]

Miron continues: “Speech committees will expand their reach beyond the professional body version in order to capture the self-employed, the self-sustaining small businesses, the unemployed, those on social welfare and (eventually) those who are sustained through universal basic income (UBI)”. [67]

She lists some of the emergency powers already possessed by governments and explains that “unauthorized” kinds of speech are now being reframed as presenting, in themselves, an “emergency” that can legally be tackled by totalitarian means.

“All the emergency powers envisioned for nuclear radiation, war, disease, natural disasters, can now be utilized because… somebody spoke!”. [68] “I believe the next iteration of this monolithic entity will be pure terror”. [69]

But where exactly is this “trans-national globalist attack” [70] coming from – other than from trans-national globalists, of course!

Pointing to a “grand conspiracy against humanity” [71], Miron declares: “Who is behind the curtain is not the subject of this book”. [72]

However, there are several clues in her 400 pages which point an attentive reader towards the unstated reality.

For instance, she looked into the accounts of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which, as we learned, wanted hard Covid restrictions to prevent “racial health disparities”.

She found that in 2020 its total “gains and other support” was declared at $233,659,552 – “I squinted several times at the number!” [73]

And she discovered that its funders included the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, both of which I have shown to be fronts for the secretive criminal entity I call ZIM, the zio-satanic imperialist mafia. [74]

A second clue as to who is behind the totalitarianism comes from the obvious continuity between the woke and Covid speech censorship detailed by Miron and the current emphasis on silencing all criticism of Israel and Zionism under the feebly transparent pretext of “fighting anti-semitism”.

In the UK there have been the same type of arrests for social media posts and the same “professional body” attacks on anti-Zionists like academic Dr David Miller and the NHS’s Dr Rahmeh Aladwan. [75]

I suspect that the initial post-Covid roll-out of “hate speech” arrests against “far right” critics of mass immigration was intended to get people used to the idea that this sort of thing could really happen in Britain, to persuade “the left” to applaud because it targeted people they did not like and to nudge supporters of those victims to, in turn, applaud the totalitarianism when it was directed against Muslims like Dr Aladwan, as if some kind of fairness had now been restored.

A third clue is the rainbow flag which, whatever its original or apparent meaning, “has become the symbol of globalist authority, power, and omnipotent oppression”. [76]

Miron remarks: “There isn’t a post, stick, crosswalk or architectural item that can’t now benefit from a rainbow…

“To deny access to a full rainbow in every concrete mile must be a violation of human rights codes. And none of this appears the least bit authoritarian and frightening”. [77]

The rainbow also happens to be the “unofficial” symbol of the judeo-supremacist Noahide Laws – supposedly given by the Jewish god to Noah, as a rainbow marked the end of the Flood.

And Lisa Miron knows all about them, as she was part of the Geopolitics & Empire podcast that prompted me to write about that subject – and indeed to read her book. [78]

The Noahide Laws aim to do exactly what she has seen taking place everywhere – they would replace existing legal structures with a kind of racist global martial law in which non-Jews are reduced to vassal status, with virtually no rights.

As Miron said on the show: “They have chosen the Jewish Talmud as the basis for international law… It’s a supremacy regime that is hidden”. [79]

Obviously the threat faced by the 99.8% of the world’s population who stand to suffer from a judeo-supremacist global dictatorship is a serious one and Miron urges us to take urgent action.

“What business have they in our societies regulating us? None”. [80] “So long as we genuflect and bow to the monstrosity of authority being assembled, we will not be able to wrestle it down”. [81]

“Unless we awaken soon and protect the public square, we’ll be transitioned from a rights-based existence to a permission-based dystopia”. [82]

“It’s been said that the totalitarian state is first assembled, then the key is turned. I see that an evil will follow any further silence”. [83]

“The globalists have shown their hand. It’s time that we play ours. The outcome of this game will determine the future of our democracies, our way of life, and what we leave for our children and grandchildren”. [84]

“I am convinced that this censorship enveloping us is a systematic means to a more terrible end. Thus, the price of courage now is infinitely less than the price we would pay later when their censorship platform is further entrenched”. [85]

“If words are so feared, it is because they can light the fire of entire nations. We want to be free!” [86]

