Rwanda has in recent years become an important nerve-centre for the global criminocracy’s financial-imperialist designs on Africa, as I set out in an August 2023 article entitled ‘Cogs of corruption and control’. [51]

So it makes perfect sense that one of the Rockefeller Foundation trustees is former Rwandan minister of health Agnes Binagwaho.

And also that Binagwaho is the vice chancellor of The University of Global Health Equity, Rwanda, set up thanks “to the visionary leadership of the Cummings Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation”. [52]

The Cummings Foundation was founded in Boston, USA, by Joyce and Bill Cummins who “quietly contributed to the local community for many years”.

Its website recounts: “Then, in May 2011, they joined The Giving Pledge, an organization founded by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet through which some of the world’s wealthiest individuals and couples have publicly pledged to donate at least half of their assets for philanthropic purposes.” [53]

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, so close to the Cummins Foundation, needs no introduction for my readers, I imagine.

Head honcho of the massive global “charitable” entity, Bill Gates of Microsoft fame, is extraordinarily enthusiastic about what has been happening to Rwanda in recent years.

He writes on his GatesNotes blog celebrating his “Heroes in the Field”: “Today, Rwanda is a stunning global health success story — one I often cite when I’m asked about examples of health and development progress.

“More than 97 percent of infants are vaccinated… Its health system has become a model for other nations to follow”.

He adds: “The story of Dr. Agnes Binagwaho is a great illustration of what it took to make this transformation possible”. [54]

Gates says in the blog post that the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda, although “funded in part by our foundation” was founded in 2015 by “the nonprofit health care organization, Partners in Health”.

This entity “collaborates with national governments to provide care and strengthen public health systems”. [55]

The list of its partners and supporters in its supposedly health-related mission reads like a directory of global criminocratic fronts.

It includes: The Global Fund; Inter-American Development Bank; United Nations Office for Project Services; U.S. Agency for International Development; World Health Organization; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Cummings Foundation; Ford Foundation; Lions Club International Foundation; Open Society Foundations; Ronald McDonald House Charities; Chevron Corporation; Facebook, Inc; GlaxoSmithKline; Google; IBM; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Company; Microsoft Corporation; Novartis Social Business; Pfizer, Inc. & The Pfizer Foundation; Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Apple, Inc; Bank of America Corporation; General Electric Company; Goldman, Sachs & Co; PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP; Shell Oil Company Foundation; The Walt Disney Company; McKinsey & Company and World Bank Community Connections. [56]

It’s a small globalist world and Binagwaho’s immediate superior at The University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda is chancellor Jim Yong Kim. [57]

In case you’ve forgotten already, we saw in the previous article that he is the former World Bank chairman who discussed “positive development impact” with Lynn Forester de Rothschild on the World Bank Group panel. [58][59]

The announcement of his appointment to the post reveals that he is “vice chairman and partner at Global Infrastructure Partners, a fund that invests in infrastructure projects across several sectors around the world”. [60]

In October 2024, Global Infrastructure Partners was formally acquired by BlackRock, an important part of the Rothschild empire. [61][62]

Remarkably, Kim is also a founder of the aforementioned Partners in Health, the very organisation that appointed him to his leadership role at The University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda! [63]

His vice chancellor Binagwaho has additionally been a member of The Global Fund’s Rwanda Country Coordinating Mechanism from 2002 to 2008. [64]

The Global Fund – which features on the above Partners in Health rollcall – is “a public-private partnership” which claims it is “designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics”. [65][66]

It declares: “The impact of investments in health can be measured in many ways, including how many lives are saved, and the rate of decline in HIV, TB and malaria, and other methods.

“In a broad sense, the real impact of investments in health is the vitality and economic strength of communities and countries where the burden of disease is retreating”. [67]

Loosely translated, this means it is all really about money.

Its “partners” include the Rockefeller Foundation itself, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (surprise, surprise!), the United Nations Foundation, Coca-Cola, Google Cloud, Orange and Microsoft. [68]

They also include an umbrella organisation called the French Council of Investors in Africa (CIAN).

The Global Fund explains: “CIAN membership includes more than 180 companies and brands, active in a wide range of industries that represent a network of over 10,000 establishments across the African continent. This includes leading multinational corporations such as Total, L’Oréal, Vinci and Société Générale”. [69]

It adds: “We are expanding partnerships with development finance institutions such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank and others”. [70]

“Private sector and nongovernment partners engage with and contribute to the Global Fund mission through resource mobilization, delivery innovation, innovative finance, and advocacy and awareness. Every type of partnership drives impact”. [71]

The Rockefeller Foundation says Binagwaho is a senior advisor of the director general of the World Health Organization and she is currently listed by WHO as a member of its “Editorial Board”. [72][73]

Ever since her PhD dissertation on “Children’s Right to Health”, mentioned on her Rockefeller bio, Binagwaho has been presenting herself as an expert in the field.

So you would have hoped that, given the proven ill effects of fast food on children’s health, she would have thought twice before accepting the 2015 Ronald McDonald House Charities Award of Excellence. [74]

Ronald McDonald House Charities also features on the above Partners in Health rollcall, by the way.

As Michele Simon writes: “We are in the midst of a public health crisis among adults and children alike. We can no longer allow McDonald’s to exploit charity as a vehicle for marketing a junk food brand to kids and as a shield from criticism for the corporation’s central role in today’s epidemic of diet-related disease and other problems”. [75]

In 2015 Binagwaho won “The Roux Prize For Turning Evidence Into Health Impact”. [76]

Her great achievement was to “prove” that the traditional African way of cooking – using fuels like wood or cattle dung – is in fact a terrible health hazard. [77]

The purchase and distribution of a million modern and “clean” cookstoves across Rwanda was therefore required, she concluded.

Some cynics – and I’m having none of it! – might see here an echo of the alleged corruption that saw her sacked from her post as Rwanda’s minister of health by President Kagame.

As The East African reported in July 2020: “Her tenure has been ridden with major scandals”. [78]

But what is this Roux Prize that she received?

It is handed out by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, “an independent population health research organization based at the University of Washington School of Medicine”. [79]

The term “independent” seems spurious when one considers that it was founded in 2007 “with initial funding provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation” and that “in 2017, IHME received a new investment of $279 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to expand our work over the next decade”. [80]

The Gates-funded organisation boasts: “When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, IHME jumped into action.

“We shared forecasts for COVID-19 cases, hospital resource use, and deaths, as well as scenarios describing the number of lives that could be saved by interventions such as vaccination and mask use. Leaders around the world used our findings throughout the pandemic”. [81]

The Roux Prize is named after IHME’s David Roux, chairman of BayPine (slogan “Renovate. Innovate. Accelerate.”) – “a private equity firm with an unrelenting focus on modernization”. [82][83][84][85]

This presumably explains why Roux gave his prize to a study demonising traditional non-industrial ways of living in Africa.

And, of course, there is a specific purpose behind Roux’s “Focus on the Future”.

His site explains: “We prioritize long-term outcomes, instill a culture of modernization and strive to create a continuous improvement loop that accelerates growth and returns”. [86]

Ah yes, growth and returns.

Once again, it’s not really about health but about money.

The above article is an extract from my new 100-page booklet, The Single Global Mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation's multiple links to Zionism and military-industrial-financial neo-imperialism

