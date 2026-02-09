Paul Cudenec

“When large numbers did rebel, such as with the Canadian truckers’ protest in Miron’s home country, the authorities acted with chilling disregard for legal rights.” — BTW, ICYMI, a couple of weeks ago, “A Federal Court Judge has declared that the Liberal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy protestors was both unreasonable and unconstitutional.” … https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/federal_court_rules_emergencies_act_illegal All of which is to illustrate how GOV does whatever it wants — illegal or not — and gets away with it. No repercussions … ever! But of course, we-the-people are the bad guys.

How Helen Grus — a true hero in anything resembling a sane world — was treated, was notably disgusting ... a snapshot of evil at work, to be sure.

And the gold medal for projection goes to the US Federation of State Medical Boards, for this gem: “Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk”.

FYI -- https://mandissent.com/p/israels-barbaric-blueprint-for-mass

Israel’s Barbaric Blueprint for Mass Murder: The Execution Chambers Await Palestinian Captives

In a revelation that should horrify the world, Israel is actively preparing to carry out the mass execution of Palestinian captives it has been holding for years. This is not justice. It is cold-blooded, state-sponsored murder, dressed up in bureaucratic language and enabled by a bloodthirsty new death penalty law.

Reports emerging lay bare the Israeli Prison Service’s grotesque execution plan, approved in the shadow of a discriminatory law that essentially green-lights the killing of Palestinians. The details are chilling, calculated, and dripping with cruelty.

Israel is building an entire dedicated execution complex, a shiny new death factory designed solely to hang human beings. These will not be quick or merciful deaths. The regime has chosen hanging, but with a sick twist to soothe the guilty consciences of the killers: three guards will press buttons simultaneously so no single perpetrator has to live with the full knowledge that they dropped the trapdoor. How convenient. How utterly cowardly. This mechanical sleight of hand is nothing more than an attempt to launder the psychological stain of cold-blooded murder.

