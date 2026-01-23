Paul Cudenec

BigBuckle
1d

Tremendous work here. I learnt something profound. It reminded me that all invading forces need & depend on the collaboration of native populations. They invariably get it because the invaders either buy off or replace the governing class of the natives with a new set of quislings.

The British were past masters at this. How else could they have ruled such vast countries as India.

But I never supposed the leadership of the Polish Jews collaborated with the Nazis to such a degree in the extermination of their own people.

It's an important truth to understand about power structures.

3 replies by Paul Cudenec and others
leonid breshnev's avatar
leonid breshnev
1d

Thank you Paul. What an eye-opener . Especially for me as a German born in 1948 with an eternal guilt complex that never ever allowed me to even touch the subject. It was simply "Verboten". While i never question the Atrocities caused by the Nazis the overall picture is much wider and deeper than i would imagine. In the 1960s i grew up in Germany's Epic Center Jewish Town Frankfurt am Main , the Home of many Jewish founded Banks and familiar Names like Rothschild, Warburg and Bethman among many more. Frankfurt also had a single Road "Judengasse' which for many Years was locked at night. Frankfurt today features a Jewish Museum , once the prime Residence of the Rothschild Family and a place where my niece (non jewish) gave tours. My brother in law is a former banker (non jewish) but features the same values as jewish bankers. The deceipt only became visual to me after 50 years of trust which was breached several times before i pulled the curtain. In the 1960s i hung around the Terrassen Cafe in the center of Frankfurt and witnessed a large group of People that spoke jiddish which sounds pretty much like the Frankfurt slang. I also noticed that only 12 years after the End of WWII and the Capitulation of Germany these exact people owned not only most of the city center prime real estates but also ran the Brothels near the Central Train Station aswell as the first Pornshops and Movie Theaters. My mother worked as a cleaning lady for a younger Jew that we called Daddy who ran such a walk in Porn Movie at the End of the central shopping Lane "Zeil" where men sat next to each other watching porn movies while masturbating.

In hindsight this all of a sudden became a picture that got clearer by the events we now see every single day.

15 more comments...

